Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure

Jul 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

GT and Cannondale, who both fall under the Cycling Sports Group, are turning their back on the traditional model year structure and will replace it with a version that aligns itself with the calendar year. Most brands currently release new frames in mid-summer, however, following feedback from dealers, Cannondale and GT will now take dealer orders in Q4 with new models coming as the next calendar year begins.

The reason for the change mainly comes down to discounting. Dealers felt they had to discount at the start of the riding season - spring and early summer - to clear out the stock before the next model year was released under the current model.

With COVID disruptions further exploiting this model and leaving a number of bike shops without stock to sell until the new models dropped in summer this year, Cannondale and GT saw it as an opportune moment to change their model system and try to disrupt the traditional industry cycles. They said they will "take a leadership position in changing a broken system that continually leads to inventory and cash flow issues for both suppliers and retailers." Cannondale are keen to stress that while this move isn't in response to COVID, it has given them time to reflect on a new way of operating.

On top of this, if they did manage to sell out all of the old models, dealers were then left twiddling their thumbs and waiting for the new models at the busiest time of the year. An additional annoyance for shops was having to send a staff member along to a dealer launch in their busiest period, leaving the shop short-staffed in the meantime.


CSG claims there are 4 main benefits for dealers with the new model:

Improved margins - Dealers can sell bikes at full price throughout the year with no need to discount in the spring to offload stock.

Inventory at the start of the year - Dealers will have stock of new bikes from the start of the season in spring through to its peak in summer.

Easier to manage a business - Dealers can focus on selling in summer, not attending launches for new products.

Innovation aligned with consumer demand - Cannondale and GT believe that most people are paying attention to innovation at the start of the season, when its new product will just have been released.

Alongside the new release schedule, CSG is now planning on only updating mid-to-low end bikes on a two or three-year cycle. There may be colour changes to keep the line fresh but variations on spec will be kept to a minimum.

There are certainly some drawbacks here for CSG, primarily if there are mid-season updates to key components such as drivetrains or suspension, their models for that year may miss out and seem less appealing in comparison to their competition. However, the group is aware it's taking a risk but hopes to be disruptive enough to carry the rest of the industry with it. Russell Merry, General Manager of the UK market for Cycling Sports Group told Cycling Industry News, "Clearly, it’s been too hard to be done and the whole industry has been operating a broken model for decades. This is a once in a lifetime event and we intend to help all the links in our business chain be more profitable by being the most progressive and responsive supplier."

The brands have already taken model years off their websites and will begin dealer events in October this year for next year's models.

17 Comments

  • 24 0
 What would be an even bolder step would be to forgo the traditional 'model year' entirely, only releasing new models when there was actually an update beyond a new paint scheme. This would reduce the need for bike shops to discount models every year in the first place, and reduces waste in the system by avoiding older models becoming redundant. Obviously component manufacturers would have to align with this to a degree - for more significant components such as drivetrains, suspension and brakes - but let's face it, most of these components don't get anything other than new stickers or colours each year anyway. Better for the planet, better for the industry.
  • 1 0
 A number of brands do this. Most just change the paint but for some reason in our current market this deems the old paint job of the same bike as being last years.
  • 12 0
 Now, why don’t all brands do this? Seems pretty smart for bike shop brands. Only problem is, people aren’t thinking about bikes as much in the winter. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
  • 5 1
 If you live anywhere with mild winters most people will ride year round.
  • 2 0
 @Shred-BC: true, but there definitely is still a lull around early January and February. I would think if they want to release the bikes later in the year though they would want to do it before the holidays, I’d think that there is definitely an increase in sales then, and people want their brand new bikes. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with sales.
  • 1 0
 I don't think they necessarily need to sell them during the winter so much as have them in inventory come spring so they have the current model for the entire year.

The one challenge I see is if you release a new bike when no ones interested will people lose interest in it by the spring?
  • 5 0
 Kudos for a new approach. As someone who used to work in a shop and a friend of may who still do, I know the frustration they are going thru with having to discount in their busy season and being stuck with last season or not enough new season inventory.
  • 4 0
 Even better idea: stop with a yearly cycle and just a different colour or lower spec for the same price, but just launch a new model when it is really significant better/ different.
  • 6 0
 Brilliant! Big ups Dorel for taking action in this moment.
  • 1 0
 I know I'm in the wrong hemisphere but it always seemed weird having bikes come out in the middle of winter. It meant you could an Enduro in July 2019 that was a 19 bike, then in August the bike became a 20. It will be interesting to see how the industry is impacted here as it will just be a reverse of the Northern Hemisphere. To be honest, colour tweaks are about the only way I can keep track of the year changes.
  • 1 0
 You get the buzz of release but without the impulse to buy and ride. You will get a lot of wow that’s bike is cool I might in spring. And by spring the other new models are getting realized and and spy shots so most will wait. But then again I live where snow falls
  • 2 0
 This is awesome. keeps winter exciting. Nothing sucks more then going to pull the trigger on a new ride, and all the sudden next years model is out and then quickly sold out. and your stuck... fucking sucks
  • 1 1
 Won’t people who are shopping for a bike in the summer/fall be comparing bikes??? they will see that they can get this model year from a non-CSG company for a discount or next model year for full retail... causing them to ignore canondale and get???
  • 1 0
 Funny enough Cannondale was the first to just launch bikes in the middle of summer back in the 90's... rest of the industry followed. Go figure.
  • 1 0
 Should be like Beer - 4 seasonal and a rotation line extension!! Jk this sounds way better for shops?
  • 2 5
 Bob from CSG: we have supply chain issues, we need help.

Dave from CSG: Nah, instead of fixing the most common problem in manufacturing, lets just release the product when there is no demand. Its supply demand economics 101 dude! (Attempts to fist bump Bob.)

Bob from CSG: shakes head, cries at the cost of his MBA, resigns and goes back to consulting
  • 1 0
 Releasing bikes on a set schedule is catalog thinking in the internet age.

Post a Comment



