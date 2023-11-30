Canfield Bikes Introduces 2024 Nimble 9 Hardtail

Nov 30, 2023
by Canfield Bikes  
Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail - Bug Zapper Blue

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes

Canfield Bikes has opened pre-orders on a limited spring 2024 run of its iconic steel hardtail, the Nimble 9 in three all-new metallic finishes: Bug Zapper Blue, Purple Haze and Galaxy Black.

Cody Chandler ripping Colorado high-country singletrack on the Nimble 9. Photo Alan Bernholtz
Cody Chandler ripping Colorado high-country singletrack on the Nimble 9. Photo: Alan Bernholtz

Now in its 5th generation, the Canfield Nimble 9 was perhaps the first steel hardtail to make fun its top priority back in 2010. While things have gotten longer, lower and slacker, the spirit remains the same. Built around aggressive all-mountain geometry and a 150mm fork, the N9 strikes the sweet spot between confident descending and zippy, playful handling, yet remains undeterred by steep climbs standing between it and gravity-fed redemption.

bigquotesThe N9 just wants to jump and play and encourages you to take lines that you never thought you would on a hardtail.Lance Canfield

“We love our full suspension bikes,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “But there is something so simple and fun about a steel hardtail with dialed geo. The N9 just wants to jump and play and encourages you to take lines that you never thought you would on a hardtail.”

Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail - Purple Haze
Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail - Galaxy Black
Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail - Bug Zapper Blue

A 66-degree head-angle dares you to drop in and short chainstays (adjustable down to 16.33-inches/415mm via sliding dropouts) make sure the Nimble 9 lives up to its name.

Combining the revered ride quality of 4130 chromoly steel with vertically compliant, radial-bent seat-stays, the N9 challenges preconceptions of mountain bikes with rigid rear-ends by offering an exceptionally smooth, forgiving yet responsive ride quality.

Canfield Nimble 9 Steel Hardtail - Purple Haze

The 2024 Nimble 9 is available as a frame only, frame & fork combo or as a complete bike with all-new Core and Pro builds. Available now at special pre-order discounted pricing with April 2024 expected delivery.

For pricing, geo and build specs, visit CanfieldBikes.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Canfield Bikes Canfield Nimble 9


Author Info:
canfieldbikes avatar

Member since Jun 21, 2012
30 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
46474 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
42807 views
Slack Randoms: String Drive Bikes, Hydraulic Press Crank Arm Tests, Peter Sagan's Finale Crash & More
41666 views
KS Release LEV Circuit Wireless Dropper Seat Post
36106 views
7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes
35258 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
32160 views
It Looks Like 'Snow Biking' Could Earn a Rainbow Jersey & UCI Ranking Points in 2024
29063 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
28646 views

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 66/77 unsagged?

What type of headset does it have?
I feel like the head angle is suited to mellow terrain and the seat tube to aggressive terrain. XC head angle, enduro seat tube angle. Somewhat wierd combo especially for a hardtail.
  • 1 0
 You gotta put out a kids ebike if you want your comment section to blow up.
  • 2 0
 Party Hard(tail)!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051260
Mobile Version of Website