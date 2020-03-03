Canfield Bikes Rolls Out ONE.2 29er Downhill Bike

Today, Canfield Bikes introduced their new 2020 ONE.2 downhill bike. The bike is the first DH bike built around the Canfield Balance Formula suspension system and boasts eight inches of travel front and rear and is designed to accept both 29 and 27.5-inch wheels.

Our latest DH weapon is engineered to take on rough race tracks and big bike-park lines with confidence. Due to the ultra-efficient CBF tuned linkage, it pedals like no bike with eight inches of travel should to ensure no pedal stroke is wasted, whether it’s sprinting across the finish line or into the next jump.

bigquotesWe’re excited to present an all-new downhill bike for 2020. It draws on the heritage of the original The One as well as the brand’s roots in downhill and freeride with a modern take.Lance Canfield

Channeling the pedigree of the original Canfield The One, the ONE.2 is designed to be as versatile as it is capable. By default, it’s a 29-inch downhill bike with 203 millimeters of travel. But in addition to being able to accept two wheel sizes (or a combination for those that prefer a mullet setup), it can be set up in a more pedal-friendly mode. Rear travel can be reduced to 190 millimeters by short-stroking the shock and that can be matched with a 180 or 190-millimeter front fork. Stealth cable routing allows for the addition of a dropper post for a pedal-able freeride machine that doesn’t need to rely on chairlifts or shuttles.

The bike is designed around a 63-degree head-angle and long reaches across all sizes make it easy to find the sweet spot in the attack position, and 17.3-inch chainstays strike a balance between stability and agility. Öhlins suspension complements the ride qualities of CBF design. Details like internal cable routing featuring machined interchangeable ports to accommodate different cable configurations and a custom chainstay protector tie it all together.

The Canfield ONE.2 is available in Bentonite Grey with orange links or Avalanche White with black links in three sizes. Pre-orders can be placed now at CanfieldBikes.com as Factory Build complete bikes, frame, fork & shock and frame & shock packages.

2020 CANFIELD ONE.2 PRICING, FEATURES, SPECS + GEO


PRICING
Complete: $4,999.99 pre-order ($5,299.99 MSRP)
Frame + shock + fork: $3,449.99 pre-order ($3,699.99 MSRP)
Frame & shock: $2,099.99 pre-order ($2,299.99 MSRP)


FEATURES
• 29” / 27.5” Downhill/Freeride
• 7005 aluminum with CNC links
• Patented Canfield Balance Formula Suspension
• 203mm/190mm travel
• Frame Includes Öhlins TTX22 Coil 
• Internal Cable Routing w/ Interchangeable Ports
• Custom Chainstay Protector
• 1.5" headtube
• 20mm pivot bearings
• Replaceable rear derailleur hanger, spare hanger included
• Available in Bentonite Grey with orange links, or Avalanche White with black links
• Available in three sizes

COMPLETE BIKE FACTORY BUILD
• Fork: Öhlins DH -200mm, 29er, Boost
• Rear Shock: Öhlins TTX22 Coil 
• Wheels: Spank Vibrocore 350 front / 359 rear
• Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5 WT DH casing
• Shifter: SRAM XO1 DH 7spd
• Derailleur: SRAM GX1 DH 7spd
• Cassette: SRAM PG720 DH 11-25
• Cranks: Canfield 165mm w/ 34T ring
• Chainguide: MRP G4 Alloy 32-36T
• Bar: Spank Spike Vibrocore 800mm, 15mm rise
• Stem: Spank DM 40 Limited Edition
• Grips: Spank Spike 30mm
• Brakes: SRAM Code R 
• Rotors: SRAM Centerline 200mm
• Seatpost: Spank Custom
• Saddle: Custom Canfield SDG Radar MTN
• Seatpost Clamp: Canfield
 


FRAME SPECS
• Shock Specs: Metric: 250mm x 75mm (203mm), 250 x 70mm (190mm) (20mmX8mm/40mmX8mm hardware)
• Recommend fork length: 180mm – 200mm
• Headset: 49.6 mm upper/lower
• Front derailleur: Not available
• Bottom bracket: 83mm, threaded
• Seatpost: 30.9mm, stealth dropper compatible
• Seatpost clamp: 35mm
• Rear dropouts: 150mm x 12mm, Canfield axle included
• 20mm pivot bearings
• ISCG 05
• Brake mount: IS 160mm

 
GEO & SIZING

Geo based on 29” wheels and 601mm axle-to-crown fork
*Öhlins DH fork has 620mm axle-to-crown w/ 62.2 HA
*180/190mm fork w/ 592mm axle-to-crown results in 63.5 HA
**27.5" wheels result in 337.8mm BB height


Prototype shown. Final production details may vary.


For more details visit: www.canfieldbikes.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases DH Bikes Canfield Bikes


