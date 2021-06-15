

Dave has an aluminium frame and is single-speed specific, with 3/8" horizontal dropouts that have integrated chain tensioners to make it easier to install the rear wheel correctly. The three-piece Chromoly steel cranks spin in a BMX style bottom bracket with a 28-tooth steel chainring, but the frames' bottom bracket shell is threaded like most mountain bikes.



The rear brake cable is fully external, but it's left long and can be wrapped around the steerer tube to allow for barspins and tailwhips. An air-sprung Manitou Circus Expert fork takes the sting out of landings, with 100mm of travel, a 20x110mm Boost axle and a tapered steerer tube.



