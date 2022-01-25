Canyon & Pirelli Announce Another CLLCTV Team

Canyon and Pirelli announced today that they've teamed up to create the Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli DH Team, which will race World Cups alongside the existing Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team and Canyon CLLCTC FMD Team.
Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli will focus on developing up-and-coming talent, signing Loris Revelli, Dante Silva, Antoine Pierron, and Henri Kiefer for the 2022 season under team manager Roberto Vernassa. Fabien Barel is also on board as a mentor.
The team will race on Canyon Sender CFR frames and will work with Pirelli to develop the tire brand's Scorpion downhill range. Dainese will provide clothing and protection.
|The new team is the result of an ambitious project to find the next generation of top-level racers. I believe we have put together a team of athletes with great prospects and skills. It's exciting to see these self-supported riders who, today, thanks to Pirelli, Canyon and Dainese, are making an important leap into professional racing. In my opinion, many of them will soon be climbing the top ranks.—Fabien Barel
