Spotted: Is This a Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike?

Cannondale's re-entry into the world of downhill bikes came this year via a wild, high-pivot prototype that can use two shocks
(but only one has damping) and offers all the adjustments. Matt Simmonds did the 2019 World Cup season aboard the bike as a toe-in-the-water return to top-flight downhill racing for Cannondale, but don't be surprised to see a full-on factory race effort in 2020.
Downhill bikes are always interesting, but it looks like someone at Cannondale is thinking about a bit less travel, with this all-grey prototype being spotted in the lift line at Mountain Creek Bike Park this weekend. There are some big differences, too. While the downhill bike sees an optional dual-shock layout that lets them separate damping and spring duties, it looks like they've ditched that system here as there's no forward shock mount. There is a water bottle in the same spot, though, while the shock is hidden from view inside the downtube and behind a bolt-on shield, just like on the downhill bike.
The downhill bike (on the right) sees its shock hidden inside the downtube and protected by a bolt-on shield, as does the latest prototype (left).
A few other things to note, including that those sure look like 29" wheels, and that they've skipped the adjustable-length chainstays used on the race bike. The drive-side is mostly hidden by the rider's leg, but given that it employs a similar-ish high-pivot suspension layout, it's a safe bet that it's using an idler-pulley to route the chain up equally high as well.
Of course, Cannondale has the 165mm-travel Jekyll
(or 150mm on 29" wheels) as their current enduro-y bike, but something tells me that you have an idea where this might be heading in 2021.
Head of marketing: "So according to our pinkbike focus groups it "doesn't look like a session", I guess that's good? But it will need space for a water bottle next to all those springs."
Suspension designer: "Where do you expect me to put the damper, inside the bloody downtube?"
I will be a bad @$$ bike and will have the obligatory 17 different proprietary parts that only Cannondale or Fox can manufacture/service. That way in 4 years when you call them to get your bike/shock serviced they can tell you that those parts are no longer in production and you have to buy a new bike.
that is after watching a friend go thru several warrantied frames.
