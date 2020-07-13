Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure

With COVID disruptions further exploiting this model and leaving a number of bike shops without stock to sell until the new models dropped in summer this year, Cannondale and GT saw it as an opportune moment to change their model system and try to disrupt the traditional industry cycles. They said they will "take a leadership position in changing a broken system that continually leads to inventory and cash flow issues for both suppliers and retailers." Cannondale are keen to stress that while this move isn't in response to COVID, it has given them time to reflect on a new way of operating.



On top of this, if they did manage to sell out all of the old models, dealers were then left twiddling their thumbs and waiting for the new models at the busiest time of the year. An additional annoyance for shops was having to send a staff member along to a dealer launch in their busiest period, leaving the shop short-staffed in the meantime.

