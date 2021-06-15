Cannondale Launches a 26" Dirt Jump Bike called Dave

Jun 15, 2021
by Seb Stott  


We've been expecting something new from Cannondale for a while now, but this wasn't on our radar. Cannondale has just announced Dave, a brand new dirt jump bike with 26" wheels. With Cannondale's ties with the 50-01 crew, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they've come up with a bike designed for, as Cannondale puts it, "jump lines, street jibs, skatepark flow, pump-track laps, whatever." They say it's made to be tough and affordable, with a single build and a single size that goes for $1,150 USD.

Cannondale Dave Details

• Intended use: Dirt jump, pump track, street, skate park, jibs
• Wheel size: 26"
• Fork travel: 100mm
• Head angle: 68.5 degrees
• Aluminium frame
• One size
• Price: $1,150 USD
cannondale.com




Dave has an aluminium frame and is single-speed specific, with 3/8" horizontal dropouts that have integrated chain tensioners to make it easier to install the rear wheel correctly. The three-piece Chromoly steel cranks spin in a BMX style bottom bracket with a 28-tooth steel chainring, but the frames' bottom bracket shell is threaded like most mountain bikes.

The rear brake cable is fully external, but it's left long and can be wrapped around the steerer tube to allow for barspins and tailwhips. An air-sprung Manitou Circus Expert fork takes the sting out of landings, with 100mm of travel, a 20x110mm Boost axle and a tapered steerer tube.






65 Comments

  • 34 0
 "Open the pod bay door, Hal"
"I'm afraid I can't do that Dave"

Looks pretty solid. DJs are awesome, I love mine and it is sticking around for a long long time.
  • 11 67
flag freshd1rt (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 the forks on backwards in the first photo
  • 11 1
 Manitou...
  • 4 0
 @freshd1rt: it's meant to be like that
  • 8 1
 @freshd1rt: it comes in an x-up position already
  • 4 0
 You must be old as…
  • 2 1
 @freshd1rt: Manitou fork
  • 2 0
 @freshd1rt: What you've said is so obnoxious, that it can only be some attempt at a joke.
  • 2 2
 @aug7hallak: 2005 just called they want their trick back
  • 22 0
 anybody out there who's on the fence about getting a dirt jump bike: do it. They're strong, (relatively) light, simple, fun, and they'll make you a better rider faster than just about anything
  • 12 1
 Agreed - AND that don't change.. I have two DJ bikes, a 2010 Transition TrailorPark and a 2018 Banshee Amp - the Geo is still up to date on the 10 year old bike and is equally as fun to ride. Like no other segment in MTB.
  • 3 0
 i think they are great if you have shuttleable flow trails too.
  • 1 0
 Strong, light, simple, fun and Dave.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: i wish i had that option. the short chainstays and the lack of rear suspension make them so fun on smooth trails and smaller jumps.
  • 1 1
 @adrennan: you must have paved flow trails. Our flow would destroy this spec and setup, and wouldn't be much fun while doing it.
  • 18 0
 Dave's not here.....
  • 7 0
 That one is going to go over a lot of heads here lol
  • 2 0
 No no dude I'm Dave. Let me in
  • 1 0
 should have named it RAAAAALLLPPHH
  • 17 0
 Cannondave?
  • 10 0
 i would have voted they call it the 'Chase'.
  • 1 1
 Is it even a different frame?
  • 8 0
 @vinay: It's actually a GT La Bomba frame. Dorel Sports owns GT and Cannondale, so it makes sense. Bryceland and the rest of the Cannondale crew have been riding blacked out La Bombas since they joined Cannondale a few years ago.
  • 2 0
 @JamesOliver: fun fact. the reason that the trek session is a literal copy of the gt fury is because both companies have their frames produced by kinesis industry (look it up)
  • 1 0
 @JamesOliver: Ah, I see. I actually had to browse for old pictures of the Chase but indeed that one had square chain- and seatstays whereas the ones here appear round. And the Chase had vertical dropouts. Not sure how they managed to set it up singlespeed.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Eccentric BB
  • 1 0
 @JamesOliver: yeah, it's kind of funny the article is about expecting something new and getting totally shocked by how it's a re-badgeddirt jumper that hasn't changed in about 15 years, with an acceptable but nothing notable in the spec.

I love DJs but this is just an advertising with nothing of note.
  • 1 0
 @LLBnotts: Ah, I see. Wasn't aware these existed. Apparently there were different versions.

