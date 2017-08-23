Cannondale Moterra LT2 - eMTB Review

eMTB Week Pinkbike is running a week-long focus on eMTBs. We’ll be sharing reviews, news, and opinion pieces all week in addition to our regular coverage. Pinkbike is running a week-long focus on eMTBs. We’ll be sharing reviews, news, and opinion pieces all week in addition to our regular coverage. Read our stance on eMTBs here









Cannondale launched their Moterra chassis during the Summer of 2016 - a surprise to those who are used to the brand's lightweight racing background.There is no Lefty to be found on the Moterra, but in Cannondale fashion, they integrated the battery into the aluminum chassis and then re-positioned the Bosch motor to tweak the bike's geometry.



The Moterra comes in two distinct models: the 130mm travel Moterra, and the Moterra LT, with 160mm of wheel travel and more relaxed geometry. We tested the lower spec'ed LT2 model in a large size, which is built with RockShox suspension and uses Shimano brakes and drivetrain components. The motor of choice is a Bosch Performance Line CX motor and 500wh PowerPack. Cannondale prices the more affordable version of the Moterra at €5249.







Cannondale Moterra LT2 Details



• Intended use: trail, enduro

• Travel: 160mm / 160mm

• Bosch Performance Line CX motor

• Bosch 500wh PowerPack

• Aluminum frame with 'Torsion Box' down tube

• 27.5" wheels

• 157mm rear hub spacing

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L

• Weight: 24.07kg

• Price: €5249

• www.cannondale.com

• Intended use: trail, enduro• Travel: 160mm / 160mm• Bosch Performance Line CX motor• Bosch 500wh PowerPack• Aluminum frame with 'Torsion Box' down tube• 27.5" wheels• 157mm rear hub spacing• Sizes: XS, S, M, L• Weight: 24.07kg• Price: €5249





Details and Build



The Moterra LT2 is built with a 160mm-travel RockShox Yari fork, complimented by a Monarch RT Debonair shock. Components are mostly from Shimano's trusty SLX range, including brakes (200mm front and 80mm rear rotor) and 11-speed shifting. The wheelset set is a mixture of DT Swiss straight-gauge spokes, WTB i25 rims, and Formula hubs, while the tires are a Magic Mary/Hans Dampf mix from Schwalbe with reinforced Super Gravity casings. Contact points are Fabric's Scoop saddle atop a 150mm-travel KS LEV dropper post (on the large and XL models only). Cannondale's own grips lock-on to their 780mm wide C2 handlebar, and the ride is finished with a 50mm stem from Gravity. The result is an eMTB that suggests it wants to go hard.







The Moterra follows Cannondale tradition with integrated bearings and a 1.5" head tube. Cable routing is kept neat and internal. The Moterra follows Cannondale tradition with integrated bearings and a 1.5" head tube. Cable routing is kept neat and internal. The welded-aluminum frame also houses the battery and is beautifully finished in gloss black and blue, with yellow accents. The welded-aluminum frame also houses the battery and is beautifully finished in gloss black and blue, with yellow accents.





The Cannondale C2 handlebar is fixed by a 50mm stem from Gravity. The Cannondale C2 handlebar is fixed by a 50mm stem from Gravity. Shimano SLX brakes with a 200mm rotor up front and a 180mm out back. Shimano SLX brakes with a 200mm rotor up front and a 180mm out back.





Much thought must have gone into the Moterra's triangulated 'Torsion Box' down tube. The Bosch motor has been mounted lower in the frame. Much thought must have gone into the Moterra's triangulated 'Torsion Box' down tube. The Bosch motor has been mounted lower in the frame.





Suspension Design



Cannondale have kept the suspension simple. The single-pivot swingarm's forward hinge-point is in line with the chain, while the rear pivot is connected to the chainstay. The top-tube-mounted RockShox Debonair damper is driven by a carbon rocker link in the same configuration as its conventional trail bike range.





Geometry









Motor



Cannondale took matters into their own hands, creating the 'Torsion Box' down tube and using a reconfigured motor mount under their 'Si' System Integration tag; Si technologies are found on many models of Cannondale. The Torsion Box allowed them to flip the standard Bosch 500wh battery unit to the underside of the frame and lower the center of gravity. The rubber 'BatStrap' protects the battery from incoming rocks and should prevent any rattling.



The Si motor mount rotates the Bosch Performance Line CX motor to create more space for a shorter (443mm) chainstay. The 12mm rear axle is the 157mm-width downhill standard, and Cannondale further guarantees a stiff rear wheel by offsetting the hub by 3mm (Ai - Asymmetric Integration) like other Cannondale bikes to improve the spoke angles and chain line.





The Cannondale uses the smaller and simpler Purion display from Bosch. The Cannondale uses the smaller and simpler Purion display from Bosch. Bosch Performance Line CX motor is the most popular drive at the moment. Bosch Performance Line CX motor is the most popular drive at the moment.







