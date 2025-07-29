Powered by Outside

Canyon Announces MX Variant of Neuron:ON Bosch-Powered eMTB

Jul 29, 2025
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Canyon has released an over-forked, mullet variant of the aluminum Neuron:ON eMTB, priced at €5,499 . It runs the same front and rear triangle as the Neuron:ON that was announced back in March, but a new rocker driving the shock goes some way to correcting for the geometry changes that come with running a 27.5" rear wheel instead of the original 29" rear wheel. It's called the Neuron:ON CLLCTV Edition, and it tops the aluminum range.

Canyon has no plans to make the alternate rocker available aftermarket.

Neuron:ON CLLCTV Details

• Aluminum frame
• Bosch CX Motor (Gen 5)
• 800 Wh battery
• Wheel size: 27.5" (XS & S), MX (M, L & XL)
• Travel: 145 mm R / 160 mm F
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Warranty: 6 Years
• Pricing: €5,499
canyon.com


photo

The most notable components on this new build include the 160 mm Rockshox Zeb Ultimate, a SRAM Transmission Eagle 90 mechanical drivetrain, SRAM Maven Bronze brakes, and DT Swiss H1900 wheels with Schwalbe Magic Mary Gravity tires of the radial casing variety. All five sizes are equipped with 165 mm cranks. The frame gets a 6 year warranty and the Bosch CX motor a two year warranty.

This bike benefits from the recent over-air updates to the Bosch system that soup up the maximum torque to 100 Nm and the peak power output to 750 W. Claimed weight is 25.9 kg / 56.4 lbs in a size medium. This frame is not compatible with the 250 Wh PowerMore range extender.

photo

The XS and S frames run a complete 27.5" wheelset, while the M, L & XL frames get the MX setup. Geometry is a little more gravity-oriented, helped by the 160 mm fork; the head angle slackens to 64°, and reach is shortened by 5mm to 480 mm on the L, with an effective set angle of 76°. Chainstay length is 452 mm on the XS & S frames, increasing marginally to 455 mm on the M, L & XL. It has to be said, 452 mm chainstays are quite long for those smaller frames, but you can expect to pay almost double to get an eMTB with properly proportional sized chainstays.

photo



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Canyon Neuronon


Author Info:
Jessie-MayM avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
264 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
76882 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
57110 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
48964 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
45342 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38080 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35096 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
32342 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
29581 views

58 Comments
  • 511
 Zeb's red , baby. Zeb's red.
  • 43
 Do you like my eeb induced pop belly sugar pop ?
  • 22
 Does. it. look. like a Session!?
  • 464
 How are these companies standing by through headset cable routing. One of the lamest things about MTB design in recent years, I just wouldn’t have a bike with one again, made that mistake with the OG megawatt.
  • 152
 Couldn't agree more. I didn't think it would be a big deal, NEVER AGAIN.
  • 162
 yea, headset routing and zero customer service. No thanks.
  • 110
 Maybe the frame is more durable without the holes on the side? (unlikely)

Also by the way, to replace that Headset from canyon you are left out to deal directly with ACROS. the most expensive headsets Razz LOL they sell bearings for 45 euros MINIMUM. its a bit of a joke.

Every headset cover or spacers runs for 15$.

