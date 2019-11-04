Spotted: Is This a Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike?

Nov 4, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Cannondale's re-entry into the world of downhill bikes came this year via a wild, high-pivot prototype that can use two shocks (but only one has damping) and offers all the adjustments. Matt Simmonds did the 2019 World Cup season aboard the bike as a toe-in-the-water return to top-flight downhill racing for Cannondale, but don't be surprised to see a full-on factory race effort in 2020.

Downhill bikes are always interesting, but it looks like someone at Cannondale is thinking about a bit less travel, with this all-grey prototype being spotted in the lift line at Mountain Creek Bike Park this weekend. There are some big differences, too. While the downhill bike sees an optional dual-shock layout that lets them separate damping and spring duties, it looks like they've ditched that system here as there's no forward shock mount. There is a water bottle in the same spot, though, while the shock is hidden from view inside the downtube and behind a bolt-on shield, just like on the downhill bike.


Cannondale prototype enduro bike
The downhill bike (on the right) sees its shock hidden inside the downtube and protected by a bolt-on shield, as does the latest prototype (left).


A few other things to note, including that those sure look like 29" wheels, and that they've skipped the adjustable-length chainstays used on the race bike. The drive-side is mostly hidden by the rider's leg, but given that it employs a similar-ish high-pivot suspension layout, it's a safe bet that it's using an idler-pulley to route the chain up equally high as well.

Of course, Cannondale has the 165mm-travel Jekyll (or 150mm on 29" wheels) as their current enduro-y bike, but something tells me that you have an idea where this might be heading in 2021.

Mountain Creek Bike Park

49 Comments

  • 73 6
 Full review tomorrow? We still doing that??
  • 58 1
 In a few hours.
  • 5 9
flag powderturns (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 nice of them to remove the shield so our spy can surrepticiously get a view of the shock.
  • 23 1
 @powderturns: that’s a picture of the downhill bike ya melon
  • 4 0
 @powderturns, that downtube shot is from the DH bike that we covered earlier in the year: www.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html.
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: i deserve that.
  • 1 0
 i saw 2 of them, on sabretooth horse trail. the weekend after crankworx. was talking to the guy and joked about taking a pic and he looked like a sabretooth looking at its prey when i said that. only has the downtube shock mount. not the best looking frame tbh
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: excellent photato work. Beer
  • 32 0
 If it doesn't have three rear shocks I'm not interested
  • 14 2
 Those pants are so tight, my educated guess is that this is their new XC bike. Don't question my education.
  • 3 0
 … Cant see undie line.. Respect!
  • 2 0
 New Lulu Lemon x A Stars colab??
  • 1 0
 thiccccccc
  • 5 1
 Suspension designer: "So by separating springiness from dampiness we can optimise overall suspension performance."

Head of marketing: "So according to our pinkbike focus groups it "doesn't look like a session", I guess that's good? But it will need space for a water bottle next to all those springs."

Suspension designer: "Where do you expect me to put the damper, inside the bloody downtube?"
  • 7 1
 I can’t wait to see all the details in the morning along with a video and full press release
  • 4 2
 Prediction:

I will be a bad @$$ bike and will have the obligatory 17 different proprietary parts that only Cannondale or Fox can manufacture/service. That way in 4 years when you call them to get your bike/shock serviced they can tell you that those parts are no longer in production and you have to buy a new bike.
  • 7 1
 good pants
  • 6 0
 dumb thiccc
  • 4 2
 Crazy bikes like this are how you know you are at the peak of the economic cycle. This thing is going to launch just as the economy tanks and the demand for $7,500 bikes with NX drivetrains totally evaporates.
  • 1 0
 So it sounds like Cannondale is right on schedule.
  • 1 0
 It could be the best bike in the world, nothing can save it from the fact that Cannondale is shady as shit. Their customers are basically product testers and when something goes wrong they don’t even have spares for repairs.
  • 4 0
 So intriguing with the tight pants blocking the view.......
  • 4 0
 Needs a lefty
  • 3 0
 What if I told you it was the new Norco Range?
  • 2 1
 Someone evidently knows more than they should about the new Range.
  • 1 0
 @dkidd: some bullshitting occurred hahaha
  • 4 0
 That guy must work out.
  • 3 0
 Looks sick
  • 1 0
 cannondale: "let's be quirky and have two shocks but also cookie cutter and put a horst-link on it." K
  • 1 0
 Hard to be stoked on the bike when pants like that are acceptable these days.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Norco.
  • 6 7
 It’s a gender neutral bike , it is an enduro bike that identifies itself as an ebike
  • 1 0
 New Trigger.
  • 1 0
 Who cares about enduro
  • 2 3
 So, in true Cannondale fashion, it'll be a day late and a dollar short?
  • 2 1
 You mean $2500 more expensive.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