Specifications

Specifications Price $5249 Fork RockShox Yari RC, 160mm, Solo Air, tapered steerer, Boost 15X110mm, Maxle Stealth Headset Tange Seiki 1-1/8 to 1.5", integrated Cassette Sunrace, 11-speed, 11-42T Crankarms Cannondale EC3, w/ Ai offset ring, 15t Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX, Shadow Plus, 11-speed Chain Shimano HG601, 11-speed Shifter Pods Shimano SLX, I-Spec, 11-speed Handlebar Cannondale C2 alloy, 9 deg, 15mm rise 780mm Grips Cannondale Locking Grips Brakes Shimano SLX hydraulic disc, Ice-Tec 203/180mm Hubs Formula Disc - 110x15QR front, 157x12 rear Spokes DT Swiss Champion Rim WTB Frequency RACE i25, 27.5", 25mm inner, 32h, tubeless ready Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary SuperG front, Hans Dampf SuperG rear, 27,5x2,35" (60-584), tubeless ready Seat Fabric Scoop Elite Seatpost KS LEV Integra dropper, 31.6, 100mm (S)/125mm (M), 150mm (L/XL) Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC































Climbing and Trail



Cannondale's Moterra does a good job of winching itself uphill, although being a good climber isn't its purpose. The short, 442mm chainstays cause the front wheel to wander compared to longer bikes I've tested, but the seat is suitably positioned over the bottom bracket which helps maintain balance up the steeps. If your Bosch motor doesn't already have it, upgrading the motor to the eMTB mode with a visit to the local dealer is a must. The Moterra feels like it has an automatic transmission that closely matches the rider's power output with its contribution. When pedaling gently, it eases in the boost and adds proportionality more when you are pedaling hard. This feels like it takes more human energy compared to the standard Sport and Turbo modes, but it makes feeding in the power on loose surfaces tight corners much more predictable with practice. More human power and less motor, of course, means that you can ride a little longer before emptying the electrical energy supply.









Bosh's push-button walk function is a letdown. I had trouble keeping the button depressed while maintaining a good enough grip on the handlebar to push the bike over uneven terrain. Secondly, the motor cuts out too easily - as if it was guessing prematurely that I had stopped pushing. Shimano's 'Steps' system is by far, the superior walk-assistance function.









Descending



The Moterra's suspension became more lively after adding a couple of volume spacers to the Monarch Debonair shock. As its geometry suggests, the Moterra loves heading down the hill and it really gets going when faced with tough trails. The bike is very easy to pop and play with, and quick to change direction and move around. One of the best traits is how it flows over over undulations - and yes you, can still send the heavy beasts skyward.



The Moterra works best with ridden agressively, with its rider pushing and driving the chassis into the trail. The Moterra is certainly the most accurate feeling eMTB I have played on so far. Whether that is attributed to its combination of tire and rim choice, or the stiff front triangle, the beefy Yari fork, its downhill-spaced rear hub, or all of the above, the Moterra makes it easy to pick a line and stick to it. It's hard to say if the work done by Cannondale to lower the bike's center of gravity helps or not, but the Moterra is great in the corners and quick to change between them.







Technical Report







Shimano SLX Drivetrain: This is probably going to come up in every eMTB review: the standard SLX drivetrain is too closely spaced between shifts to effectively mete out the extra torque of the motor. An eMTB accelerates quickly, which means a lot of shifting, and all that crunching and twisting noise hurts my ears.









RockShox Yari fork: The 160mm Yari performed suitably, but the bushings inside the lowers took a beating. The stanchions felt loose after less than 1000kms. I send the Yari to RockShox for a check-over.









Schwalbe Super Gravity tire casings: It's rare to find an eMTB delivered with a solid pair of shoes. The motor can climb without worrying about heavy tires, so there's little need to worry about saving weight, while tire destruction is commonplace among eMTBs. The Super Gravity Schwalbe tires are a great choice out of the box.









KS LEV dropper seatpost: KS seems to have solved the teething issues they had with their LEV posts. The 150mm dropper on my test bike operated flawlessly.









Torsion Box and Si integration: I appreciate what Cannondale have done to try and improve upon the weight distribution and geometry with its innovative motor and battery placement. Bosch has also taken step in that direction. The recently released Bosch CX line motor for 2018 and onwards allows for shorter chainstays than before, and the new 'Powertube' integrated battery from Bosch promises to place weight slightly lower in the frame than previously possible. eMTB is by far the fastest developing part of cycling right now.









Pinkbike's Take:



Cannondale have built a great all-rounder in the Moterra. Reactive, precise and playful, but with enough stability for getting rowdy. There is little to worry about in the build, it's dialed in and ready to take a beating. — Paul Aston