Cannondale Introduces the New Jekyll 29

The Cannondale Jekyll received a fairly extensive makeover back in 2017 , emerging as a more, well, 'normal' looking bike, a departure from the Lefty and pull-shock equipped version that preceded it. Of course, there were still a few Cannondale-esque features that kept it from being exactly like anything else on the market, but the revision undoubtedly helped help increase the number of riders who would consider this all-mountain / enduro machine.Cannondale are now adding a 29” wheeled Jekyll to their lineup, a bike that shares almost all of the features found the current 27.5” model, but with a touch less travel (150mm vs. 165mm), and slightly different geometry. There are three complete models of the new bike, all with carbon front triangles and alloy swingarms, with prices ranging from $3,800 USD up to $6,500 USD.