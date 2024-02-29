?>
Cannondale Recalling 'Dave' Bikes Because of Frame Failures

Feb 29, 2024
by Outside Online  
https://www.bicycleretailer.com/recalls/2024/02/29/cannondale-recalling-dave-bikes-because-frame-failures

The recall affects model-year 2021 through 2023, with about 660 bikes sold in the U.S. and about 113 sold in Canada.

 I just bought a GT La Bomba (same frame), and contacted GT. Apparently an announcement will be coming out soon. Posting for anyone else in the same boat as me.







