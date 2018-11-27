Cannondale Launches New F-Si Hi-MOD Throwback Framesets

PRESS RELEASE: Cannondale
Cannondale today released two new F-Si Hi-MOD framesets, with matching Lefty Ocho forks, in throwback colorways that celebrate our rich racing history. Available in Viper Red or Team Blue Gloss, these state-of-the-art framesets pay a colorful tribute to our early days of cross country.
The Viper Red version is a nod to the HeadShok-equipped hardtails ridden by our legendary MTB race team from 1994 through 1997, while the Team Blue color, with Yellow “quad-wrap” decals, recalls the peerless CAAD3, CAAD4 and CAAD5 framesets raced from 1998 through 2002.
In their day, the oversized aluminum frames and HeadShok suspension forks of the Cannondale “Factory” Racing team’s bikes were as cutting-edge and radical as the new F-Si and Lefty Ocho are today. They offered a true performance advantage, making us the bike to beat. During its eight-year run, the Cannondale team racked up an unequaled list of victories including 11 World Championships, 17 World Cup titles, 16 National Championships, 33 NORBA wins, two Olympic medals (Silver and Bronze), and two Pan-Am Games Gold medals. The team earned a healthy number of podium places too including 184 at World Cup events, 35 in the World Cup series, 21 at World Championships, and 84 at NORBA events.
“It’s been a fun 25 years. It’s rad to see Cannondale remember the good old days with these frames. They bring back a ton of good memories,” said Tinker Juarez, long-time Cannondale mountain bike athlete. “I’m lucky to still be part of the Cannondale family. It was a dream then to get the support to do something I loved doing, and it’s a dream now to still be doing it.”
“Like a lot of people, I was crazy about these bikes,” said Peter Vallance, Cannondale’s Director of Product Management. “These tribute framesets are basically a gift to my 15-year-old self.”
Our throwback F-Si frames have all the same features as the current F-Si, like OutFront geometry, the agile Ai rear triangle, Speed Release dropouts, and of course, the Lefty Ocho, the world’s first single-crown, single-sided suspension fork. The F-Si throwback frames will be available in sizes S – XL and will only be produced in limited quantities. To learn more, visit www.cannondale.com
