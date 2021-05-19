Canyon Announces Limited Edition Mathieu van der Poel Canyon Lux

PRESS RELEASE: Canyon

I want to get as many points as possible, because it’s important for me to go to the Olympics and get a good starting position. — Mathieu van der Poel

The matching FOX 32 Step-Cast Factory Remote fork and FOX FLOAT DPS Factory Remote shock are a perfect fit for the triple-phase suspension of the Lux CF SLX. Next-level integration: The Canyon CP08 carbon cockpit pairs superior aerodynamics with perfect ergonomics.

Subtle details such as the 3D MVDP logo on the steerer tube are the cherry on top of the Lux CF SLX LTD frameset.

The cyclocross circuit, road classics, mountain biking: Dutch super talent Mathieu van der Poel is equally at home in every cycling discipline and one of the most versatile cyclists out there today. Shortly after the beginning of the cross-country season, we now present the Lux CF SLX frameset MVDP –a strictly limited run of 50 “MVDP” signature framesets.The 26-year-old already demonstrated his impressive skills and the capabilities of this cross-county race bike at the first race in Albstadt, Germany, dominating the elite class short track race and taking home a win for Alpecin-Fenix. At the latest round of world cup races in the Czech town of Nové Město last weekend, he not only won the short circuit race but also took second place in the Olympic distance, leaving no doubt about the fact that he is a force to be reckoned with.“I’m pretty excited to be back on the mountain bike,” van der Poel said after his almost two-year-long break from the mountain bike world cup. His last race was in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in 2019, just before a busy year of road racing. But the big goal for this season is already on the horizon: Tokyo.In cross-country racing, whether you end up on the podium or find yourself trailing behind the best comes down to the details. On the Lux CF SLX frameset MVDP, we've taken care of every last detail. That is the key to success and what makes this frameset the ideal platform for any discerning pro or amateur racer looking for the ultimate bike. Its unique blue colour isn’t the only thing that makes this bike stand out. The awesome details and top-level specs make it a shot above the rest. Weighing in at only 1662 g (size M), the high-end carbon frame boasts an excellent stiffness-to-weight ratio. The components make it crystal clear: Only the best was good enough for this bike.The full FOX Factory suspension offers the extreme level of performance and finesse needed to maintain a high speed throughout increasingly technical races. Our Canyon CP08 carbon cockpit provides top-notch ergonomics and aerodynamics in a modern package: Its special shape offers perfect control from a low, aerodynamic riding position. The front end is crowned with a subtle 3D MVDP logo on the steerer tube. With its high-end frame, carefully selected components and exclusive details, the Lux CF SLX frameset MVDP is the perfect platform for your ultimate cross-country race bike. When you line up at the start of your next race, it all comes down to the words printed on the top tube behind the shock: Let The Legs Do The Talking.