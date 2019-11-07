Canfield Returns to Production in 2020 After Change in Leadership

PRESS RELEASE: Canfield Bikes
Canfield Brothers has officially rebranded as Canfield Bikes
and we will be producing new bikes which will be available beginning in early 2020.
Our announcement comes as our brand celebrates 20 years in business, and breaks the silence after a two-year hiatus during which the Canfield brothers, Lance and Chris, worked through restructuring the business, a process that ultimately resulted in Lance acquiring Chris’ share of the company.
“We’re proud to announce that Canfield Bikes is alive and well,” says Lance Canfield, owner and designer. “We thank all our customers and fans who have always believed in us and even after two years consistently check in with us for updates, wondering when we will be making more bikes. We apologize for the silence, but it was necessary while we restructured. This is the announcement you have all been waiting for. I’m excited to carry the torch and continue doing what I love: building badass mountain bikes worthy of wearing a skull on the head tube.”
After working together for 20 years, Lance and Chris have each decided to pursue their passions in different ways. Lance will continue as owner and designer of Canfield Bikes. Chris—who recently won the Masters title in the USA Cycling Downhill National Championships and a Masters World Championship win aboard his Canfield Jedi—will retain the rights to the Canfield Balance Formula (CBF) suspension patent, working to license and implement the patent on other platforms.
Lance Canfield at Bootleg Canyon in Boulder City, NV. Photo: Ian Cook, Elements of Exposure
“We congratulate Chris on his title wins and wish him the best,” says Lance. “His spirit, energy and creativity have played a vital role in making the brand what it is today and he will be missed. But we have no doubt that great things await him.”
For two decades, we have amassed a nearly cult following despite minimal marketing thanks to our rider-focused engineering philosophy, industry-leading suspension designs—from the legendary Formula 1 linkage on its Jedi downhill bikes, to the active and efficient patented CBF on recent trail and all-mountain bikes—and a customer-centric approach to sales and service.
Building on our heritage, we will maintain the level of quality products and hands-on customer service riders have come to expect. Components
are in stock and available immediately.
, rebuild kits and C2 AM and DH cranks
are in stock and available immediately.
Lance Canfield at Bootleg Canyon in Boulder City, NV. Photo: Ian Cook, Elements of Exposure
New bikes are slated to be available by spring 2020, with details and pre-order options expected by the end of the year. Service parts
for existing bikes will also be available.
“Canfield Bikes was founded on a simple principle: building the bikes that we want to ride,” says Lance. “And nothing about that is going to change.”
For more information, visit CanfieldBikes.com
.by Don Stefanovich
