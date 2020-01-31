Canfield Bikes Introduces 2020 Balance With Limited Edition Raw Alloy Version

Jan 31, 2020
by Canfield Bikes  
2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

Press Release: Canfield Bikes

Canfield Bikes, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, today introduces the 2020 Canfield Balance, the 4th generation of our signature all-mountain bike. For 2020, the Balance features 169 millimeters of rear travel, boost spacing, a custom CBF chainstay protector, refreshed geometry and longer reach across all sizes.

The 2020 Canfield Balance is available in a Limited Edition version featuring a polished raw mirror-finish aluminum frame, rainbow oil-slick links and a numbered production badge featuring Lance Canfield’s signature. Only 100 will be produced. In addition, the Balance will be available in two new metallic flake factory colors, Desert Loam and Deep Space.

2020 Canfield Balance Desert Loam

2020 Canfield Balance Deep Space

bigquotesThe Balance embodies our idea of a big-hit all-mountain bike. Efficient enough for all-day epics, but burly enough for chairlift laps and big lines.Lance Canfield

Built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system, the 2020 Balance is a big-mountain brawler unafraid to earn its turns. Canfield has been refining parallel-link suspension for two decades, and the result is maximum traction, effortless climbing and no room for excuses when the going gets rough.

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

The Balance’s CBF tuned linkage offers smooth, consistent travel and a slightly progressive leverage ratio that makes all 169 millimeters of travel available while offering a predictable bottomless feel.

The 2020 Balance features a slack 64-degree head-angle and longer front center combined with a 170-millimeter fork (with the ability to run up to a 180mm fork) provide confident descending, while short 16.5-inch chainstays keep handling nimble and playful.

The 2020 Balance is available in S, M, L and XL for pre-order now at CanfieldBikes.com as Factory Build complete bikes, as well as frame, fork & shock and frame & shock packages.

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

FEATURES
• 27.5” All-Mountain / Enduro
• 7005 aluminum with CNC links
• Patented Canfield Balance Formula™ Suspension
• 169mm travel
• Metric shock sizing (230mm x 65mm)
• Includes DVO Jade X Coil Shock
• Boost Spacing
• Custom CBF Chainstay Protector
• Tapered headtube
• 15mm pivot bearings
• Water-bottle mount
• Replaceable rear derailleur hanger, spare hanger included
• Signed and numbered production badge (Limited Edition only)
• Available in Limited Edition Polished Raw (w/ rainbow oil-slick links), Desert Loam and Deep Space (w/ black links)
• Available in Small, Medium, Large and X-Large


COMPLETE BIKE FACTORY BUILD
• Fork: DVO Diamond D1 Boost - 170mm
• Rear Shock: DVO Jade X Coil
• Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline 30
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 WT
• Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed
• Cassette: SRAM NX Eagle11-50T
• Cranks: NX DUB crankset with 32T ring
• Bar: Spank Spoon 35 - 800mm
• Stem: Spank Split 35 - 50mm
• Grips: Spank Spike 30mm
• Brakes: SRAM G2 RS
• Rotors: SRAM Centerline 180mm
• Seatpost: SDG Tellis 150mm (internally routed)
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN

GEO

18 Comments

  • 6 0
 Nice! When's the Riot coming back ??
  • 4 1
 Hot bikes. 420mm chainstays don't sounds balanced though ironically enough
  • 2 1
 But they feel so nice
  • 7 1
 420 CSL for getting that front wheel off the ground. So much easier to hop and pull on shorter CSL. Not every bike need the same geo. Good job Lance! I’ll be back when my wallet is ready.
  • 1 0
 Own a current balance. It's so fun with the short rear. I even ride small dirt jumps with it.
  • 2 1
 @adrennan: If you enjoy the feeling of your front tyre washing out when you try and corner. Be my guest.
  • 1 0
 @getonyourbike: I own a previous balance. That is not an issue.
  • 1 0
 @getonyourbike: it's still mostly in the skill. Like manualing and bunnyhopping long stays. Nonetheless A good option for those who like to jump. If you are on the ground kind of guy just wanting to carve turns at speed, yeah... get something with 440-450 with that reach and head angle. Options are many.
  • 3 0
 Looks real sharp, and a nice price to boot
  • 3 0
 Oh man that linkage is sick
  • 3 0
 DVO specced alloy rigs are so hot right now.
  • 2 0
 Good to see a new canfield out. Love that desert loam color.
  • 2 0
 Can I call it the ``Canfield Stiffy``?... `cos you know...
  • 1 0
 Raw 7005 will corrode if I remember correctly , needs paint or anodizing . Still riding my ONE .
  • 1 0
 It will oxidise itself, much like titanium
  • 1 0
 Hoping those oil slick links can fit on a 17 balance and are available!
  • 2 0
 me like the shiny
  • 1 1
 Good its January and Im low on Balance....I see mysefl out..

