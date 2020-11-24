Canfield Bikes Introduces Lithium and Tilt 29ers

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield BikesCanfield Bikes
today introduces two all-new 29-inch mountain bikes built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system. The Tilt
, a mid-travel trail bike features 138 millimeters of rear-wheel travel and a 140-millimeter fork. The Lithium
, a long-travel AM/enduro bike, boasts 163 millimeters of rear-wheel travel paired with a 170-millimeter fork.
CANFIELD LITHIUM - 29" WHEELS // 163mm REAR // 170mm FRONT
|We’re stoked to introduce new bikes that combine big wheels with the magic of CBF suspension and legendary Canfield performance. I’ve been working on dialing these in for a long time and they are exactly the bikes I wanted to build. I can’t wait for everyone to ride them—Lance Canfield
Meet the new maniac on the mountain. Introducing the Lithium
, our all-new long-travel 29er worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube. Designed to destroy big descents with reckless abandon, unafraid of the effort required to earn them. From enduro stages to bike park laps and backcountry adventures, the Lithium is a big-wheeled warrior ready for anything the mountain throws your way thanks to the secret sauce of the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension.
With either 163 or 151 millimeters of rear wheel travel (adjustable via shock stroke) paired to the active and efficient CBF tuned linkage, the Lithium is born in the lineage of the legendary Balance. But thanks to 29-inch wheels, it’s got even more of a penchant for ludicrous speed and stands ready to flatten any terrain and wage all-out war on the Strava segments of lesser bikes.
But don’t think for a second fun was forgone in favor of going flat out. The signature Canfield geo has been optimized to create a bike as lively and intuitive as it is stable and confidence inspiring. The 430-millimeter chainstays make last-second maneuvers and manuals second nature, and a 64.5-degree head angle paired with a 170-millimeter fork makes any line choice possible.
The Canfield Lithium is the drug of choice for gravity junkies afflicted by big climbs standing between them and their fix. Available in Milton Lava Red with grey links and Bandit Black with gold links.CANFIELD TILT - 29" WHEELS // 138mm REAR // 140mm FRONT
There’s a party on the trails and you’re invited. The Tilt
is an all-new 29er trail-slayer built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension. Picking up where the revered Riot (Toir) left off, the Tilt is a mid-travel 29-inch mountain bike designed from the dirt up to be the most fun you can have on two wheels, whether it’s an after-work rip or an all-day epic.
With either 138 or 125 millimeters of rear wheel travel (adjustable via shock stroke) paired to CBF linkage that’s been tuned to be slightly more progressive, the Tilt is an efficient all-rounder. But make no mistake—like any bike with a skull on the headtube, it’s ready to party when gravity takes over.
The geo has been dialed to strike the perfect balance of snappy, responsive handling and stability at speed. A 65-degree head angle leads the charge when the going gets rowdy and 425-millimeter chainstays let you change direction just by thinking about your next line choice. A 77-degree effective seat angle keeps you in the power position while climbing.
The Canfield Tilt is destined to be your weapon of choice regardless of where the ride takes you. Available in Walter White with blue links or Goblin Green with silver links.
While both frames share the familiar Canfield aesthetic, there’s more than meets the eye. Both bikes feature a new internal cable routing system with interchangeable machined ports designed to accommodate one, two, three or zero cables at the various entry/exit points. An all-new forged clamshell bottom bracket assembly reduces the number of individual welded parts, simplifying production, ensuring precise frame alignment and creating an even stronger junction between the down tube, seat tube and linkage.
A beautifully machined 7075 T6 alloy one-piece upper link paired with an all-new rear triangle have significantly increased overall rigidity and handling characteristics. One-piece forged vertical stays are at the heart of the redesigned rear triangle, maximizing stiffness, strength and durability. A horizontal seat stay brace ties it all together, further reducing lateral flex. Reach, stack, seat-tube length and standover have also been refined across all sizes for a more dialed fit.
The Tilt is offered with a Cane Creek Helm fork and Kitsuma shock, while an Öhlins TTX Air shock and RXF 36 m.2 Air fork adorn the Lithium. Riders have a choice of Magura or TRP brakes when it comes to stopping duties. Both bikes feature a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, SDG Tellis dropper and SDG custom Canfield saddle. Standard rolling stock is Canfield Special Blend AM29 wheels with optional premium wheel upgrades from RideFast Racing and Atomik Carbon, all wrapped in Maxxis rubber.LITHIUM FACTORY BUILD SPECS
• Fork: Ohlins RXF36 m.2 Air 29" 170mm
• Rear Shock: Ohlins TTX Air
• Wheels: Canfield Special Blend AM29 or…
-Atomik AM35 - Carbon 29" w/ i9 Hydra Hubs (optional upgrade)
-RideFast Hotline 29 - Carbon 29" (optional upgrade)
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5/Maxxis Dissector 2.4
• Shifter: SRAM GX 12-speed
• Cassette: SRAM 1275 Eagle 12 speed 10-52T
• Cranks: SRAM GX 165mm
• Bar: ProTaper 35mm diameter, 25mm rise, 810mm wide
• Stem: ProTaper 35mm clamp, 45mm length
• Grips: SDG
• Brakes: Magura MT5 or TRP Quadiem
• Rotors: 203mm front, 180mm rear Magura or TRP
• Seatpost: SDG Tellis 150mm on S/M, 170mm on L/XL
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN
• Sealant: Trucker Co. Cream IILITHIUM GEO & SIZINGTILT FACTORY BUILD SPECS
• Fork: Cane Creek Helm MKII 140mm
• Rear Shock: Cane Creek Kitsuma Air
• Wheels: Canfield Special Blend AM29 or…
-Atomik AM35 - Carbon 29" w/ i9 Hydra Hubs (optional upgrade)
-RideFast Hotline 29 - Carbon 29" (optional upgrade)
• Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 front, Dissector 2.4 rear
• Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle 10-52T
• Cassette: SRAM 1275 Eagle 12 speed 10-52T
• Cranks: SRAM GX 165mm
• Bar: ProTaper 35mm diameter, 25mm rise, 810mm wide
• Stem: ProTaper 35mm clamp, 45mm length
• Grips: SDG Thrice 31mm black
• Brakes: Magura MT Trail Sport (4-piston front/2-piston rear) *or* TRP Slate T4 (4-piston)
• Rotors: 180mm TRP or Magura
• Seatpost: SDG Tellis - 150mm (S/M), 170mm (L/XL)
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN
• Sealant: Trucker Co. Cream IITILT GEO & SIZING
Pre-orders can be placed now at CanfieldBikes.com
as complete bikes, frame, fork & shock, frame & shock and frame-only packages with an estimated April 2021 delivery. Prices start at $1,699.99 MSRP for frames and $4,599.99 for complete bikes.
Limited time Black Friday/Cyber Monday pre-order pricing of up to $900 off select packages is active now through midnight, Monday, November 30.
