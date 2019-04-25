A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

The upper shock is said to look after the spring rate, while the lower shock controls damping independently. It sounds like the bike can be ridden with one or two shocks fitted, depend on what Cannondale's racers are looking for.

Cannondale is no stranger to using multiple shocks. The old three-shock prototype on the left uses two small shocks and a compact linkage to let the axle move in a zone rather than a set path. The older Gemini prototype on the right employs two shocks for the same purpose. Kestral, Scott, and 2-Stage are just some of the other brands that have used two shocks (for varying reasons) in the past.