This one indeed has EBB:
i.ebayimg.com/00/s/NzY4WDEwMjQ=/z/nckAAOSwDiBZJqb9/$_86.JPG

Though this one doesn't (and has a ISCG tabs):
www.thebikelist.co.uk/images/models/Cannondale/2009/CHASE-1_09/9Chase_frameset_rep.jpg

The only way then would probably be a tensioner mounted to the derailleur hanger.
  • 9 3
 GT puts out dirt jumper. PB comment section. Meh.

Cannondale restickers same frame and calls it something funny like "Dave." PB comment section. GREAT BIKEE!!!

And I knew that the Cannondale riders have all been riding blacked out la bombas, but I honestly thought that was because Cannondale was developing a "new" frame. Evidently they've just decided to run with it instead.
  • 1 0
 The spec is the appeal here no?
  • 2 0
 @T4THH: It's a good spec for the price for sure. Similar price to the Absolut with the RS fork and a bit cheaper than the Absolut with the Circus. But still...
  • 9 0
 This is a bike for new riders, not a carbon fullsquish 29er
  • 5 1
 Not that surprising, they just sponsored Max Fredriksson this year… surely a signature bike to match would be announced before crankworks.
  • 4 0
 This is a very cool bike, absolutely love the name too
  • 4 0
 oo well this is nice eh
  • 3 0
 I it what Fredriksson is riding for a could on months now?
  • 3 0
 Dave... As in Dave Mirra?
  • 1 0
 Never seen a DJ with 436 reach, outside of maybe the Transition XL. 1079 WB is long also. Pretty standard modern slackish HT.
  • 3 0
 Is that Cannondale logo reversed out of griptape on the downtube?
  • 3 0
 mmmh, this is just the gt LaBomba with a different logo, haha
  • 2 0
 Sick bike at a really good price
  • 1 0
 They forgot they already make the La Bomba? This doesn't look much different except a little longer perhaps.
  • 1 0
 Ha, I conflated GT and C-dale. Still, same difference. This actually reminds me of when the Kawasaki KX250F and the Suzuki RMZ250 were the exact same bike.
  • 1 0
 This press release misses the mark not explaining who Dave is… unless I should know already?
  • 2 0
 Aaron Chase has entered the chat
  • 2 0
 "Dave, a brand new dirt jump " ... GT - slow hand clap
  • 1 0
 Stop making jump bikes "One Size". Its like forcing a massive dong into a finger condom... It's uncomfortable
  • 2 0
 Why not.
  • 2 0
 We miss you Rat!
  • 1 0
 Presumably they will need to sell it with a front brake too?
  • 1 0
 Not if they state its not for road use (shitty yellow sticker)
  • 1 0
 @T4THH: my bike frame is only rated for sidewalk use. it was a 24"kids bike and now its my dirt jumper. ive cleared 5 foot tabletops and 1 foot hucks. no cracks, no breakage
  • 1 0
 @mior: rules on stickers are merely suggestions with warranty power
  • 2 0
 Need a front brake for all my jibbing. How else am I going to eject OTB
  • 2 0
 @Molesdigmyjumps: Foot jam does that.

Not sure if one would be able to install a front brake right away. According to these specs mentioned in the article, the front hub here is a 20x110 boost hub. The Manitou Circus takes 20x110 too (except for the Expert model) but I always thought it was the conventional 20x110 standard. Anyone knows for sure? Otherwise, there are spacers to use a non-boost 20x110 hub in a boost fork but I don't quite see how it would work the other way around.
  • 1 0
 should put Hockenhulls face on the top tube
  • 1 0
 How do you make a GT Labomba less desirable? Name it Dave.
  • 1 0
 another grey bike from Cannondale. Thats fresh
  • 1 0
 "These are the Dave's I know I know..."
  • 1 0
 Anytime I hear 'Dave', I think Pot-Noodle. Tho I'm a bit of a fat bloater
  • 1 0
 DJ, Pump Track, 4x and play bike...everyone should have one.
  • 1 2
 It's a GT LA Bomba with Cannondale labels. No really that attractive if you know your stuff.
  • 2 0
 I don't follow. Cannondale labels are less attractive than GT labels to the self-appointed cognoscenti, or something?
  • 1 0
 everybody's dead Dave
  • 1 0
 What, no Lefty DJ fork?

Post a Comment



