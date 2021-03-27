Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal

Canyon Bikes

Have you had any shipments delayed as a result of the blockage?

Yes, one of our shipments is loaded on the “Ever Given” and there are several shipments blocked on vessels which cannot pass the Suez canal. This will cause a delayed ETD in Rotterdam and will lead to a bottleneck in the harbour. Currently they have no ships to unload. In a couple of days the ships have to wait in another queue in front of the kai. If the Ever Given cannot be removed out of the channel, all ships have to take the way around Africa. That will cause delays which are even more that painful in the current situation. We are also concerned about the bullwhip effects. The shipping schedules are disturbed. Ships cannot return to Asia in time. Containers are blocked longer than expected. Shipping capacity and container shortage are already a big issue. The situation will become worse in a couple of weeks.

What parts are in short supply for you right now?

In general: Almost all parts are causing trouble. But we are on it to find the best possible solution for our customers. Concretely on the Evergreen situation: We are still checking the impact. Currently it is not clear when we will receive the parts from the Ever Given and the parts of the other ships waiting in the channel. We are working with different scenarios and try to catch up by pulling ahead the next shipment. Due to the high demand in the factories in Asia we can only catch up by switching to AIR cargo.

What parts and materials do you have shipped from Asia?

Many parts are coming from Asia: Shimano, SRAM, Fox… many suppliers are based in Asia.

How often do you get new shipments from Asia?

Shipments from Asia arrive daily at our assembly sites, can be multiple shipments per day. We receive FCL & LCL shipments (FCL = Full Container Load, LCL = Less than Container Load).

What would it mean for Canyon if the canal stays blocked for the next few weeks?

The longer transport times (if the vessels have to take the longer route – Cape of Good Hope) will affect the material availability at our assembly sites – which is not that great anyway atm – and lead to reduced production outputs and finally delayed customer deliveries. We also have to deal with higher cost, especially when we – as an alternative – we need to switch to other transport modes (air, rail/road). If availability would be okay – probably not – it could occur that we have to reorder parts if the canal will be blocked for weeks. Plus, as mentioned above, we need to think of the bullwhip effect.

Would you need to increase bike prices if bike parts become even harder to get?

Orange Bikes

Fortunately, we don’t have any goods on the blocked vessel currently in the Suez Canal. We do however, have circa 1000 bikes heading in that direction so if the canal stays blocked for much longer then we will be heading for delays.



What this means is that essentially some of our customers are going to be without those particular bikes for as long as the canal is blocked. We have regular shipments of both bikes and bike parts from the Far East so providing the issue is cleared up in a reasonable amount of time, our business shouldn’t be affected too much.



Our UK factory can still continue to manufacture frames and we have a sufficient amount of parts in stock to continue building bikes so while some customers will see delays, others will continue to see their orders fulfilled in a reasonable time.



It’s important that we can continue to update our customers on the progress of their orders. In turn, their understanding on the matter is greatly appreciated.

Canyon is about “democratizing performance”, so the value proposition we provide is core to the brand. That’s de facto a direct order to continue to do everything possible to address the current challenges in getting needed raw materials to keep our delivery promises to our customers, while minimizing any adjustments to pricing – even if our costs are raising.Additional responses from companies will be added to this article.