Canfield Returns to Production in 2020 After Change in Leadership

Nov 7, 2019
by Canfield Bikes  
Photo Don Stefanovich
Lance Canfield in Fruita, CO. Photo: Don Stefanovich

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes


Canfield Brothers has officially rebranded as Canfield Bikes and we will be producing new bikes which will be available beginning in early 2020.

Our announcement comes as our brand celebrates 20 years in business, and breaks the silence after a two-year hiatus during which the Canfield brothers, Lance and Chris, worked through restructuring the business, a process that ultimately resulted in Lance acquiring Chris’ share of the company.

“We’re proud to announce that Canfield Bikes is alive and well,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “We thank all our customers and fans who have always believed in us and even after two years consistently check in with us for updates, wondering when we will be making more bikes. We apologize for the silence, but it was necessary while we restructured. This is the announcement you have all been waiting for. I’m excited to carry the torch and continue doing what I love: building badass mountain bikes worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube.”

bigquotesI’m excited to carry the torch and continue doing what I love: building badass mountain bikes worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube.Lance Canfield

After working together for 20 years, Lance and Chris have each decided to pursue their passions in different ways. Lance will continue as owner and designer of Canfield Bikes. Chris—who recently won the Masters title in the USA Cycling Downhill National Championships and a Masters World Championship win aboard his Canfield Jedi—will retain the rights to the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension patent, working to license and implement the patent on other platforms.

We will continue to use CBF suspension.

Photo Ian Cook Elements of Exposure
Lance Canfield at Bootleg Canyon in Boulder City, NV. Photo: Ian Cook, Elements of Exposure

“We congratulate Chris on his title wins and wish him the best,” says Lance. “His spirit, energy and creativity have played a vital role in making the brand what it is today and he will be missed. But we have no doubt that great things await him.”

For two decades, we have amassed a nearly cult following despite minimal marketing thanks to our rider-focused engineering philosophy, industry-leading suspension designs—from the legendary Formula 1 linkage on its Jedi downhill bikes, to the active and efficient patented CBF on recent trail and all-mountain bikes—and a customer-centric approach to sales and service.


Building on our heritage, we will maintain the level of quality products and hands-on customer service riders have come to expect. Components, including Crampon Mountain and Crampon Ultimate pedals, rebuild kits and C2 AM and DH cranks are in stock and available immediately.

Photo Ian Cook Elements of Exposure
Lance Canfield at Bootleg Canyon in Boulder City, NV. Photo: Ian Cook, Elements of Exposure

New bikes are slated to be available by spring 2020, with details and pre-order options expected by the end of the year. Service parts for existing bikes will also be available.

“Canfield Bikes was founded on a simple principle: building the bikes that we want to ride,” says Lance. “And nothing about that is going to change.”

For more information, visit CanfieldBikes.com.

by Don Stefanovich

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Canfield Brothers


41 Comments

  • 23 0
 2020 and beyond!
  • 16 0
 You know it!
  • 8 0
 Great news! Everybody was hoping for a positive update and we got it.
  • 5 0
 Whamp Whamp.....looking forward to a new bike in my garage.
  • 8 0
 Look forward to when Chris launches his new bike brand...

All kidding aside, money/business and friends/family are VERY tough waters to tread. Hope things worked out amicably and they still sit at the same TurkeyDay table...
  • 7 2
 www.revelbikes.com here you go
  • 9 0
 Awesome. Candied one was ahead of it's time
  • 8 11
 So was VP Free and Uzzi, people just don’t know it yet
  • 8 0
 Yes! This is the announcement I was waiting for. Almost had to buy a Revel and sticker kit. Glad we’re back at it.
  • 8 0
 2016 Balance is the bike I never should've sold. Stoked on this news.
  • 1 0
 I had nightmares on sellers remorse, so I did not sell ; ). my raw 2016 is still my favorite bike.
  • 2 0
 Really like their bikes and parts. Crampons are my favorite pedals. Well designed suspension and the 420 cs on the balance and then somehow make it shorter on the riot/toir. Great concept to make the bigger wheel size shorter chainstayds to claw back some playability, while other companies say they cant squeeze a shorter cs on a 9er.
Hoping they steepen the seat angles and have better standover. All the things other companies are doing. Shorter seat tube lengths, more reach. Top tubes are probably fine. The design bones are solid just the tweaking.
A 170 travel Ebalance would be sweet
  • 3 0
 Chris won Masters DH WC, Lance did not. C'mon pinkbike, you even had a post about it with comments congratulating Chris Canfield...
  • 4 0
 Well that’s fricken rad
  • 4 0
 Its about time!!!! 2020 cant wait to see what comes out the kitchen!!!
  • 2 0
 Great bikes. I hope the warranty issues can be sorted. Thats the biggest hangup with me buying boutique bikes. Gotta have those frames (and wheels) GTG.
  • 3 0
 Weird undertone with the whole brothers parting ways.... I wonder what happened and what Chris will do.
  • 1 0
 read Lance's letter, it describes what Chris is doing - basically maintaining the patent to CBF and licensing it to companies like Revel, Canfield Bikes will continue to use the CBF platform.
  • 1 0
 Multimillion pound corporations manage to restructure in less time than these two! Great news though. Love my 2 pairs of canfield pedals and regret never upgrading my 2014 balance to a 2016.
  • 2 0
 Awesome. Good to have Canfield back. What other American manufacturer will be out there pushing boundaries and making bikes 5 years ahead of the curve?
  • 1 0
 Hmmm... might need to change my plans from selling my complete Riot to just selling the frame, depending on what they come out with. Either way, super stoked to see they aren't going anywhere!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait!! Got to ride a Balance in 2016 but then they stopped making them, can't wait to see what comes out next, an updated Toir would be sooooo sick!
  • 1 0
 This explains why they never got back to me about replacement spindles on my Crampons- I had given up hope.
  • 1 0
 Glad to see this! The Canfield bikes are made for getting rowdy and having fun without hurting your wallet.
  • 1 0
 Rad, love Canfield brothers bikes and i guess i will love Canfield bikes. Keen to see what they come up with.
  • 2 0
 I've never seen a Canfield without a DVO... done now!
  • 2 0
 SEND IT!
  • 3 2
 Perfect. Iron Horse next please
  • 1 0
 www.ironhorsebikes.com FYI ....
  • 2 0
 @trelleder: I just threw up in my mouth a little bit
  • 1 0
 Best news I’ve heard all day. Lance is the man!
  • 1 0
 But... Iam just on a "new" rig, I can't get another one so soon....
  • 1 0
 Heck yeah! I'd buy a Canfield again! Bring back the Jedi!
  • 1 0
 Great news! I’m loving my Canfield Balance. Best bike I’ve ever owned.
  • 1 0
 Will service parts for the Jedi be available on the site?
  • 1 0
 PUMPED
  • 1 0
 This is awesome news!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



