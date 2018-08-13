FIRST LOOK

Cannondale Introduces the New Jekyll 29

Aug 13, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Cannondale Jekyll 29


The Cannondale Jekyll received a fairly extensive makeover back in 2017, emerging as a more, well, 'normal' looking bike, a departure from the Lefty and pull-shock equipped version that preceded it. Of course, there were still a few Cannondale-esque features that kept it from being exactly like anything else on the market, but the revision undoubtedly helped help increase the number of riders who would consider this all-mountain / enduro machine.

Cannondale are now adding a 29” wheeled Jekyll to their lineup, a bike that shares almost all of the features found the current 27.5” model, but with a touch less travel (150mm vs. 165mm), and slightly different geometry. There are three complete models of the new bike, all with carbon front triangles and alloy swingarms, with prices ranging from $3,800 USD up to $6,500 USD.


Jekyll 29 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm / 120mm
• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• 65° head angle
• 442mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S-XL
• Complete price: $3,800 - $6,500 USD
www.cannondale.com

Cannondale Jekyll 29

by Cannondale
Views: 137    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Cannondale
Riders can chose from either 150 or 120mm of travel on-the-fly via the Gemini air spring equipped Fox DPX2.
Cannondale
The rocker link location provides just enough room to fit a water bottle.

Details

The new Jekyll 29 is still based around a link-driven single pivot suspension design, and uses a Fox DPX2 shock equipped with the dual-mode Gemini air spring system that Cannondale and Fox developed together. Pushing the handlebar remote works in a similar manner to stuffing the shock's air can full of volume spacers – it reduces the amount of available travel from 150 down to 120mm of travel. The bike's geometry remains the same in both modes, but the travel reduction is designed to give the Jekyll a more lively feel on mellower terrain.


Cannondale Jekyll 29


Geometry

The Jekyll 29's head angle and seat tube angle are the same as the 27.5” version (65-degrees and 75 degrees respectively), but the chainstay length has grown to 442mm in order to make room for those bigger wheels. There's also a reduced offset fork, in keeping with the latest trend when it comes to longer-travel 29ers.



Cannondale Jekyll 29
The Jekyll 29 1 comes with Fox Float Factory 36 fork, Fox Factory DPX2 shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a SRAM Eagle X01 drivetrain for $6500 USD.


Cannondale Jekyll 29
The Jekyll 29 2 is spec'd with a Fox Float Performance Elite 36 fork, Fox Performance DPX2 shock, Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, and a SRAM X01 / GX Eagle drivetrain for $5300 USD.


Cannondale Jekyll 29
The Jekyll 29 3 receives a Fox Float Performance 36 fork, Fox DPS Evol shock, SRAM Guide R brakes, and a SRAM GX / NX Eagle drivetrain for $3800 USD.



Cannondale Jekyll 29
Jerome Clementz taking in the scenery aboard the Jekyll 29.


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
73708 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
73125 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
58554 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
55196 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
55060 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
52846 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
46851 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
42841 views

13 Comments

  • + 2
 Looks like they finally nailed their build kits. 4-piston brakes and a piggy back on even the GX model. They 27.5 Jekyll I rode last year in a demo was a blast to ride, I’d definitely want to give this a go. It might not get me to get rid of my Ripmo, but it sure looks like a blast.
  • + 2
 Would companies stop dropping the travel on 29 versions? Just cause the wheels are bigger doesn't mean I don't want a 160 ~ 170 bike.
  • + 1
 Oh really? Maybe because wheels are bigger and so its not always possible to keep the same travel / geo due to room you work with? Bye.
  • + 1
 That Jekyll 1 looks awesome. Cool to see a factory Transfer on a stock build too, looks killer.
  • + 1
 Flat mount brakes .... why?
  • + 1
 Because big braking isn't selling enough adapters these days.
  • + 0
 but I thought the "Lefty" was so superior?
  • - 1
 it's hilarious that frame is designed to be fuugly just to accommodate water bottle ;]
  • - 1
 Cannondales are fugly for no reason at all. This one just happens to also hold a water bottle in the frame.
  • + 1
 @vikb: def an after thought
  • + 0
 @vikb: ever try to read with understanding of the text before putting another comment?
  • + 0
 NO LEFTY.... I am interested.
  • + 0
 that front shock looks and sounds dope

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028459
Mobile Version of Website