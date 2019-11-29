Canfield Bikes Unveils Longer, Slacker 2020 Nimble 9 Hardtail

Nov 28, 2019
by Canfield Bikes  

Press Release: Canfield Bikes

Today we unveiled the 5th generation of our steel hardtail, the Nimble 9.

For 2020, the Nimble 9 sees refreshed geometry across all sizes as well as all-new two-tone, pinstriped paint in five retro-inspired color combinations.

Handcrafted in small batches, the Nimble 9 is a steel all-mountain hardtail built to get rowdy and designed to accommodate 29-inch, 29-plus or 27.5-plus wheels with up to 2.8-inch tires. It combines the ride quality of 4130 chromoly steel with vertically compliant, radial-bent chainstays and updated aggressive all-mountain geometry.

2020 Canfield Nimble 9 Frame Colors

We have been redefining the way 29ers ride since the Yelli Screamy (the first production 29er with sub-17-inch chainstays) was introduced in 2011, and the latest N9 is no exception. A slack 66-degree head-angle keeps things confident when you venture where no hardtail should, and short chainstays (adjustable down to 16.4-inches via sliding dropouts) make sure the Nimble 9 lives up to its name. We have also updated the sizing, which adds more than an inch of reach to each size from the previous generation.

bigquotesWhether you’re building it as a single-speed, a bikepacking rig or just a playful, all-mountain hardtail, this bike brings the party to the trail.Lance Canfield

In addition, all sizes see a shorter seat tube to better fit today’s longer dropper posts and provide more maneuverability when you drop the saddle and let gravity take over. Chainstay yolks have also been redesigned for added stiffness and durability.

“The Nimble 9 is such a fun, versatile bike,” said Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “Whether you’re building it as a single-speed, a bikepacking rig or just a playful, all-mountain hardtail, this bike brings the party to the trail.”

Available in Mantis Green, Night Sky Blue, Mud Puddle Brown, Race Car Red and RAD Pink in S, M, L and XL, the 2020 Nimble 9 will retail for $799.99 and is available now on pre-order for Black Friday Pricing of only $599.99 at CanfieldBikes.com. Frame, fork and headset bundles are also available.

Canfield Nimble 9 Features
• 29″ All Mountain (29+, 27.5+ compatible)
• 4130 chromoly steel
• Radial-bent chainstays tuned for a compliant ride
• Increased reach and shorter seat tube
• 66° head angle (w/ 150mm fork)
• Custom sliding Boost 148mm x 12mm rear dropouts, axle included
• Adjustable 417mm to 433mm chainstays
• Clearance for up to 2.8 tires
• Singlespeed-able
• Stealth cable routing
• ISCG 05 chain guide mount
• Custom two-tone paint
• Frame weight: 6 lbs
• ED Black treated for superior corrosion resistance
• Removable direct mount front derailleur block
• Two water bottle bosses
• Includes Headset + Seat Clamp

Canfield 2020 Nimble 9 Geo ( Based on 150mm fork, 563mm Axle to Crown)
2020 Canfield Nimble 9 Geo


Canfield Bikes N9 Black Friday Pre-Order Pricing

N9 Frame + headset + seat clamp (pre-order)
• MSRP: $799.99
• Black Friday: $599.99 (SAVE $200)
• Cyber Monday pricing: $649.99 (SAVE $150)

N9 Frame + Fork (DVO Diamond boost 150mm) + headset + seat clamp (pre-order)
• MSRP: $1,899.99
• Black Friday: $1,299.99 (SAVE $600)
• Cyber Monday pricing: $1,399.99 (SAVE $500)

To pre-order the Nimble 9, and for additional Black Friday / Cyber Monday savings including 50% off cranks and chainrings and up to $50 off pedals, visit CanfieldBikes.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtail Canfield Brothers


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
77135 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
71344 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
68842 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
57717 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
50974 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
46525 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
43818 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Isn't Just a Dry Conditions Tire
42550 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'll be stoked-er to see the next iteration of the balance. Too old to ride a hardtail as fast as I want to go. Just plain pumped to see the skull badge back in bizness tho period.
  • 1 0
 Patience! Wink
  • 2 0
 Stoked to see the steel hardtail back for 2020!
  • 1 0
 That black-blue version is to match with a ParkTools workshop?
  • 1 0
 lawsuit incoming in 3-2-1

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012019
Mobile Version of Website