Canyon Announces MX Variant of Neuron:ON Bosch-Powered eMTB

Canyon has released an over-forked, mullet variant of the aluminum Neuron:ON
eMTB, priced at €5,499 . It runs the same front and rear triangle as the Neuron:ON that was announced back in March, but a new rocker driving the shock goes some way to correcting for the geometry changes that come with running a 27.5" rear wheel instead of the original 29" rear wheel. It's called the Neuron:ON CLLCTV Edition, and it tops the aluminum range.
Canyon has no plans to make the alternate rocker available aftermarket.
Neuron:ON CLLCTV Details
• Aluminum frame
• Bosch CX Motor (Gen 5)
• 800 Wh battery
• Wheel size: 27.5" (XS & S), MX (M, L & XL)
• Travel: 145 mm R / 160 mm F
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Warranty: 6 Years
• Pricing: €5,499
• canyon.com
The most notable components on this new build include the 160 mm Rockshox Zeb Ultimate, a SRAM Transmission Eagle 90 mechanical drivetrain, SRAM Maven Bronze brakes, and DT Swiss H1900 wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary Gravity tires of the radial casing variety. All five sizes are equipped with 165 mm cranks. The frame gets a 6 year warranty and the Bosch CX motor a two year warranty.
This bike benefits from the recent over-air updates
to the Bosch system that soup up the maximum torque to 100 Nm and the peak power output to 750 W. Claimed weight is 25.9 kg / 56.4 lbs in a size medium. This frame is not compatible with the 250 Wh PowerMore range extender.
The XS and S frames run a complete 27.5" wheelset, while the M, L & XL frames get the MX setup. Geometry is a little more gravity-oriented, helped by the 160 mm fork; the head angle slackens to 64°, and reach is shortened by 5mm to 480 mm on the L, with an effective set angle of 76°. Chainstay length is 452 mm on the XS & S frames, increasing marginally to 455 mm on the M, L & XL. It has to be said, 452 mm chainstays are quite long for those smaller frames, but you can expect to pay almost double to get an eMTB with properly proportional sized chainstays
.
Also by the way, to replace that Headset from canyon you are left out to deal directly with ACROS. the most expensive headsets LOL they sell bearings for 45 euros MINIMUM. its a bit of a joke.
Every headset cover or spacers runs for 15$.
Buying a complete headset will basically be equal or more expensive than Chris king
Proper brakes? Check
Sensible dependable wheelset? Check
165mm cranks? Check
Sounds interesting!
Mechanical T-type drivetrain? Check
Best Enduro tires available? Check
Acceptable pricing? Check
Not looking like a pregnant whale? Check (for as much as we can expect)
Oh yeah baby!
Cable routing? Crap...
Next bike please!
Something I would trade my Strive ON:...
Nahhh!!! Ehehehe
170/160 is really a nice spot to be in an eMTB! Plenty of travel, to do what ever you want to do!
But that wasn't the main point: the main point was that most of that weight difference comes from tires, wheels and brakes. The Canyon also has a way better and beefier fork.
But again: the point was that the Levo has light tires, brakes and wheels, where as the Canyon has heavy tires, strong wheels, heavier and more powerful brakes and a way beefier and better fork. That's where the weight difference is. There are less beefy versions of the Canyon also. This is just a more aggressive version of the bike.
By the way: my Levo with a 700Wh battery is almost 26kg's with proper tires, wheels, brakes and fork. Pretty similar build to that Canyon (altho mine is full axs transmission and post, oneup carbon bars).
asking for a friend..