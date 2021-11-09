Cannondale Launches Progressive Scalpel XC Hardtail

We had a feeling a new XC whippet was coming from Cannondale when it was spotted between the legs of EF Education First - Nippo Pro Cycling road team rider Alex Howes in the run up to the Cape Epic
. Now, just over a week later, we have the full details for the Cannondale Scalpel HT that replaces the F-Si
as the brand's XC race hardtail.
Cannondale says that rather than just shaving a few grams of its existing platform, it went back to the drawing board to create what it calls, "one of the most aggressive, progressive and innovative XC HTs that have been crafted." In a cohort where 68° to 69° head tube angles are the average, Cannondale has really pushed the boat out on the Scalpel HT and it sits at a seriously slack 66.5° (or 67° depending on the model). This is complimemted by an extra 10mm of travel over the F-Si thanks to a 110mm travel Lefty Ocho fitted on the Carbon 2 and Hi-Mod 1 models.
DetailsFrame material:
Carbon / Hi-mod carbonIntended Use:
XCFork Travel:
100 or 110mm recommendedWheelsize:
29"Head tube angle:
66.5°Sizes:
S, M, L, XLWeight:
9.680 kg / 21.34 lb (Hi-Mod 1, size medium), frame 895 gramsPrice:
$2,200 - $5,000More info: cannondale.com
The extra travel up front is complemented by some extra flex at the rear too. The dropped seatstays come in combination with flex zones in the chainstay, similar to those on the full suspension version of the Scalpel. This probably doesn’t make the Scalpel HT a soft tail but definitely will offer some respite from the chatter underneath you.
Dropped seatstays and flexing chainstays combine to reduce chatter.Geometry:
We've already talked about the headline headtube angle on the new Scalpel HT but let's take a deeper dive into the rest of the numbers. The effective seat tube angle is 74.5°/75°, 2° steeper than the F-Si and the bike is also stretched out from the current platform with reaches around 5-10mm longer per size. Cannondale also increases the chainstay length proportionally with the size so a rider is centered no matter what size frame they buy. The full geometry charts are below:Models and availability:
The Cannondale Scalpel HT will be available in 4 models. The three lower models are made with a standard Cannondale carbon weave starting with the HT Carbon 4 (US $2,200/$2,900 CAN), the HT Carbon 3(US $3,000/$3,900 CAN) going up to the HT Carbon 2 (US $4,000/$5,200 CAN). The 1 model is made with Hi Mod carbon and costs (US $5,000/$6,500 CAN). The 2 and 1 models both come with the Ocho fork, whereas the 3 and 4 come with a RockShox Sid. For more info on all the models, click here
.
40 Comments
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
(Pun Intended)
will it support a "normal" sized dropper post? or: what is the seat tube diameter? and is there a hole for a cable
Post a Comment