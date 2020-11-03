Canfield Bikes Brings Back Chrome Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail for 2021 with Complete Builds

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield
Canfield Nimble 9 - Chrome
Canfield Bikes announces that the 5th generation of its iconic steel hardtail, the Nimble 9, will be available in chrome for 2021 with pre-orders open immediately at early Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing.
The N9 will also be offered in the immensely popular Static black metallic and Cherry Cola red metallic. Owner Lance Canfield says, "We're excited to bring back the Nimble 9 in chrome once again. A lot of you have asked about this over the past year, and we listened."
Canfield Nimble 9 - Cherry Cola
For the first time in the brand's history, the model will also be available as a complete bike with multiple frame and wheel options. The complete Nimble 9 will feature a SRAM Eagle Lunar GX drivetrain, Spank and SDG cockpit and a choice of Magura or TRP brakes. Wheel options include all-new Canfield Special Blend wheels as well as premium carbon upgrades from Atomik Carbon and RideFast racing.
"Our goal with complete builds is to offer the best blend of performance and value possible, to put together bikes we would ride without any 'take-off' parts at a realistic price," says Canfield. "Our philosophy is to spec high-end parts where it matters, and create value on components that won’t detract from the ride."
Handcrafted in small batches, the Nimble 9 is a steel all-mountain hardtail built to get rowdy and designed to accommodate 29-inch, 29-plus or 27.5-plus wheels with up to 2.8-inch tires and thanks to sliding dropouts, is singlespeed ready. It combines the ride quality of 4130 chromoly steel with vertically compliant, radial-bent seatstays and aggressive all-mountain geometry.
Canfield Nimble 9 - Static
The 5th generation of the N9, which debuted last year, sees refreshed geometry and bigger sizing, adding more than an inch to the reach across sizes. In addition, all sizes see a shorter seat tube to better fit today’s longer dropper posts and provide more maneuverability when you drop the saddle and let gravity take over. Chainstay yokes have also been redesigned for added stiffness and durability.
Pre-orders are open now directly through Canfield with early Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing valid through November 30, 2020.FACTORY BUILD SPECS
• Fork: MRP Ribbon Air 150mm w/ Custom Canfield Decals
• Wheels: Canfield Special Blend 29 AM/Enduro - 30mm ID (Atomik and RideFast premium carbon upgrades available)
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.6 WT EXO TR / Dissector 2.4 WT EXO TR
• Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Lunar 12-speed
• Cassette: SRAM XG-1275 Eagle 10-52T
• Cranks: GX Eagle Lunar DUB 165mm crankset with 32t ring
• Bar: Spank Spoon 35 - 800mm
• Stem: Spank Split 35 clamp - 45mm length
• Grips: SDG Thrice 31mm
• Brakes: Magura MT Trail Sport (4-piston front/2-piston rear) *or* TRP Slate T4 (4-piston)
• Rotors: Magura 180mm *or* TRP 180mm
• Seatpost: SDG Tellis (150mm/170mm)
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN
• Headset: Cane Creek 40 Series (includes carbon spacers)
• Seatpost Clamp: Canfield
• Sealant: Trucker Co. Cream IIFRAME FEATURES
• 29″ All Mountain
• 4130 chromoly steel
• Radial-bent seat stays for vertical compliance
• Increased reach and shorter seat tube
• 66° head angle (w/ 150mm fork)
• Recommended fork length: 140mm - 160mm
• Custom sliding Boost 148mm x 12mm rear dropouts, axle included
• 73mm BSA Threaded BB
• 30.9mm seat post
• 34.9 or 35mm clamp size
• Adjustable 16.33“ – 16.93” chainstays
• Singlespeed-able
• Stealth cable routing
• Two water bottle bosses
• Includes dropouts/derailleur hanger, rear axle and hardware
• Max. seatpost insertion: 200mm(S), 235(M), 275(L), 320(XL)
For more information, pricing or to pre-order, visit CanfieldBikes.com
