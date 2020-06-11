Canfield Introduces Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals

Jun 10, 2020
by Canfield Bikes  
Oil Slick Pedals - Canfield Crampon Mountain Limited Edition

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes

We've taken our best-selling MTB flat pedal, the Crampon Mountain, and created a limited edition oil slick version to commemorate (and match) our 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Canfield Balance.

2020 Canfield Balance Limited Edition

The same patented convex shape, ultra-thin profile, 6-millimeter leading edges, double-sided pins and low maintenance internals you know and love. Hot, new, foot-candy finish.

These beautiful, blingin' pieces of bike jewelry are available immediately, but we don't expect them to last long!

EXPLORE: Canfield Crampon Mountain Oil Slick Pedals

The Crampon Mountain shares many of the features that make the Crampon Ultimate one of the best pedals on the market. Patented convex shape, ultra-thin 6-millimeter leading edges and double sided pins for easy removal, combined with a fresh look, an even larger 112-millimeter by 106-millimeter platform and virtually maintenance free internals that utilize a bushing at the axle side and stacked bearings at the end internally.

Crampon Mountain Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedal Specs
• Limited Edition Oil Slick finish
• 398 grams
• Thin 6mm front impact edges
• 106mm x 112mm wide platforms
• Hybrid sealed bearings/DU bushing system
• Chromoly axle
• Replaceable dual sided pins, (allen key on both sides)
• Patented convex shape

7 Comments

  • 5 0
 This oil slick thing is getting outta control.
  • 1 0
 Unavoidable by-product of having to get into the oil business to pay for our hobby.
  • 3 0
 oil slick, the color that matches nothing and everything all at once.
  • 1 0
 They look great. Those pedals would be awesome on a raw or chrome dirt frame!
  • 1 0
 $175, for those wondering.
  • 1 0
 Pricetag is missing?

