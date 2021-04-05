Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider

Apr 5, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

A Canfield prototype was stolen from the back of a vehicle last week in downtown Salt Lake City and is now the only bike of its kind not in Canfield's possession. There have now been two likely sightings, the second of which is described below. This story has been updated to include the most recent information from Canfield.

bigquotesCONFIRMED SIGHTING: Evening of April 4, leaning on a tree in front of apartments on Southside of 7-Eleven on 100 south & 300 east in downtown SLC. Person who spotted it was certain it was the Green Tilt. Called cops who did not respond for over an hour. Eventually attempted to confront and retrieve the bike when someone started to ride away with it, but was outnumbered by suspect and friends. Suspect described as 20-something male, short (approx. 5’5”) dark skin, shaggy black hair, baggy clothes, unkempt appearance.Canfield Bikes

The pre-production 'goblin green' Tilt was set up as a 29/27.5 mullet with EXT Suspension and Canfield cranks, pedals, and saddle. It was stolen when EXT Suspension's USA distributor had the bike for suspension testing and tuning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canfield Bikes and EXT-USA.

Canfield Bikes: (801) 548-2556 info@canfieldbikes.com

EXT-USA: (213) 973-3709 ext-usa@suspensionsyndicate.com

Suspension Syndicate: (601) 884-1158 service@suspensionsyndicate.com

Full press release from Canfield Bikes:
A one-of-a-kind Canfield Bikes prototype was stolen at approximately 6:45 a.m. in Salt Lake City from the back of a vehicle on the block of 100 E 400 S in downtown.

The bike was a pre-production Goblin Green Canfield Tilt, size medium, with a very unique build including EXT suspension front and rear with custom color-matched green decals, Canfield cranks, pedals and saddle. The bike was set up as a "mullet" with a 29-inch front wheel and 27.5 rear wheel.

Production versions of the bike have not yet been shipped to customers, so this bike is the only one of its kind not in Canfield's possession at this time.

As a prototype, it does not have a serial number and the "Tilt" and skully logos on the toptube are black surface apply decals. Production Tilts in this color will have white decals sealed beneath the clear coat. The bike has other unique features that will allow Canfield to easily distinguish it from production bikes.

The prototype was in possession of SLC-based EXT-USA, US distributor for EXT Suspension, for testing and shock tuning as part of a partnership between Canfield Bikes and EXT-USA.

The bike was locked to a bike rack on an EXT-USA employee's vehicle at the time of theft while the employee was inside a local business. The lock was destroyed by the thief.

Local authorities have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Canfield Bikes and EXT-USA.


60 Comments

  • 52 2
 These spy shots are getting out of hand.
  • 10 0
 *your NSMB joke here*
  • 8 0
 Ask Shaggy, he'll say "wasn't me"
  • 42 2
 not the way you want to release a bike to the public...............
  • 17 9
 stole a prototype lol, what a tard Smile
  • 3 15
flag addatx (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 They didn't
  • 15 0
 UPDATE: Looks like the lead in this story may not have been accurate. There seems to a confirmed sighting as of the evening April 4. The person who saw the bike said they were extremely close and had no doubt it was the bike in question.

CONFIRMED SIGHTING: Evening of April 4, leaning on a tree in front of apartments on Southside of 7-Eleven on 100 south & 300 east in downtown SLC. Person who spotted it was certain it was the Green Tilt. Called cops who did not respond for over an hour. Eventually attempted to confront and retrieve the bike when someone started to ride away with it, but was outnumbered by suspect and friends. Suspect described as 20-something male, short (approx. 5’5”) dark skin, shaggy black hair, baggy clothes, unkempt appearance.
  • 3 0
 That's good news that someone spotted it. Someone tried to steal my snowboard two weekends ago. I found it in the back of their truck and just grabbed it out in front of them, but there were a lot of people around and it was not in a bad neighborhood. Who knows how these people would react if the person who sited it just grabbed the bike and rode off.
  • 3 0
 Thanks, I updated the story to include that. Crossing my fingers for you! That's a shitty situation but you have a lot of eyes on your side Smile
  • 2 1
 5ft 5”?? So was it a man or woman?? Surely at that height you could have just lifter him/her off??
Scummy little shit!!
  • 15 0
 What a douche! Clearly he seems to be a mountain biker, so he outta know what these bikes mean to people. I hope he gets every bit of what he's got coming for him.
  • 6 3
 Florida has mountain biking?
  • 6 2
 @extratalldirtrider: It's called "Swamp Biking" in Florida.
  • 1 0
 @extratalldirtrider: Florida brought is Seth's bike hacks so... yeah? Alafia is tons of fun!
  • 1 0
 @Lankycrank: And then once he got famous he immediately moved to an area good for mountain biking.
  • 11 0
 This is Papa Bear. Put out an APB for a male suspect, driving a red... car of some sort, heading in the direction of... you know, that place that sells chili. Suspect is hatless. Repeat, hatless. Hope you find the bike!
  • 6 0
 and suspiciously clean-shaven. Will dehydrate soon--YT rider not much help
  • 2 0
 If your dad was here I bet he’d catch the guy.
  • 8 0
 Interesting. I've always wondered where stolen bikes go. I just assumed they get fenced and trafficked somewhere out of the area. Didn't think the bonehead who stole it would start riding it around on local trails right away.
  • 5 4
 Definitely not riding around on local trails ... maybe between the OE 40oz stops and at intersections but definitely not on trails.
  • 13 1
 full review once found.
  • 17 0
 Turns out it was stolen by a Pinkbike editor so they can get the jump on NSMB and Vital for the First Ride review.
  • 9 0
 @Mattysville: That assumes pinkbike would review a canfield.
  • 3 0
 Ways to not stay low profile: steal a one of a kind bike, then ride it in a national biking destination right next to where you stole it from.

