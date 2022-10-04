Canfield Bikes Reveals New Colors & Build Options for 2023 Balance

Oct 4, 2022
by Canfield Bikes  
2023 Canfield Balance - Long-Travel Enduro 27.5

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes

Today, we are excited to announce new colors and build options for a slightly updated version of the first CBF-equipped mountain bike, the Canfield Balance. Boasting 169 millimeters of rear wheel travel and 27.5-inch wheels, the Balance combines efficient pedaling with big-hit performance and playful handling. It is also mullet-compatible for those seeking business in the front while keeping the party in the back.

Available in Goat’s Blood deep-red powder coat and Stealth black anodized finishes, the 2023 Balance now features internal cable routing for the first time ever as well as other minor geometry updates across sizes to enhance fit and handling for a wider range of riders.

Build options will be centered around TRP's TR12 12-speed shifter and derailleur mated with e*thirteen's Helix Race cassette, but SRAM drivetrains will also be an optional upgrade. Riders will be able to choose Canfield cranks in lengths from 155 to 170mm paired with AbsoluteBlack premium chainrings.

Cockpit duties will be handled by our own all-new Canfield Special Blend bar and stem combo. The matte carbon bar with stealth graphics sits at 800 millimeters wide with pre-measured cut marks to make it easy for riders to get the right fit for them. Lance designed a beautifully machined 40-millimeter alloy stem to cradle the bar's 35-millimeter clamp diameter.

Several suspension options will be available from Cane Creek, RockShox, MRP, DVO, EXT and others. Wheel options include premium options from e*thirteen and Atomik Carbon. All rolling stock will be wrapped with the legendary grip of Maxxis rubber.

Stopping duties will by handled courtesy of several options from TRP and Magura.

Other details include size-specific SDG Tellis dropper posts, custom Canfield SDG saddles and Lizard Skins grips with custom Canfield lock-rings.

“The Balance holds a special place in our lineup,” said Lance Canfield, CEO and designer. “It was the first bike to feature CBF suspension, expanding the possibilities of an aggressive big-hit bike burly enough for the bike park yet efficient enough for all-day epics. And we still think 27.5-inch wheels are a ton of fun.”

Built around the patented Canfield Balance Formula suspension system, the Balance is a big-mountain brawler unafraid to earn its turns. Canfield has been refining parallel-link suspension for two decades, and the result is maximum traction, effortless climbing and no room for excuses when the going gets rough.

The Balance’s CBF™ tuned linkage offers smooth, consistent travel and a slightly progressive leverage ratio that makes all 169 millimeters of travel available while offering a predictable bottomless feel.

The Balance features a slack 64-degree head-angle and longer front center combined with a 170-millimeter fork (with the ability to run up to a 180mm fork) provide confident descending, while short 16.5-inch chainstays keep handling nimble and playful.

The Balance is available in S, M, L and XL for pre-order now at CanfieldBikes.com as Factory Build complete bikes, as well as frame, fork & shock and frameset packages.

FEATURES
• 27.5” All-Mountain / Enduro
• Mullet Compatible (160mm 29" fork recommended)
• 7005 aluminum with CNC links
• Patented Canfield Balance Formula™ Suspension
• 169mm travel
• Metric shock sizing (230mm x 65mm)
• Boost Spacing
• Custom Chainstay Protector
• Internal Cable Routing
• Tapered headtube
• 15mm Max-type pivot bearings (6902)
• Water-bottle mount
• Replaceable rear derailleur hanger
• Available in Small, Medium, Large and X-Large

GEOMETRY
2023 Canfield Balance GEO

For more information, visit CanfieldBikes.com.

11 Comments

  • 2 0
 I love my Balance! This looks to put everything right where it needs to be for a totally badass rig that will take you to new levels. Geo and sizing are on point for ripping, climbing, jumping and sending... A true Balance of all around fun, Hell yeah!
  • 2 2
 I used to love Canfield bikes and the CBF linkage best on the market but with the new geo of long WB slack HA and steep SA I can't go back to the dated geometry... these bikes would be so KILLER with modern geometry!!! Please make them longer slacker and steeper! They would light it up on the trails!!!
  • 2 0
 For longer, just size up. If you want slacker, drop and angel headset in. Solved.
  • 1 1
 @cougar797: if you didn’t need the things you mentioned out of the box it would be nice.
  • 1 0
 looks like a fantastic park bike that could still be pedaled around as needed
  • 2 0
 Flat black. Sharp lines. Stealth sells.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I'll be that guy...put a water bottle mount inside the front triangle and they'll sell a lot more of them.
  • 1 0
 Were there any geo changes at all?
  • 1 0
 Water bottle mount ** but don’t drink from it.
  • 1 0
 XL has a 490mm reach with a 420mm chainstay... no thank you
  • 1 0
 How is 476 reach and a 75 seat angle not modern??looks perfect to me





