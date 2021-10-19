Canfield Bikes Announces Third Generation Yelli Screamy Aluminum Hardtail

Oct 19, 2021
by Canfield Bikes  
Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes

Back by popular demand, the all-new Yelli Screamy is longer and slacker with increased reach across all sizes and a 65.5-degree head-angle (with 130mm fork), yet retains its rally car-like handling thanks to 16.7-inch (424mm) chainstays and signature Canfield geo. Crafted from 6061 series aluminum for a compliant ride, the Yelli features stealth dropper routing, ISCG tabs, Boost spacing and three water bottle mounts.

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

bigquotesThe original Yelli was the hardtail that we wanted to ride. It didn't exist, so we built it.Lance Canfield

“The original Yelli was the 29er that we wanted to ride,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “It didn’t exist, so we built it. We loved the speed and rollover of the big wheels, but 29-inch mountain bikes just weren’t fun to ride back then. We changed that.”

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

When it debuted in 2011, the Canfield Yelli Screamy was the first 29-inch mountain bike with sub-17-inch chainstays and aggressive all-mountain geometry. At the time, it was the only hardtail 29er that didn’t ride like one, and proved that a lightweight, efficient mile-muncher could still make you smile on the descents.

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

Today, that spirit lives on in the third generation. Slice and dice singletrack. Rail pump tracks and jump lines. Load it with frame bags and get lost. Keep up with your spandex-clad friends on the climbs and embarrass them on the descents. The Yelli Screamy remains one of the most versatile and fun bikes in the Canfield lineup.

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

Available with Orange Dreamcycle, Purple Haze, Slate Train and Blue It powder coat finishes in S, M, L and XL. Frame only options start at $799.99 and complete bikes start at $3,399.99. Frame and fork bundles are also available. The Yelli Screamy is available for pre-order now with expected January, 2022 delivery at CanfieldBikes.com.

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

Canfield Yelli Screamy - Aluminum Hardtail 29er

YELLI SCREAMY FRAME FEATURES
• 29” Trail/AM Hardtail
• 6061-series aluminum
• Recommended fork length: 120mm - 140mm
• Stealth dropper routing
• ISCG 05 tabs
• 73mm BSA Threaded BB
• 30.9mm seat post (34.9/35mm clamp compatible)
• Boost Spacing
• Brake mount: PM 160mm
• Three water-bottle mounts
• Includes seat clamp, derailleur hanger, rear axle and hardware

YELLI SCREAMY GEOMETRY


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Canfield Bikes Canfield Yelli Screamy


Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
120714 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
109832 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
75112 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
68484 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2021
52743 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash
52593 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021
47099 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
43701 views

15 Comments

  • 3 1
 Wouldn't be too much to ask for an upper link replacement part for a 2017 Balance? The rub of the cables took a toll on mine and I've been asking for this since a couple years ago. I'm a bit disappointed.
  • 5 3
 Its a bit slack for a gravel bike, isn't it?

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 4 0
 #downgravel
  • 1 1
 I’ve had one of these since 2012. Glad to see it’s return but disappointed in what looks to be the same teeth rattling rear triangle from 10 years ago.
  • 1 0
 I love my Yelli and this looks even better. Very Nice!!! Sweet colors to boot!!!
  • 3 1
 Take. My. Money.
  • 3 2
 They sure canfield a decent bike.
  • 1 1
 Loved my Nimble 9 but aluminum hardtails are too unforgiving except on the smoothest trails.
  • 2 1
 Not true, depends on the design. Banshee Paradox is more forgiving than most steel hardtails. I've owned several steel hardtails before I got my Paradox, and it is by far the most comfortable. Hopefully Canfield has done the same here...
  • 1 0
 Has this ever been measured (rather than just "felt"), like with an accelerometer or something? Because at least in the vertical direction the frame flex relative to the tire deflection will be miniscule. It seems like it'd be hard to detect frame flex on its own, and the relative flex of two materials would be even harder, like a princess-and-the-pea level sensitivity. Maybe lateral flex is another matter? Or high-frequency vibration? Honest questions.
  • 1 0
 @martins: Banshee engineered flex into that frame. It's visible in the design. Not typical of aluminum hardtails though. 40 years of riding every frame material on earth, I think I can detect the difference in ride quality. Have you owned any CB bikes? I've owned 4...
  • 1 0
 That purple reminds of 90's Joker vs Batman
  • 1 0
 Signature canfield geo chart is unreadable.
  • 1 0
 No stupid Mullet option?
  • 2 3
 Over 3k sterling for a hardtail: wow

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008711
Mobile Version of Website