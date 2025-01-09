Powered by Outside

Cannondale Factory Racing Announces 2025 Team Roster Featuring Jolanda Neff & Luca Martin

Jan 9, 2025
by Cannondale Bikes  

Press Release: Cannondale Factory Racing

Building on the incredible results and momentum of last season, Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) launches into 2025 with an exciting new line-up of fan favorites and fresh talent: Charlie Aldridge, Jolanda Neff, Ana Santos, Cole Punchard, and Luca Martin.

photo

Elite men’s breakout star with CFR, Charlie Aldridge has already claimed two World Cup podiums; earned silver in the World Championship Short Track, finished fourth in the XC; and placed eighth in his Olympic debut at the Paris Games.

photo
Photo: Danny Awang/Chris Norvold

The Flying Scotsman is joined by XC racing legend Jolanda Neff. With 13 XCO World Cup wins, six Swiss championships, four European titles, three World Cup overall titles, a World Championship, and an Olympic gold media from Tokyo, the Swiss icon is more famous than Toblerone and brings an immense amount of racing experience and expertise to the CFR family.


We are also excited to welcome Ana Santos, the new rising XC force from Portugal. With the power of a Nazaré wave and the skill of those who surf it, Ana’s earned multiple U23 podium finishes on the World Cup circuit as well as Portuguese National Championships in XC, Gravel and Cyclocross. Stay tuned as Ana is sure to make more waves in her first elite season.

photo
Photo: Michele Mondini


Canadian National U23 Champion and Lake Placid U23 XCO World Cup winner Cole Punchard is another new face on the team who punches well above his weight. Cole mixes Canuck grit and determination with explosive power and a fluid style, making him a real standout rider to watch in 2025.

photo
Photo: Danny Awang/Chris Norvold

And last but certainly not least, we say bienvenue to French sensation and current U23 World Champion Luca Martin. Luca’s raw speed and cool, calculated, approach have earned him formidable results and respect on the World Cup circuit. With a rainbow jersey and multiple U23 World Cup podiums already under his ceinture, Luca is primed to take on the biggest races of his life aboard the CFR squad.

photo
Photo: Michele Mondini

CFR prides itself on being the launch pad for emerging talent – with a reputation for supporting young athletes and underdogs to become champion racers and (mountain bike) household names. The Cannondale-owned team has now fostered seven World Champions, of which five have been in the last 18 months!

photo
Photo: Danny Awang/Chris Norvold

With Jolanda joining the ranks, the squad takes on a whole new dimension this year. The pioneering performance structure developed by team boss Phil Dixon is now supporting Jolanda in the next chapter of her racing career. CFR were the first XC-racing team to have both a dedicated performance director and a technical coach in-house. This coaching/mentorship model remains central to CFR’s mission to help athletes of all backgrounds and experience to reach the pinnacle of the sport and their capabilities.

photo
Photo: Michele Mondini

Thanks to all our team staff and factory partners, we’re ready to launch into our 17th season with more momentum than ever.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours Cannondale Charlie Aldridge Jolanda Neff


Author Info:
Cannondale avatar

Member since Jul 22, 2013
74 articles
Report
28 Comments
  • 440
 Sweatshirts vibes are, intesting. But, Congrats to Cannondale, Jolanda is special.
  • 70
 Maybe they are trying to make the team look more like an average person and approachable as opposed to the super-humans they are on a bike. Or maybe their kit just wasn't ready yet.
  • 90
 @secondnarrowstroll: They're just run-of-the-mill, average Joe, normal ole' world class bike riders. If I ignore their riding skills and focus only on the sweatshirt, I see myself in them!
  • 20
 intesting? like in testing?
  • 80
 @secondnarrowstroll: or it was just cold outside.
  • 20
 Looks better than their race kit.
  • 50
 Maybe Jolanda is trolling the UCI for that time when she was fined for wearing a jacket on the podium on a cold day.
  • 80
 Yess! Smile Always liked the team and the bikes. I was sad to see Hatherly leave, but am very happy to now have Jolanda to root for on Cannondale!
  • 135
 This trend of tying your hoodie cords in a bow is bizarre. My son does it and I look at him like he's smearing snot on his face.
  • 40
 Maybe its a 'whilst riding' thing, so you don't get the end of one in your eye!?
  • 10
 “It’s fire Dad!! God! You just don’t get me!” That’s how I’m guessing the conversation goes..
  • 70
 So glad to hear Jolanda back on a good ride after her struggles with health issues the last couple of years. She has such a great attitude and when she's on song, she's a joy to watch.
  • 50
 Cool team though. Love Yolanda and hope she's got a few more podiums in her.
  • 51
 Wow, she got an Olympic gold media, those must be hard to get, maybe even harder than an olympic gold medal....
  • 50
 For me, this came out of Lefty field. I'll see myself out.
  • 40
 Yolanda on a non awful supercaliber is gonna be something. She is already the fastest DH on that awful bike.
  • 20
 Shooting XC rider video at a DH park is awesome. I've seen Yolanda in locals Strava posts over the last month or two riding a Supersix on group rides. I was hoping for a cool announcement.
  • 20
 Wow… not one crack and fail comment, My faith in humanity is trending upward. Congrats to the squad and thanks Cannondale for still having a race team and keeping the race scene exciting!
  • 40
 Yeah Punchie! get it kid ~~~~~~
  • 40
 I’m starting to really really like Cannondale
  • 20
 That's a team that'll punch hard and far above it's weight...
  • 20
 Is it me or does Charlie lk look like a younger Lando Norris?
  • 10
 Anyone know where Simon Andreason has landed yet - still an outstanding announcement I think?
  • 20
 Orbea
  • 20
 i want 180mm lefty
  • 10
 good news!
  • 10
 Where did Mona go?
  • 30
 Human Powered Health WWT Road team........







