The Cannondale Enduro Team Is 2023 Season Ready With New Faces, Kits & Goals

Looking forward to traveling the world this season, attacking all types of terrain alongside two of the biggest legends in the cycling world! My biggest goal this year is to learn as much as possible from my teammates and crack the top 30 consistently. Another thing I’m super excited about is the support system I have behind me for this season. I find a lot of value in a brand who focuses on the needs and desires of their athletes and Cannondale embodies both of those traits to the highest regard. It’s been a dream of mine to get to this point and it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this team! — Max Beaupré