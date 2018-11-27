PRESS RELEASES

Cannondale Launches New F-Si Hi-MOD Throwback Framesets

Nov 27, 2018
by Cannondale Bikes  
F-Si HM Red

F-Si HM Blue


PRESS RELEASE: Cannondale

Cannondale today released two new F-Si Hi-MOD framesets, with matching Lefty Ocho forks, in throwback colorways that celebrate our rich racing history. Available in Viper Red or Team Blue Gloss, these state-of-the-art framesets pay a colorful tribute to our early days of cross country.


The Viper Red version is a nod to the HeadShok-equipped hardtails ridden by our legendary MTB race team from 1994 through 1997, while the Team Blue color, with Yellow “quad-wrap” decals, recalls the peerless CAAD3, CAAD4 and CAAD5 framesets raced from 1998 through 2002.


In their day, the oversized aluminum frames and HeadShok suspension forks of the Cannondale “Factory” Racing team’s bikes were as cutting-edge and radical as the new F-Si and Lefty Ocho are today. They offered a true performance advantage, making us the bike to beat. During its eight-year run, the Cannondale team racked up an unequaled list of victories including 11 World Championships, 17 World Cup titles, 16 National Championships, 33 NORBA wins, two Olympic medals (Silver and Bronze), and two Pan-Am Games Gold medals. The team earned a healthy number of podium places too including 184 at World Cup events, 35 in the World Cup series, 21 at World Championships, and 84 at NORBA events.


“It’s been a fun 25 years. It’s rad to see Cannondale remember the good old days with these frames. They bring back a ton of good memories,” said Tinker Juarez, long-time Cannondale mountain bike athlete. “I’m lucky to still be part of the Cannondale family. It was a dream then to get the support to do something I loved doing, and it’s a dream now to still be doing it.”




“Like a lot of people, I was crazy about these bikes,” said Peter Vallance, Cannondale’s Director of Product Management. “These tribute framesets are basically a gift to my 15-year-old self.”


Our throwback F-Si frames have all the same features as the current F-Si, like OutFront geometry, the agile Ai rear triangle, Speed Release dropouts, and of course, the Lefty Ocho, the world’s first single-crown, single-sided suspension fork. The F-Si throwback frames will be available in sizes S – XL and will only be produced in limited quantities. To learn more, visit www.cannondale.com. Be sure to also follow Cannondale on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

MENTIONS: @Cannondale


Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
135202 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
113252 views
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
92642 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
55858 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
52783 views
Online Deals - Black Friday 2018
48920 views
YT Introduces New Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra
46788 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
40043 views

18 Comments

  • + 10
 Looks like they may need help editing images. Who do I contact there?
  • + 1
 Maybe that's part of the throwback thingy. Hand cut-out images with a blunt pair of scissors glued to black foamboard :'D
  • + 1
 Oof, yeah. Looks like somebody converted a transparent .png without adding a white background. :Facepalm :
  • + 9
 *insert 8 million fire emojis here*
  • + 2
 Pretty sick, although an alloy version with aluminium hollowgram cranks, SI bar, stem and post would be a better more compelling throwback.
  • + 3
 What's Troy Brosnan doing on those forks?

Don't know why this hasn't been done sooner tbh!!
  • + 3
 always wanted a f-series hardtail in team volvo design back in the days. beast of the east was also rad in red.
  • + 1
 I had a blue F-series with the original lefty and the Volvo livery back when Cedric was racing 4X on one... Those were the days!
  • + 1
 Canadian website and NO mention of Alison Syder's absolute dominance racing the original versions.
  • + 2
 Without fatty is not a throwback, just a paint scheme
  • + 1
 Hope his 15 year old self has some money to buy one of these bikes over say...any other bike.
  • + 2
 $4,500 for those who care.
  • + 2
 Was hoping for a pic of Ashton
  • + 2
 will ratboy jib on one of those?
  • + 2
 should be alloy.
  • + 1
 Why is there a headshock badge if they aren't using a headshock?
  • + 2
 I miss my headshok
  • + 1
 Retro is the new Black!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027039
Mobile Version of Website