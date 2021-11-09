Cannondale Launches Progressive Scalpel XC Hardtail

Nov 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We had a feeling a new XC whippet was coming from Cannondale when it was spotted between the legs of EF Education First - Nippo Pro Cycling road team rider Alex Howes in the run up to the Cape Epic. Now, just over a week later, we have the full details for the Cannondale Scalpel HT that replaces the F-Si as the brand's XC race hardtail.

Cannondale says that rather than just shaving a few grams of its existing platform, it went back to the drawing board to create what it calls, "one of the most aggressive, progressive and innovative XC HTs that have been crafted." In a cohort where 68° to 69° head tube angles are the average, Cannondale has really pushed the boat out on the Scalpel HT and it sits at a seriously slack 66.5° (or 67° depending on the model). This is complimemted by an extra 10mm of travel over the F-Si thanks to a 110mm travel Lefty Ocho fitted on the Carbon 2 and Hi-Mod 1 models.
Details

Frame material: Carbon / Hi-mod carbon
Intended Use: XC
Fork Travel: 100 or 110mm recommended
Wheelsize: 29"
Head tube angle: 66.5°
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 9.680 kg / 21.34 lb (Hi-Mod 1, size medium), frame 895 grams
Price: $2,200 - $5,000
More info: cannondale.com

Internal cable routing is built in to the frame but can be plugged up if you're running a wireless set up.

The extra travel up front is complemented by some extra flex at the rear too. The dropped seatstays come in combination with flex zones in the chainstay, similar to those on the full suspension version of the Scalpel. This probably doesn’t make the Scalpel HT a soft tail but definitely will offer some respite from the chatter underneath you.

Dropped seatstays and flexing chainstays combine to reduce chatter.


Geometry:

We've already talked about the headline headtube angle on the new Scalpel HT but let's take a deeper dive into the rest of the numbers. The effective seat tube angle is 74.5°/75°, 2° steeper than the F-Si and the bike is also stretched out from the current platform with reaches around 5-10mm longer per size. Cannondale also increases the chainstay length proportionally with the size so a rider is centered no matter what size frame they buy. The full geometry charts are below:

Geometry for the 110mm models.

Models and availability:

The Cannondale Scalpel HT will be available in 4 models. The three lower models are made with a standard Cannondale carbon weave starting with the HT Carbon 4 (US $2,200/$2,900 CAN), the HT Carbon 3(US $3,000/$3,900 CAN) going up to the HT Carbon 2 (US $4,000/$5,200 CAN). The 1 model is made with Hi Mod carbon and costs (US $5,000/$6,500 CAN). The 2 and 1 models both come with the Ocho fork, whereas the 3 and 4 come with a RockShox Sid. For more info on all the models, click here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases XC Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Scalpel


40 Comments

  • 37 2
 Now THIS is a Gravel Bike! Well done Cannondale! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 25 1
 now THATS a hardtail.
  • 18 2
 Hell yea! Take all my money (well not really cause I'm rich but you know what I mean!)

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 8 0
 @notoutsideceo: can i have 1 yr of outside mag for free please. (you say you are rich)
  • 2 0
 @Roodcrew: He's not that rich... Wink
  • 2 0
 @Roodcrew: Use code NotOutsideCEO at checkout to pay double!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 20 0
 The extra 10mm Ocho prevents the ouchos.
  • 9 2
 What I'm really interested in is whoever thought it was a good idea to photograph a 70% black bike in front of a black background.
  • 4 0
 Its art ! Us peasants can't understand ...
  • 4 0
 Alignment of front wheel, lefty fork, stem and bars appears to have been done by MC Escher. I can't work out if its pointing out the page, into the page or its a gold dress.
  • 4 0
 No, this is the work of XC Escher.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I'm waiting for the bike by MX Escher.
  • 4 0
 Actually sounds like a really good (2021-adjusted) value for an XC racing hardtail. Doesn't look too bad either.
  • 5 1
 Not sure about that Lefty fork... Just doesn't seem right.

(Pun Intended)
  • 4 0
 Honestly the pricing isn't that bad for cannondale.
  • 3 0
 Progressive head angle completely negated by regressive reach (sizing) which forces you to run a 70mm stem.
  • 1 0
 Honestly I don´t understand why cannondale made the head tube angle and seat tube angle more progressive, but didn´t increase reach by a lot more than 5-10mm to run shorter stems
  • 3 1
 I had a feeling it was coming this morning when the banner ads were already there on the homepage..
  • 2 0
 I don't think I'd use the term "progressive" when describing any new bike with 445mm chainstays and a short Reach. (size XL)
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing. The XL reach is about the same as modern size mediums.
  • 1 0
 I really like this new breed of xc bikes with a bit more aggressive geometry, nobody wants to ride a hardtail with a 70 degrees headtube/seat tube angle
  • 2 1
 I know people rave about that fork but I just cannot get on board with it...
  • 4 1
 To be fair you’ve only had 22 years or so to get used to Lefites. I’m sure you’ll get there soon
  • 1 0
 I'm wondering why they didn't go all in on the flexible stays and make 'em flat like on their FS XC bike.
  • 1 1
 cool. the banner was the give away...
will it support a "normal" sized dropper post? or: what is the seat tube diameter? and is there a hole for a cable Smile
  • 2 0
 nifty rear dropout / semi thru axle...
  • 1 0
 Mavic Speed Release can go to hell. Have fun readjusting that brake all the damn time.
  • 2 0
 In pretty excited for this. Looks just about perfect.
  • 1 0
 How much flex can one expect from dropped seat stays if there is a dropper post stuck that far down into the seatpost?
  • 1 0
 the link for more info is missing
  • 2 1
 I don’t understand the steep seat angle on a xc racing hardtail.
  • 2 1
 __
  • 1 0
 Agree, and it gets steeper when the fork sags out. Every bump is a jolt to the spine.
  • 1 0
 No sizing/specs or pricing info on the website lol
  • 1 0
 Also a wicked long seattube...
  • 1 0
 What's with the new headtube logo?
  • 2 3
 looks like a highball missing a fork leg
  • 2 5
 Nice crackanfail
Below threshold threads are hidden

