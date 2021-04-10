Canfield Bikes Recover Stolen Prototype

Apr 10, 2021
by Canfield Bikes  
EXT-USA staff with the recovered Canfield Tilt prototype that was stolen just days earlier.
EXT-USA staff with the recovered Canfield Tilt. Left to right, Mike Hanna, Beau Gunnerson, Cody Priano and Stew Greer. Photo: Austin Lemoreaux

Press Release: Canfield Bikes


The one-of-a-kind Canfield Bikes Tilt prototype that was stolen last Friday, April 2 in Salt Lake City, UT, has been recovered.

As of Wednesday, April 7, the bike is back in the possession of EXT-USA. The bike was recovered in excellent condition, and EXT-USA is able to complete testing and tuning for the Storia and Arma coil shocks that will be available on both Tilt and Lithium frames.

The recovered Canfield Tilt prototype with EXT suspension that was stolen just days earlier.

Canfield Bikes received several leads and reports of sightings of the bike thanks to the Utah mountain bike community. On the evening of April 6, someone contacted Canfield claiming to have the stolen bike in their possession. The bike was recovered the next day by EXT-USA employees within blocks from the site where the theft occurred just five days earlier.

No further details are being released at this time because an active investigation of the incident and persons of interest by the Salt Lake Police Department is still pending.

Statement from Canfield Bikes:

bigquotes"We want to thank our friends at EXT-USA, the bike media and the mountain bike community as a whole for the outpouring of support and for sharing this story. Whether you shared a post, told your friends or contacted us with information, it is because of you that this bike was recovered against all odds. While bike theft is unfortunately not uncommon, happy endings such as this one are all too rare. As a one-of-a-kind pre-production prototype of a bike that has not even yet been shipped to our loyal customers, this one is particularly near and dear to us and we are all glad that it is now safe and sound."


Posted In:
Industry News Canfield Bikes


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
76399 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
56181 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
51289 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48943 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
48549 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44948 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
38622 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
34327 views

22 Comments

  • 10 1
 Am I interpreting this correctly that someone, who probably read the article stole the bike back from the thieves and turned it back over to EXT?

I am here for the street justice.
  • 3 0
 It's SLC ... I still have an "open" investigation on 2 bike thefts.....from 2015. Zero F's given... F SLC ... I'LL STICK TO PUNK. Where's my beer?
  • 1 0
 @BEERandSPOKES: SLC Punk was/is 1 of the greatest films made!

m.youtube.com/watch?v=_nwGndfR4l4

@Branmuffin: Love me some street justice!

m.youtube.com/watch?v=fbnCgyAJ5jE
  • 9 0
 Hope the thief got what they deserve
  • 1 0
 "When I tell you to hide a body in the Marsh, you hide a body in the MAAAAAASH,not somewhere where some"....
  • 6 0
 Punishable by forced entry into the solo hardtail class for the next Rampage.
  • 8 0
 Mandatory finish on the mega avalanche riding a gravel bike. Marketing says he will have more fun than any other rider, reality says he will be pounded to dust.
  • 7 1
 Fantastic marketing strategy?
  • 2 1
 Interesting guerrilla marketing tactic, if so, although filing a false police report is a crime (unless they made that part up too)
  • 1 0
 What? No! Really?

I spent all those minutes scouring Craigslist for nothing?
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: the original article only stated that "Local authorities have been notified," which is clearly short of filing a police report. Thus, if this was a marketing stunt, no crime was committed Smile
  • 2 0
 *puts on tinfoil hat
  • 1 0
 Haha I am wondering if the thief himself saw the pinkbike article and knew he couldn’t really get away with it. So he turned the bike in. (Don’t know if he would have the guts to turn himself in).
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike gave back the bike after doing their review.
  • 1 0
 Excellent news to see!! Surely the theive didnt get what they deserve, but hopefully at least got some warm slap on the bad wrist.
  • 3 0
 I love it when a plan comes together!
  • 1 0
 Int milk brilliant!
  • 1 0
 I pity the fool who gets caught stealing bikes.
  • 2 0
 Yeeeeaaahh. Stoked for u guys.
  • 2 0
 Thief just wanted to test that suspensions setup and provide some input
  • 2 0
 Great job MTB community!
  • 2 2
 Nice Slopestyle/ Bikepacking rig.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008481
Mobile Version of Website