Canfield Bikes Introduces 2020 Balance With Limited Edition Raw Alloy Version

Press Release: Canfield Bikes
, high-end boutique mountain bike manufacturer, today introduces the 2020 Canfield Balance, the 4th generation of our signature all-mountain bike. For 2020, the Balance features 169 millimeters of rear travel, boost spacing, a custom CBF chainstay protector, refreshed geometry and longer reach across all sizes.
The 2020 Canfield Balance is available in a Limited Edition version featuring a polished raw mirror-finish aluminum frame, rainbow oil-slick links and a numbered production badge featuring Lance Canfield’s signature. Only 100 will be produced. In addition, the Balance will be available in two new metallic flake factory colors, Desert Loam and Deep Space.
|The Balance embodies our idea of a big-hit all-mountain bike. Efficient enough for all-day epics, but burly enough for chairlift laps and big lines.—Lance Canfield
Built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system, the 2020 Balance is a big-mountain brawler unafraid to earn its turns. Canfield has been refining parallel-link suspension for two decades, and the result is maximum traction, effortless climbing and no room for excuses when the going gets rough.
The Balance’s CBF tuned linkage offers smooth, consistent travel and a slightly progressive leverage ratio that makes all 169 millimeters of travel available while offering a predictable bottomless feel.
The 2020 Balance features a slack 64-degree head-angle and longer front center combined with a 170-millimeter fork (with the ability to run up to a 180mm fork) provide confident descending, while short 16.5-inch chainstays keep handling nimble and playful.
The 2020 Balance is available in S, M, L and XL for pre-order now at CanfieldBikes.com as Factory Build complete bikes, as well as frame, fork & shock and frame & shock packages.FEATURES
• 27.5” All-Mountain / Enduro
• 7005 aluminum with CNC links
• Patented Canfield Balance Formula™ Suspension
• 169mm travel
• Metric shock sizing (230mm x 65mm)
• Includes DVO Jade X Coil Shock
• Boost Spacing
• Custom CBF Chainstay Protector
• Tapered headtube
• 15mm pivot bearings
• Water-bottle mount
• Replaceable rear derailleur hanger, spare hanger included
• Signed and numbered production badge (Limited Edition only)
• Available in Limited Edition Polished Raw (w/ rainbow oil-slick links), Desert Loam and Deep Space (w/ black links)
• Available in Small, Medium, Large and X-Large COMPLETE BIKE FACTORY BUILD
• Fork: DVO Diamond D1 Boost - 170mm
• Rear Shock: DVO Jade X Coil
• Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline 30
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 WT
• Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed
• Cassette: SRAM NX Eagle11-50T
• Cranks: NX DUB crankset with 32T ring
• Bar: Spank Spoon 35 - 800mm
• Stem: Spank Split 35 - 50mm
• Grips: Spank Spike 30mm
• Brakes: SRAM G2 RS
• Rotors: SRAM Centerline 180mm
• Seatpost: SDG Tellis 150mm (internally routed)
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN GEOEXPLORE THE 2020 BALANCE
