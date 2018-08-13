Cannondale Introduces the New Jekyll 29





Cannondale are now adding a 29” wheeled Jekyll to their lineup, a bike that shares almost all of the features found the current 27.5” model, but with a touch less travel (150mm vs. 165mm), and slightly different geometry. There are three complete models of the new bike, all with carbon front triangles and alloy swingarms, with prices ranging from $3,800 USD up to $6,500 USD.





The Cannondale Jekyll received a fairly extensive makeover back in 2017 , emerging as a more, well, 'normal' looking bike, a departure from the Lefty and pull-shock equipped version that preceded it. Of course, there were still a few Cannondale-esque features that kept it from being exactly like anything else on the market, but the revision undoubtedly helped help increase the number of riders who would consider this all-mountain / enduro machine.Cannondale are now adding a 29” wheeled Jekyll to their lineup, a bike that shares almost all of the features found the current 27.5” model, but with a touch less travel (150mm vs. 165mm), and slightly different geometry. There are three complete models of the new bike, all with carbon front triangles and alloy swingarms, with prices ranging from $3,800 USD up to $6,500 USD. Jekyll 29 Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm / 120mm

• Carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm

• 65° head angle

• 442mm chainstays

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S-XL

• Complete price: $3,800 - $6,500 USD

Riders can chose from either 150 or 120mm of travel on-the-fly via the Gemini air spring equipped Fox DPX2.

Details

Geometry

The Jekyll 29 1 comes with Fox Float Factory 36 fork, Fox Factory DPX2 shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a SRAM Eagle X01 drivetrain for $6500 USD.

The Jekyll 29 2 is spec'd with a Fox Float Performance Elite 36 fork, Fox Performance DPX2 shock, Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, and a SRAM X01 / GX Eagle drivetrain for $5300 USD.

The Jekyll 29 3 receives a Fox Float Performance 36 fork, Fox DPS Evol shock, SRAM Guide R brakes, and a SRAM GX / NX Eagle drivetrain for $3800 USD.

Jerome Clementz taking in the scenery aboard the Jekyll 29.

The new Jekyll 29 is still based around a link-driven single pivot suspension design, and uses a Fox DPX2 shock equipped with the dual-mode Gemini air spring system that Cannondale and Fox developed together. Pushing the handlebar remote works in a similar manner to stuffing the shock's air can full of volume spacers – it reduces the amount of available travel from 150 down to 120mm of travel. The bike's geometry remains the same in both modes, but the travel reduction is designed to give the Jekyll a more lively feel on mellower terrain.The Jekyll 29's head angle and seat tube angle are the same as the 27.5” version (65-degrees and 75 degrees respectively), but the chainstay length has grown to 442mm in order to make room for those bigger wheels. There's also a reduced offset fork, in keeping with the latest trend when it comes to longer-travel 29ers.