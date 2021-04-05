Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider

CONFIRMED SIGHTING: Evening of April 4, leaning on a tree in front of apartments on Southside of 7-Eleven on 100 south & 300 east in downtown SLC. Person who spotted it was certain it was the Green Tilt. Called cops who did not respond for over an hour. Eventually attempted to confront and retrieve the bike when someone started to ride away with it, but was outnumbered by suspect and friends. Suspect described as 20-something male, short (approx. 5’5”) dark skin, shaggy black hair, baggy clothes, unkempt appearance. — Canfield Bikes

Canfield Bikes:

EXT-USA:

Suspension Syndicate:

Full press release from Canfield Bikes:

A one-of-a-kind Canfield Bikes prototype was stolen at approximately 6:45 a.m. in Salt Lake City from the back of a vehicle on the block of 100 E 400 S in downtown.



The bike was a pre-production Goblin Green Canfield Tilt, size medium, with a very unique build including EXT suspension front and rear with custom color-matched green decals, Canfield cranks, pedals and saddle. The bike was set up as a "mullet" with a 29-inch front wheel and 27.5 rear wheel.



Production versions of the bike have not yet been shipped to customers, so this bike is the only one of its kind not in Canfield's possession at this time.



As a prototype, it does not have a serial number and the "Tilt" and skully logos on the toptube are black surface apply decals. Production Tilts in this color will have white decals sealed beneath the clear coat. The bike has other unique features that will allow Canfield to easily distinguish it from production bikes.



The prototype was in possession of SLC-based EXT-USA, US distributor for EXT Suspension, for testing and shock tuning as part of a partnership between Canfield Bikes and EXT-USA.



The bike was locked to a bike rack on an EXT-USA employee's vehicle at the time of theft while the employee was inside a local business. The lock was destroyed by the thief.



Local authorities have been notified.



Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Canfield Bikes and EXT-USA.

