Canfield Bikes Unveils Longer, Slacker 2020 Nimble 9 Hardtail

Press Release: Canfield Bikes
Today we unveiled the 5th generation of our steel hardtail, the Nimble 9.
For 2020, the Nimble 9 sees refreshed geometry across all sizes as well as all-new two-tone, pinstriped paint in five retro-inspired color combinations.
Handcrafted in small batches, the Nimble 9 is a steel all-mountain hardtail built to get rowdy and designed to accommodate 29-inch, 29-plus or 27.5-plus wheels with up to 2.8-inch tires. It combines the ride quality of 4130 chromoly steel with vertically compliant, radial-bent chainstays and updated aggressive all-mountain geometry.
We have been redefining the way 29ers ride since the Yelli Screamy (the first production 29er with sub-17-inch chainstays) was introduced in 2011, and the latest N9 is no exception. A slack 66-degree head-angle keeps things confident when you venture where no hardtail should, and short chainstays (adjustable down to 16.4-inches via sliding dropouts) make sure the Nimble 9 lives up to its name. We have also updated the sizing, which adds more than an inch of reach to each size from the previous generation.
|Whether you’re building it as a single-speed, a bikepacking rig or just a playful, all-mountain hardtail, this bike brings the party to the trail.—Lance Canfield
In addition, all sizes see a shorter seat tube to better fit today’s longer dropper posts and provide more maneuverability when you drop the saddle and let gravity take over. Chainstay yolks have also been redesigned for added stiffness and durability.
“The Nimble 9 is such a fun, versatile bike,” said Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “Whether you’re building it as a single-speed, a bikepacking rig or just a playful, all-mountain hardtail, this bike brings the party to the trail.”
Available in Mantis Green, Night Sky Blue, Mud Puddle Brown, Race Car Red and RAD Pink in S, M, L and XL, the 2020 Nimble 9 will retail for $799.99 and is available now on pre-order for Black Friday Pricing of only $599.99 at CanfieldBikes.com. Frame, fork and headset bundles are also available.Canfield Nimble 9 Features
• 29″ All Mountain (29+, 27.5+ compatible)
• 4130 chromoly steel
• Radial-bent chainstays tuned for a compliant ride
• Increased reach and shorter seat tube
• 66° head angle (w/ 150mm fork)
• Custom sliding Boost 148mm x 12mm rear dropouts, axle included
• Adjustable 417mm to 433mm chainstays
• Clearance for up to 2.8 tires
• Singlespeed-able
• Stealth cable routing
• ISCG 05 chain guide mount
• Custom two-tone paint
• Frame weight: 6 lbs
• ED Black treated for superior corrosion resistance
• Removable direct mount front derailleur block
• Two water bottle bosses
• Includes Headset + Seat ClampCanfield 2020 Nimble 9 Geo ( Based on 150mm fork, 563mm Axle to Crown)Canfield Bikes N9 Black Friday Pre-Order Pricing N9 Frame + headset + seat clamp (pre-order)
• MSRP: $799.99
• Black Friday: $599.99 (SAVE $200)
• Cyber Monday pricing: $649.99 (SAVE $150)N9 Frame + Fork (DVO Diamond boost 150mm) + headset + seat clamp (pre-order)
• MSRP: $1,899.99
• Black Friday: $1,299.99 (SAVE $600)
• Cyber Monday pricing: $1,399.99 (SAVE $500)
To pre-order the Nimble 9, and for additional Black Friday / Cyber Monday savings including 50% off cranks and chainrings and up to $50 off pedals, visit CanfieldBikes.com
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment