Canfield Bikes to Offer Guerrilla Gravity Service Parts

Nov 17, 2023
by Canfield Bikes  
Canfield Bikes, Colorado mountain-bike manufacturer, today announces it will make official Guerrilla Gravity service parts inventory available to owners of GG bikes and frames. Denver-based Guerrilla Gravity ceased operations in September, 2023, leaving many customers wondering if there would be any continued support for recently purchased bikes.

“Like the rest of the mountain-bike community, we were saddened by the news of GG’s departure from the industry,” said Lance Canfield, Canfield Bikes owner and designer. “I’ve enjoyed watching their innovations and contributions as they grew from a new brand to a major player over the past decade. Our sport will be a little less rad without them, but I hope we can offer a small silver lining by keeping their riders rolling a little longer.”

Canfield will offer the remaining Guerrilla Gravity inventory of frame and service parts as well as select merchandise through CanfieldBikes.com while supplies last. No new GG bikes will be sold.

bigquotesHaving a great group like Canfield on board to provide riders with continued support provides peace of mind as we conclude our journey.Will Montague

“I’m glad our customers will be in good hands with a fellow Colorado bike company,” said Guerrilla Gravity president and co-founder Will Montague. “Creating and growing GG alongside our amazing team has been the experience of a lifetime. I’m eternally grateful to all the riders, employees and everyone else who supported us along the way. Having a great group like Canfield on board to provide riders with continued support provides peace of mind as we conclude our journey.”

Tyler, a former GG employee, joined the Canfield Bikes team in September to manage sales and customer service. In addition to assisting Canfield customers, his product knowledge will help guarantee that GG customers continue to receive the level of care and customer service they’ve come to know and expect.

“We couldn’t do this without him,” said Lance Canfield.

Guerrilla Gravity customers can contact RideGG@CanfieldBikes.com for service and support.

Select GG inventory is available for purchase now at CanfieldBikes.com with an estimated mid-December ship date.

More parts are expected to be available soon.



10 Comments
  • 15 0
 Classy move
  • 5 0
 Huge props to Canfield, many other brands would never in a million years help their competition.
  • 6 0
 While I agree, it's not exactly helping their competition if the competition no longer exists. This is just a good PR move and good business move with the hope that they can gather some of the GG fans.
  • 4 0
 Sweet, now if I could just get some service parts for my Canfield frame life would be good!
Smile
  • 24 0
 Those are now available from GG
  • 2 0
 That's cool. Canfield and GG always seemed like they operated on a similar wavelength.
  • 2 0
 Once again, Canfield rules.
  • 1 0
 Way to Go Tyler - Worth your weight in gold!!!
  • 1 0
 First step to carbon Canfield bikes?
  • 1 0
 Common Canfield W







