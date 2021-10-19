Canfield Bikes Announces Third Generation Yelli Screamy Aluminum Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes
Back by popular demand, the all-new Yelli Screamy is longer and slacker with increased reach across all sizes and a 65.5-degree head-angle (with 130mm fork), yet retains its rally car-like handling thanks to 16.7-inch (424mm) chainstays and signature Canfield geo. Crafted from 6061 series aluminum for a compliant ride, the Yelli features stealth dropper routing, ISCG tabs, Boost spacing and three water bottle mounts.
|The original Yelli was the hardtail that we wanted to ride. It didn't exist, so we built it.—Lance Canfield
“The original Yelli was the 29er that we wanted to ride,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “It didn’t exist, so we built it. We loved the speed and rollover of the big wheels, but 29-inch mountain bikes just weren’t fun to ride back then. We changed that.”
When it debuted in 2011, the Canfield Yelli Screamy was the first 29-inch mountain bike with sub-17-inch chainstays and aggressive all-mountain geometry. At the time, it was the only hardtail 29er that didn’t ride like one, and proved that a lightweight, efficient mile-muncher could still make you smile on the descents.
Today, that spirit lives on in the third generation. Slice and dice singletrack. Rail pump tracks and jump lines. Load it with frame bags and get lost. Keep up with your spandex-clad friends on the climbs and embarrass them on the descents. The Yelli Screamy remains one of the most versatile and fun bikes in the Canfield lineup.
Available with Orange Dreamcycle
, Purple Haze
, Slate Train
and Blue It
powder coat finishes in S, M, L and XL. Frame only options start at $799.99 and complete bikes start at $3,399.99. Frame and fork bundles are also available. The Yelli Screamy
is available for pre-order now with expected January, 2022 delivery at CanfieldBikes.com
.YELLI SCREAMY FRAME FEATURES
• 29” Trail/AM Hardtail
• 6061-series aluminum
• Recommended fork length: 120mm - 140mm
• Stealth dropper routing
• ISCG 05 tabs
• 73mm BSA Threaded BB
• 30.9mm seat post (34.9/35mm clamp compatible)
• Boost Spacing
• Brake mount: PM 160mm
• Three water-bottle mounts
• Includes seat clamp, derailleur hanger, rear axle and hardwareYELLI SCREAMY GEOMETRY
15 Comments
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Post a Comment