Buying a complete headset will basically be equal or more expensive than Chris king
  • 90
 @rich-2000: speaking of customer service, how did they resolve the last bunch of battery failures? Didn’t customers go months without bikes?
  • 70
 @powderturns: Customers are still going months without bikes. Battery delivery postponed repeatedly and latest update is delivery in November.
  • 50
 @powderturns: I bought mine second hand, then the recall happened. They took a few months longer than expected, mostly because I applied late, but I ultimately received an upgraded (720 to 900) battery, as well as a refund of $350 cash. Not bad for buying a second-hand bike. Nobody wanted the problem, but I really can't complain about how they responded.
  • 20
 @cerealkilla: months without a bike seems... sub-optimal.
  • 20
 @cerealkilla: I bought mine new, submitted the claim right away, and I'm still waiting. Initially was supposed to be last March, then July, now November. I think the stop-ride order came in December 2024, so best case for me is a complete season of my bike collecting dust.
  • 10
 @dirtymcgirty: That sucks. I even had to get the registration swapped US to Canada. I had actually given up after making my initial application, but Canyon actually tracked me down and phoned me in early February to ensure I had provided them will all the required information. Weird how uneven the process has been for different people.
  • 10
 @dirtymcgirty: I should add that I never actually stopped riding my bike. I used the old battery and did not recycle it until the new one arrived. I didn't ride in the rain, I removed and inspected the battery after each ride, and never charged it in the bike. It still looked perfect when I did take it in to be recycled. Yes, I was taking my chances, but wasn't actually too worried given that the main problem was casing cracks resulting in water-ingress.
  • 10
 @cerealkilla: I saw fires when I searched for the issue online, so I pulled the battery and recycled it. My mountain bikes pretty much sit idle from December to March every year because of winter, so I didn't think getting a battery in March would be much of a problem. If I knew it would take this long, I'd probably have done what you did. The communications I get from Canyon make it sound like all batteries are delayed, but real-world accounts make it sound like the replacements are just inconsistent. I asked canyon for a replacement bike and they replied stating that the battery is just a component of the bike and full bike replacement isn't a resolution. I said that I could remedy the problem myself if the issue was with something like a bottom bracket or headset, but that the battery is an integral part of this bike. They didn't see much validity in my point and thanked me for my patience. Watch for a sweet deal on this bike in the buy/sell this November... as soon as I get a battery I'm done with Canyon.
  • 280
 At 26kg I want ALL the travel.
  • 21
 And fully internally guided cable routing NOT going through the headset...
  • 170
 Enough of this short travel nonsense, where's the new Torque:ON?
  • 20
 Probably already broken like the current ones.
  • 104
 Better looking than the Santa Cruz but not as pretty or well spec’d as the YT.
  • 60
 Of the three bikes you’re speaking about I think this one is the worst looking. Santa Cruz and YT are both so cool looking I would really take either one.
  • 30
 @PHX77: Ya, I don't think you can take a YT right now, lol
  • 10
 @rrolly: it's still the better specced and better looking bike, even if no one will be buying it for the time being.
  • 10
 @PHX77: The Santa Cruz bikes are way too expensive.
  • 82
 finally something that doesnt resemble a turd
  • 171
 Thru headset cables?
  • 60
 I will buy a e bike when they stop looking so chodey
  • 20
 Grundle is another word for chode. It’s a fun word to say.
  • 20
 Available on the 32nd of Never.
  • 10
 The alternative is a narrower battery = less range. Or narrower and longer = way worse weight distribution. I take the best possible handling over looks any day.
  • 31
 Good suspension? Check
Proper brakes? Check
Sensible dependable wheelset? Check
165mm cranks? Check

Sounds interesting!

Mechanical T-type drivetrain? Check
Best Enduro tires available? Check
Acceptable pricing? Check
Not looking like a pregnant whale? Check (for as much as we can expect)

Oh yeah baby!

Cable routing? Crap...

Next bike please!
  • 20
 My toughts exactly. The mid-travel mullet eebs with bosch motors are rare, atleast reasonably priced ones. Then one pops up and has headset cable routing. Sry, but no.
  • 53
 Like and being aluminium with a 800Wh, weight is impressive

