Canfield Bikes Announces Special Blend Stems

Jan 12, 2023
by Canfield Bikes  
Canfield Special Blend Stems

Press release: Canfield Bikes

High-end mountain-bike manufacturer introduces its own line of trail/enduro and direct-mount stems.

FRUITA, COCanfield Bikes, high-end boutique mountain-bike manufacturer, today announces its all-new line of Special Blend Stems for both trail/enduro and downhill. Both are precision CNC machined from 7075 series aluminum billet with a 35-millimeter clamp diameter and feature laser-etched graphics.

The Special Blend Trail/Enduro Stem measures 40 millimeters in length with a 10-millimeter rise, while the Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem comes in at 45 millimeters with a 17-millimeter rise. They weigh in at 170 and 161 grams respectively.

Canfield Special Blend Trail Enduro Stem

While best known for high-end full-suspension and hardtail frames, Canfield also has a reputation for innovative components including its popular patented convex Crampon Pedals and was one of the earliest proponents of shorter crank lengths.

When he set out to design the brand’s latest cockpit centerpieces, owner and designer Lance Canfield did so with a clear vision of form and function.

Canfield Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem

“Like all of our products, I wanted them to be strong and perform well first and foremost,” says Canfield. “And I wanted them to look good, but performance and functionality are always my top priorities.”

bigquotesPerformance and functionality are always my top priorities.Lance Canfield

The result is a sleek yet understated aesthetic that is unmistakably Canfield but will look right at home on any bike.

Clean, eye-catching lines are blended with soft, beveled edges and rounded corners—a subtle yet important detail for Lance Canfield who cut his knee to the bone after catching it on a sharp-edged stem in a crash during Red Bull Rampage in the early 2000s.

Canfield Special Blend Trail Enduro Stem
Canfield Special Blend Trail Enduro Stem
Canfield Special Blend Trail Enduro Stem

Canfield Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem
Canfield Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem
Canfield Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem

Both stems are designed to be compatible with carbon and aluminum handlebars without any stress points or hot spots at the clamp interface.

Building on more than two decades of bicycle and component design, Canfield carefully crafted the new Special Blend stems for the optimal combination of strength, weight and good looks to tie any cockpit together in style. Available in any color you want, as long as it's black.

Canfield Special Blend Trail/Enduro Stem Specs
• Material: 7075 Aluminum
• Length: 40mm
• Rise: 10mm
• Clamp Diameter: 35mm
• Stack: 42mm
• Weight: 170g (w/ hardware)
• Laser-Etched Graphics

Canfield Special Blend Direct Mount DH Stem Specs
• Material: 7075 Aluminum
• Length: 45mm
• Rise: 17mm
• Clamp Diameter: 35mm
• Weight: 161g (w/ hardware)
• Laser-Etched Graphics

The Special Blend Stems will be standard on complete bikes from Canfield and are in-stock and available for purchase separately now at CanfieldBikes.com.

14 Comments

  • 14 0
 stems
  • 7 0
 stems
  • 3 0
 stems
  • 1 1
 Show me ya stems
  • 11 0
 Someday I want a stem press release to read along the lines of

"It'll connect your bars to your steerer tube. It's not too heavy. That's all we've got. It's a stem."
  • 8 1
 How about
"We like our bars with stems and our weed without"
  • 2 1
 here's another new flat pedal oh wow
  • 3 0
 If they cnc carved the Canfield skull into the stem . I would buy two. One for my bike and one to fondel. Admire . Cherish . Nerd out with fellow riders . Come on over for burgers . Oh what's that wicked jewelry. ? Canfield stem bra.
  • 2 0
 Also, I so want to like Canfield as a company, but I have to admit that I would be far more interested in their stuff if it didn’t feel like their branding required me to have mud flap angel and devil girls and a “no fear” or “fear this” sticker on my truck.
  • 3 1
 I think a stem is one of the few components that, aside from maybe weight, truly has no affect on a bike’s performance.
  • 1 0
 Love a 10mm rise stem. Keeps my bars from looking like a chopper. Those spider eyes on the side of the enduro stem give me the heebee jeebies though.
  • 3 1
 Exactly what the market was demanding.
  • 1 1
 Finally! There were simply not enough stem choices out there. Hopefully they'll produce some bars next since they already have pedals. Maybe some seat post clamps...
  • 1 0
 I’m still looking for a top load stem. Now that would be different from every other stem on the mtb market.





