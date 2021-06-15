Dave has an aluminium frame and is single-speed specific, with 3/8" horizontal dropouts that have integrated chain tensioners to make it easier to install the rear wheel correctly. The three-piece Chromoly steel cranks spin in a BMX style bottom bracket with a 28-tooth steel chainring, but the frames' bottom bracket shell is threaded like most mountain bikes.
The rear brake cable is fully external, but it's left long and can be wrapped around the steerer tube to allow for barspins and tailwhips. An air-sprung Manitou Circus Expert fork takes the sting out of landings, with 100mm of travel, a 20x110mm Boost axle and a tapered steerer tube.
"I'm afraid I can't do that Dave"
Looks pretty solid. DJs are awesome, I love mine and it is sticking around for a long long time.
I love DJs but this is just an advertising with nothing of note.
This one indeed has EBB:
i.ebayimg.com/00/s/NzY4WDEwMjQ=/z/nckAAOSwDiBZJqb9/$_86.JPG
Though this one doesn't (and has a ISCG tabs):
www.thebikelist.co.uk/images/models/Cannondale/2009/CHASE-1_09/9Chase_frameset_rep.jpg
The only way then would probably be a tensioner mounted to the derailleur hanger.
Cannondale restickers same frame and calls it something funny like "Dave." PB comment section. GREAT BIKEE!!!
And I knew that the Cannondale riders have all been riding blacked out la bombas, but I honestly thought that was because Cannondale was developing a "new" frame. Evidently they've just decided to run with it instead.
Not sure if one would be able to install a front brake right away. According to these specs mentioned in the article, the front hub here is a 20x110 boost hub. The Manitou Circus takes 20x110 too (except for the Expert model) but I always thought it was the conventional 20x110 standard. Anyone knows for sure? Otherwise, there are spacers to use a non-boost 20x110 hub in a boost fork but I don't quite see how it would work the other way around.