Something I would trade my Strive ON:...
Nahhh!!! Ehehehe
170/160 is really a nice spot to be in an eMTB! Plenty of travel, to do what ever you want to do!
  • 10
 3-4 kg more than a 4-year-old full-fat alu Levo though.
  • 10
 @BenPea: The Levo has weak and light tires, shitty brakes and shitty wheels tho. Not to mention the small battery. It's not specced for the riding it's otherwise capable of. When specced as this bike it's atleast the same weight (even with the Specialized 700Wh battery).
  • 10
 @KribeH: specialized tyres are pretty decent. Never had an issue. 4-pot SLX brakes on mine, also decent. Wheels are fine. I put a cheap 27.5 Shimano wheel on the back to experiment with the mullet and that is way weaker than the original. 55 mm stroke DHX on the back gives a 15mm travel advantage over the Canyon too. I'm a light rider, but put bikes through some shit. Maybe the problem is that some people are too heavy?
  • 10
 @BenPea: It's more about what you ride, but the Specialized tires on the Levo have weak sidewalls, they slash easily and are very prone to fold. Also the stock wheels are among the softest wheels on the market. Specialized aluminium wheels in general are very soft and weak.
But that wasn't the main point: the main point was that most of that weight difference comes from tires, wheels and brakes. The Canyon also has a way better and beefier fork.
  • 10
 @KribeH: I mean... I think our opinions will have to diverge. I'd have to head-to-head them on something nasty to be sure.
  • 10
 @BenPea: I had the Roval alloy wheels on my Levo too. Dented them first ride. Swapped them out for basic DT E1900 wheels and they've been flawless for 3 years now.. Same happened with the Roval alloy DH wheels on the demo, dented super easily. Roval alloy wheels are known to be super soft and weak.
But again: the point was that the Levo has light tires, brakes and wheels, where as the Canyon has heavy tires, strong wheels, heavier and more powerful brakes and a way beefier and better fork. That's where the weight difference is. There are less beefy versions of the Canyon also. This is just a more aggressive version of the bike.
By the way: my Levo with a 700Wh battery is almost 26kg's with proper tires, wheels, brakes and fork. Pretty similar build to that Canyon (altho mine is full axs transmission and post, oneup carbon bars).
  • 10
 @KribeH: well I hope yours works for you as well as mine does for me. At 60kg I think I can probably get away with using lighter/less stiff components. If the 36 feels like a noodle to you then that'll explain all of this! What brakes are you running?
  • 10
 @BenPea: Dominions on one bike, Mavens on the other. I run a similarily stiff Lyrik on mine and love it. I'd run a Lyrik on my Enduro bike too, but they don't make 170mm Lyriks anymore.
  • 10
 @KribeH: yeah, proper brakes then. I bet you're not 60kg though... Loved my OG coil Lyrik
  • 20
 @BenPea: nope, I'm a full grown man. But you still seem to not get the point of my original comment: the weight difference comes from components. The Canyon has components designed for what the bike is capable of under a full grown man. The Specialized has components for way less demanding riding than what the bike would otherwise be capable of.
  • 11
 @KribeH: ok buddy
  • 10
 Travelflation is getting wild. You're telling me they do a variant of the Neuron with Zebs now? It does seem like every bike is getting more travel with every generation, with new short travel models having to come in to take the place of the older bikes. And equally, more long travel (170+) bikes are getting retired every generation or at least not getting new models.
  • 20
 As a Canyon Strive On customer all I will say is I hope they have sorted out the issue of frame failures. Great bikes but terrible quality control. Bikes are snapping, arriving without parts etc.
  • 10
 So they are too busy to replace the batteries that might take fire on their previous Spectral and Torque On models but can keep releasing new bikes. I have been waiting for over 8 months for a replacement on my 7000 euros carbon paperweight. Awful customer service. Keep postponing replacement date.
  • 52
 can you actually ride it or does the battery catch fire again?
asking for a friend..
  • 11
 Why can't we get canyon ebikes in Australia every other manufacturer seams to be able to do it?
  • 131
 The through-headset cable routing falls out when riding upside down.
  • 21
 is it impossible to add a few diff currencies for the price?
  • 52
 With current US tariffs policy, it's impossible to share a USD price that's still valid the week after.
  • 21
 How does it climb?
  • 88
 Snore
  • 22
 Mate, do you need a nap?
  • 34
 what a workhorse, best canyon bike in a while. Thx Tobi
  • 41
 Check the cable routing
  • 22
 @Mac1987: I'm totally fine with through headset routing tbh







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015748
Mobile Version of Website