The old sayings still hold true, criminals are usually braindead morons. Surprised he didn't drop his ID when he stole it.
  • 5 1
 Sooooo many high-end bikes are stolen in the nicer parts of SLC. Lock 'em up, people!
  • 4 0
 Life-long Utahan here, reading this story and seeing comments like yours has changed my perception in a sad, sad way. Bummer that this is where we're at now...hope the bike is found and returned!
  • 1 0
 FWIW FYI it /was/ locked up. The theif cut it. Cordless angle grinder probably.
They basically make 90% of locks useless.
For situations like this, I wonder if using some clear 100 LB fishing line (like for deep sea fishing)
as a secret backup would frustrate/confuse the thief long enough for you to catch them.
Like the bike version of dragging the dollar away from someone Smile
  • 1 0
 @wasea04: Hey, at least they're not being robbed at gunpoint or ambushed like in Oakland...
www.berkeleyside.com/2021/04/01/bike-robberies-grizzly-peak-berkeley-oakland-east-bay-hills
  • 1 0
 Criminals might be "stupid" but they aren't necessarily stupid. You wanna steal expensive sh1t? Go to the nice part of town.
  • 1 0
 @blcpdx: Well if its locked up, at least homeowners or auto insurance will cover it. That's what I was told by my insurance company anyway. Doesn't really help in the situation of a one-of-a-kind prototype, but in general for MTBers it's something.
  • 1 0
 @yupstate: Yes, homeowners will cover it but then your renewal will go up a ton because you made a claim.
  • 3 0
 It's probably sporting a couple fresh layers of Krylon at this point. Penalty for this should be both brake fingers removed with a dull knife.
  • 1 5
flag KUNTHER (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Well said. Enough being "fair and humane". Society needs to bring back punishment. Feck these scum bags
  • 4 0
 We have more people jailed in the US than anywhere else like us. I feel like we've "brought back" punishment already . . .
  • 3 0
 @gtill9000: Humanely cut off their hand or ear in a surgical setting perhaps?
  • 1 0
 If the thief (or buyer) is out riding it, there's a good chance they have no idea how identifiable it is and it only a matter of time before its spotted again and recovered. People who know what they're stealing aren't out riding these one-off bikes in known riding spots.
  • 1 0
 These are bikes that are supposed to be realized in April according to their site I believe. Kinda crazy I literally almost most ordered one on Friday.

This is just a random thought, doesn’t really add to the value of the comments. Just wanted to let you all know
  • 4 1
 bugger, that'll make you yelli screamy
  • 2 0
 A company really needs to come out with a GPS unit that can be placed into a hard to reach part of the bike.
  • 2 0
 He's going to meet up with those guys that cleaned out the Specialized museum and have a unicorn bike ride.
  • 2 0
 I really hope this guy gets his karma back soon or later
  • 1 0
 I’m sure I’ve seen that frame on YouTube. Think it was the last Mo & Hannah Awesome video, possibly from Sedona.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Cove Shocker.
  • 1 1
 Looks like an amazing bike, would love to see a carbon version! Big fan of Canfield Bikes!
  • 2 1
 At least he’s wearing a helmet. Safety first.
  • 1 0
 A picture would be worth an awful lot right not.
  • 1 0
 get him!!!!! This guy must pay
  • 1 0
 This screams drawn-out April Fools joke, to me.
  • 1 0
 THis sucks
  • 2 2
 this might inspire a yelli screamy revamp
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



