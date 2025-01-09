Cannondale Factory Racing Announces 2025 Team Roster Featuring Jolanda Neff & Luca Martin

Press Release: Cannondale Factory Racing

Photo: Michele Mondini

Building on the incredible results and momentum of last season, Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) launches into 2025 with an exciting new line-up of fan favorites and fresh talent: Charlie Aldridge, Jolanda Neff, Ana Santos, Cole Punchard, and Luca Martin.Elite men’s breakout star with CFR, Charlie Aldridge has already claimed two World Cup podiums; earned silver in the World Championship Short Track, finished fourth in the XC; and placed eighth in his Olympic debut at the Paris Games.The Flying Scotsman is joined by XC racing legend Jolanda Neff. With 13 XCO World Cup wins, six Swiss championships, four European titles, three World Cup overall titles, a World Championship, and an Olympic gold media from Tokyo, the Swiss icon is more famous than Toblerone and brings an immense amount of racing experience and expertise to the CFR family.We are also excited to welcome Ana Santos, the new rising XC force from Portugal. With the power of a Nazaré wave and the skill of those who surf it, Ana’s earned multiple U23 podium finishes on the World Cup circuit as well as Portuguese National Championships in XC, Gravel and Cyclocross. Stay tuned as Ana is sure to make more waves in her first elite season.Canadian National U23 Champion and Lake Placid U23 XCO World Cup winner Cole Punchard is another new face on the team who punches well above his weight. Cole mixes Canuck grit and determination with explosive power and a fluid style, making him a real standout rider to watch in 2025.And last but certainly not least, we say bienvenue to French sensation and current U23 World Champion Luca Martin. Luca’s raw speed and cool, calculated, approach have earned him formidable results and respect on the World Cup circuit. With a rainbow jersey and multiple U23 World Cup podiums already under his ceinture, Luca is primed to take on the biggest races of his life aboard the CFR squad.CFR prides itself on being the launch pad for emerging talent – with a reputation for supporting young athletes and underdogs to become champion racers and (mountain bike) household names. The Cannondale-owned team has now fostered seven World Champions, of which five have been in the last 18 months!With Jolanda joining the ranks, the squad takes on a whole new dimension this year. The pioneering performance structure developed by team boss Phil Dixon is now supporting Jolanda in the next chapter of her racing career. CFR were the first XC-racing team to have both a dedicated performance director and a technical coach in-house. This coaching/mentorship model remains central to CFR’s mission to help athletes of all backgrounds and experience to reach the pinnacle of the sport and their capabilities.Thanks to all our team staff and factory partners, we’re ready to launch into our 17th season with more momentum than ever.