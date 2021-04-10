Canfield Bikes Recover Stolen Prototype

"We want to thank our friends at EXT-USA, the bike media and the mountain bike community as a whole for the outpouring of support and for sharing this story. Whether you shared a post, told your friends or contacted us with information, it is because of you that this bike was recovered against all odds. While bike theft is unfortunately not uncommon, happy endings such as this one are all too rare. As a one-of-a-kind pre-production prototype of a bike that has not even yet been shipped to our loyal customers, this one is particularly near and dear to us and we are all glad that it is now safe and sound."