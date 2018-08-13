Cannondale Introduces the New Jekyll 29

Details
The Cannondale Jekyll received a fairly extensive makeover back in 2017
, emerging as a more, well, 'normal' looking bike, a departure from the Lefty and pull-shock equipped version that preceded it. Of course, there were still a few Cannondale-esque features that kept it from being exactly like anything else on the market, but the revision undoubtedly helped help increase the number of riders who would consider this all-mountain / enduro machine.
Cannondale are now adding a 29” wheeled Jekyll to their lineup, a bike that shares almost all of the features found the current 27.5” model, but with a touch less travel (150mm vs. 165mm), and slightly different geometry. There are three complete models of the new bike, all with carbon front triangles and alloy swingarms, with prices ranging from $3,800 USD up to $6,500 USD.
Jekyll 29 Details
• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm / 120mm
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65° head angle
• 442mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S-XL
• Complete price: $3,800 - $6,500 USD
• www.cannondale.com
The new Jekyll 29 is still based around a link-driven single pivot suspension design, and uses a Fox DPX2 shock equipped with the dual-mode Gemini air spring system that Cannondale and Fox developed together. Pushing the handlebar remote works in a similar manner to stuffing the shock's air can full of volume spacers – it reduces the amount of available travel from 150 down to 120mm of travel. The bike's geometry remains the same in both modes, but the travel reduction is designed to give the Jekyll a more lively feel on mellower terrain. Geometry
The Jekyll 29's head angle and seat tube angle are the same as the 27.5” version (65-degrees and 75 degrees respectively), but the chainstay length has grown to 442mm in order to make room for those bigger wheels. There's also a reduced offset fork, in keeping with the latest trend when it comes to longer-travel 29ers.
