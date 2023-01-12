Canfield Bikes Announces Special Blend Stems

Press release: Canfield Bikes
High-end mountain-bike manufacturer introduces its own line of trail/enduro and direct-mount stems.FRUITA, CO
– Canfield Bikes
, high-end boutique mountain-bike manufacturer, today announces its all-new line of Special Blend Stems
for both trail/enduro and downhill. Both are precision CNC machined from 7075 series aluminum billet with a 35-millimeter clamp diameter and feature laser-etched graphics.
The Special Blend Trail/Enduro Stem
measures 40 millimeters in length with a 10-millimeter rise, while the Special Blend Direct-Mount DH Stem
comes in at 45 millimeters with a 17-millimeter rise. They weigh in at 170 and 161 grams respectively.
While best known for high-end full-suspension and hardtail frames, Canfield also has a reputation for innovative components including its popular patented convex Crampon Pedals and was one of the earliest proponents of shorter crank lengths.
When he set out to design the brand’s latest cockpit centerpieces, owner and designer Lance Canfield did so with a clear vision of form and function.
“Like all of our products, I wanted them to be strong and perform well first and foremost,” says Canfield. “And I wanted them to look good, but performance and functionality are always my top priorities.”
|Performance and functionality are always my top priorities.—Lance Canfield
The result is a sleek yet understated aesthetic that is unmistakably Canfield but will look right at home on any bike.
Clean, eye-catching lines are blended with soft, beveled edges and rounded corners—a subtle yet important detail for Lance Canfield who cut his knee to the bone after catching it on a sharp-edged stem in a crash during Red Bull Rampage in the early 2000s.
Both stems are designed to be compatible with carbon and aluminum handlebars without any stress points or hot spots at the clamp interface.
Building on more than two decades of bicycle and component design, Canfield carefully crafted the new Special Blend stems for the optimal combination of strength, weight and good looks to tie any cockpit together in style. Available in any color you want, as long as it's black.Canfield Special Blend Trail/Enduro Stem Specs
• Material: 7075 Aluminum
• Length: 40mm
• Rise: 10mm
• Clamp Diameter: 35mm
• Stack: 42mm
• Weight: 170g (w/ hardware)
• Laser-Etched GraphicsCanfield Special Blend Direct Mount DH Stem Specs
• Material: 7075 Aluminum
• Length: 45mm
• Rise: 17mm
• Clamp Diameter: 35mm
• Weight: 161g (w/ hardware)
• Laser-Etched Graphics
The Special Blend Stems will be standard on complete bikes from Canfield and are in-stock and available for purchase separately now at CanfieldBikes.com
.
14 Comments
"It'll connect your bars to your steerer tube. It's not too heavy. That's all we've got. It's a stem."
"We like our bars with stems and our weed without"