Canfield Bikes Recover Stolen Prototype

Press Release: Canfield Bikes
EXT-USA staff with the recovered Canfield Tilt. Left to right, Mike Hanna, Beau Gunnerson, Cody Priano and Stew Greer. Photo: Austin Lemoreaux
The one-of-a-kind Canfield Bikes Tilt
prototype that was stolen
last Friday, April 2 in Salt Lake City, UT, has been recovered.
As of Wednesday, April 7, the bike is back in the possession of EXT-USA. The bike was recovered in excellent condition, and EXT-USA is able to complete testing and tuning for the Storia and Arma coil shocks that will be available on both Tilt and Lithium frames.
Canfield Bikes received several leads and reports of sightings of the bike thanks to the Utah mountain bike community. On the evening of April 6, someone contacted Canfield claiming to have the stolen bike in their possession. The bike was recovered the next day by EXT-USA employees within blocks from the site where the theft occurred just five days earlier.
No further details are being released at this time because an active investigation of the incident and persons of interest by the Salt Lake Police Department is still pending.Statement from Canfield Bikes:
|"We want to thank our friends at EXT-USA, the bike media and the mountain bike community as a whole for the outpouring of support and for sharing this story. Whether you shared a post, told your friends or contacted us with information, it is because of you that this bike was recovered against all odds. While bike theft is unfortunately not uncommon, happy endings such as this one are all too rare. As a one-of-a-kind pre-production prototype of a bike that has not even yet been shipped to our loyal customers, this one is particularly near and dear to us and we are all glad that it is now safe and sound."
