Canfield Bikes Launches One.2 Super Enduro Build

Canfield Bikes today announces new builds including a pedal-friendly “super enduro” option for the first time on the popular ONE.2
, the first and only downhill bike built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula
suspension system.
Channeling the pedigree of the original Canfield The One, the ONE.2 is designed to be the most versatile 8-inch bike on the market. By default, it’s a 29-inch downhill bike with 203 millimeters of travel. But thanks to the ultra-efficient CBF tuned linkage, we think it pedals far better than any bike with this much travel has a right to. The ONE.2 also features a 76-degree effective seat-tube angle and stealth-dropper routing. Rear travel can be reduced to 190 millimeters by short-stroking the shock, and when paired with a 180 or 190-millimeter fork, dropper and wide-range drivetrain, it is perhaps the only true DH bike capable of earning its turns.
“A surprising number of customers built up their frames this way when we first launched the ONE.2,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “And it’s how I set up my personal ONE.2. So we set out to offer it as an option for complete bikes, making it easier than ever to have the perfect enduro race weapon or ultimate freeride bike when shuttles and chairlifts aren’t an option. I’ve pedaled some big days on the ONE.2, and you’d never know it has that much travel until you point it down and open it up.”
Super Enduro versions of the ONE.2 will feature a 190-millimeter RockShox Zeb Ultimate and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil short-stroked, providing matching travel front and rear. A custom Spank Spike Race wheelset built to provide reasonable rolling weight while pairing the 150-millimeter rear hub spacing with an XD driver to accommodate 12-speed drivetrain options is standard. The rest of the build will be shared with Canfield’s Lithium.
Gravity purists need not fret, as the ONE.2 will still be offered as a full DH bike as well, sharing most of its build with the venerable Jedi.
Designed to accept both 29 and 27.5-inch wheels, the ONE.2 can also be run as a mullet mixed-wheel setup.
A slack head-angle and generous reach across all sizes make it easy to find the sweet spot in the attack position, and 440-millimeter chainstays strike a balance between stability and agility. Details like internal cable routing featuring machined interchangeable ports to accommodate different cable configurations and a custom chainstay protector tie it all together.
The Canfield ONE.2 comes in Bentonite Grey with orange links, or Avalanche White with black links in two sizes. Available at discounted pre-order pricing now as Factory Build complete bikes, frame, fork & shock, and frame & shock packages. Delivery expected in February, 2023 with optional expedited air shipping. Learn more at CanfieldBikes.com
.ONE.2 SUPER ENDURO GEO(Based on 29” wheels and 190mm fork w/ 606mm axle-to-crown) ONE.2 DOWNHILL GEO (Based on 29” wheels and 200mm fork w/ 601mm axle-to-crown)
