Cannondale Launches Progressive Scalpel XC Hardtail

Cannondale says that rather than just shaving a few grams of its existing platform, it went back to the drawing board to create what it calls, "one of the most aggressive, progressive and innovative XC HTs that have been crafted." In a cohort where 68° to 69° head tube angles are the average, Cannondale has really pushed the boat out on the Scalpel HT and it sits at a seriously slack 66.5° (or 67° depending on the model). This is complimemted by an extra 10mm of travel over the F-Si thanks to a 110mm travel Lefty Ocho fitted on the Carbon 2 and Hi-Mod 1 models.



Details



Frame material: Carbon / Hi-mod carbon

Intended Use: XC

Fork Travel: 100 or 110mm recommended

Wheelsize: 29"

Head tube angle: 66.5°

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Weight: 9.680 kg / 21.34 lb (Hi-Mod 1, size medium), frame 895 grams

Price: $2,200 - $5,000

More info: cannondale.com

Carbon / Hi-mod carbonXC100 or 110mm recommended29"66.5°S, M, L, XL9.680 kg / 21.34 lb (Hi-Mod 1, size medium), frame 895 grams$2,200 - $5,000