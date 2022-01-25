close
Canyon & Pirelli Announce Another CLLCTV Team

Jan 25, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Canyon and Pirelli announced today that they've teamed up to create the Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli DH Team, which will race World Cups alongside the existing Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team and Canyon CLLCTC FMD Team.

Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli will focus on developing up-and-coming talent, signing Loris Revelli, Dante Silva, Antoine Pierron, and Henri Kiefer for the 2022 season under team manager Roberto Vernassa. Fabien Barel is also on board as a mentor.

The team will race on Canyon Sender CFR frames and will work with Pirelli to develop the tire brand's Scorpion downhill range. Dainese will provide clothing and protection.

bigquotesThe new team is the result of an ambitious project to find the next generation of top-level racers. I believe we have put together a team of athletes with great prospects and skills. It's exciting to see these self-supported riders who, today, thanks to Pirelli, Canyon and Dainese, are making an important leap into professional racing. In my opinion, many of them will soon be climbing the top ranks.Fabien Barel


14 Comments

  • 13 0
 Canyon doing a Commencal and building up their empire of teams! In all seriousness though, great to see another team giving some young guns a shot at the big time.
  • 8 0
 And they still don't have a budget for vowels. Cool to see Pirelli getting into DH though!
  • 1 0
 let's see if we go full F1. All teams required to run the same pirelli tires
  • 7 0
 CNN n Prll
  • 1 0
 nd*
  • 1 0
 Rhythms
  • 3 0
 They need to make wheels to throwback to the late 80s gold BBS for the Pirelli tires. Match made in heaven Gold hubs and spokes with silver rims and black wall tires. Would look so sick
  • 5 1
 dont take those to Silverstone!
  • 1 0
 DH world cup 2030. 5 teams each for Commencal and Canyon. And aaron gwin on his own program with the latest tech coming out of sub-Saharan Africa, the new hotspot for mtb manufacturing.
  • 3 0
 Missed opportunity for “Canyon OEIE Pirelli”
  • 2 0
 Now they're just trying to keep up with Commencal.
  • 1 0
 Imho, a few successful teams is enough.. remaining budget could be spent on making better and more affordable bikes. :/
  • 1 0
 There is some bad posture in that photo lol
  • 1 0
 So many consonants...

