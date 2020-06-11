Canfield Introduces Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes
We've taken our best-selling MTB flat pedal
, the Crampon Mountain, and created a limited edition oil slick version
to commemorate (and match) our 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Canfield Balance
.
The same patented convex shape, ultra-thin profile, 6-millimeter leading edges, double-sided pins and low maintenance internals you know and love. Hot, new, foot-candy finish.
These beautiful, blingin' pieces of bike jewelry are available immediately, but we don't expect them to last long! EXPLORE: Canfield Crampon Mountain Oil Slick Pedals
The Crampon Mountain shares many of the features that make the Crampon Ultimate one of the best pedals on the market. Patented convex shape, ultra-thin 6-millimeter leading edges and double sided pins for easy removal, combined with a fresh look, an even larger 112-millimeter by 106-millimeter platform and virtually maintenance free internals that utilize a bushing at the axle side and stacked bearings at the end internally.Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedal Specs
• Limited Edition Oil Slick finish
• 398 grams
• Thin 6mm front impact edges
• 106mm x 112mm wide platforms
• Hybrid sealed bearings/DU bushing system
• Chromoly axle
• Replaceable dual sided pins, (allen key on both sides)
• Patented convex shape
