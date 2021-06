We've been expecting something new from Cannondale for a while now, but this wasn't on our radar. Cannondale has just announced Dave, a brand new dirt jump bike with 26" wheels. With Cannondale's ties with the 50-01 crew, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they've come up with a bike designed for, as Cannondale puts it, "jump lines, street jibs, skatepark flow, pump-track laps, whatever." They say it's made to be tough and affordable, with a single build and a single size that goes for $1,150 USD.