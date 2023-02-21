The Cannondale Enduro Team Is 2023 Season Ready With New Faces, Kits & Goals

Feb 21, 2023
by Cannondale Bikes  
2023 Cannondale Enduro Team Italy Team Camp

Press Release: Cannondale Enduro Team

Cannondale's Enduro Team is ready for the 2023 enduro season with new faces, kits, and goals. The team's roster will consist of Ella Conolly, Max Beaupré, and Iago Garay, who also functions as the team captain.

Ella Conolly is back with Cannondale for a sixth season and has her sights on chasing the top step of the EDR podium after a strong year last season. Max Beaupré gets the bump up to an entire EDR season and aims to follow up on his top 20 results from Sugarloaf in 2022. Iago Garay, an enduro world series veteran, is excited to have a fresh start and team atmosphere for the new EDR season while being ready to get back into the top 20.

2023 Cannondale Enduro Team Italy Team Camp

bigquotesI am so excited for this Enduro World Cup season, my 6th year on a Cannondale already! It’s great to see the team growing. We have the best crew to hit the races with and have a lot to learn from each other. Having the support of Cannondale and the freedom to each choose personal sponsors is a dream combo. After last year, my sights are set high for this season. Our team camp in Italy was a huge success and the bikes are primed ready to go. The countdown to Tasmania is on!Ella Conolly

Cannondale Enduro Team 2023 x Italy team camp

bigquotesLooking forward to traveling the world this season, attacking all types of terrain alongside two of the biggest legends in the cycling world! My biggest goal this year is to learn as much as possible from my teammates and crack the top 30 consistently. Another thing I’m super excited about is the support system I have behind me for this season. I find a lot of value in a brand who focuses on the needs and desires of their athletes and Cannondale embodies both of those traits to the highest regard. It’s been a dream of mine to get to this point and it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this team!Max Beaupré

Cannondale Enduro Team 2023 x Italy team camp

bigquotesCouldn’t be happier to ride Cannondale bikes this season. Team camp was amazing and the bike is feeling so dialed it has got me fired up to race! Looking forward to the first EDR world cups in Tasmania where I will try to get back into the top 20. It’s going to be a great season traveling with Max and Ella.Iago Garay

2023 Cannondale Enduro Team Italy Team Camp

SRAM Support for 2023

Along with all of the rider's individual sponsors, we want to thank the SRAM and RockShox team for supporting Cannondale Enduro's 2023 season with the best suspension and drivetrain.

All photos by Kike Abelleira




4 Comments

  • 3 1
 that Jekyl is a few years old now, but the more I see it the better it looks. One of the most beautiful bikes out there, in my opinion.
  • 2 0
 Good luck, mates
  • 1 0
 GO MAX
  • 1 1
 There's that trademark Ella smile.





