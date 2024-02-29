Watch
Cannondale Recalling 'Dave' Bikes Because of Frame Failures
Feb 29, 2024
by
Outside Online
https://www.bicycleretailer.com/recalls/2024/02/29/cannondale-recalling-dave-bikes-because-frame-failures
The recall affects model-year 2021 through 2023, with about 660 bikes sold in the U.S. and about 113 sold in Canada.
Outside Network
Cannondale
Bicycle Retailer
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
75 articles
batcountry
(12 hours ago)
I just bought a GT La Bomba (same frame), and contacted GT. Apparently an announcement will be coming out soon. Posting for anyone else in the same boat as me.
