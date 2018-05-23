Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork

If the Ocho were a song, it'd probably be something by Beck, or maybe that Björk woman from Iceland, because it's weird as hell but it's also pretty good. Weirdness aside, you probably want to know if ''pretty good'' means that it's better than a SID or a 32, right? Well, I think it is. The damper and air spring are both top-notch, the chassis is as stiff (or maybe a touch stiffer) than other weight-conscious forks and, most notably, the action in those awkward, clutch situations really is better.



Also, I'll happily admit that I like how different it looks. At this level, most products don't leave you with much to ask for, at least as far performance and reliability go. So just as long as that's the case, which it is with the Ocho, I'm all for using something unique and interesting. There will always be those who don't trust the Lefty, the large majority of them having never even tried one, and no amount of good performance will convince them otherwise. I'll also happily admit how that fact just makes me like the Ocho even more. — Mike Levy