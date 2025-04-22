Powered by Outside

Canyon Announces New Spectral AL

Apr 22, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  
photo


Canyon has launched a new aluminum version of its popular Spectral trail bike, offering riders a simpler and more affordable entry point into the platform. Bright. Happy. Fun. Those were the three words Kaz chose to describe his initial laps on its carbon sibling in last year's field test. The new Spectral AL features much of the same, but in a more affordable package. The spectral AL sports 150mm of front travel and 140mm out back, with geometry carried over from the carbon Spectral CF. A 64-degree head tube angle and 76.5-degree seat tube angle aim to balance descending confidence with efficient climbing.


Canyon Spectral Al

• Travel: 140mm rear travel, 150mm fork
• Alloy frame
• 29" wheels (MX compatible)
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (M)
• Chainstay length: 437mm
• 15.46 kg (Spectral 6)
• MSRP: 2299 €- 3999 €
• More info: canyon.com

The frame supports both mullet and full 29" wheel setups, and Canyon says it’s designed with durability and ease of use in mind. While the carbon model leans into lightweight performance, the AL version strips things back to create a more rugged and cost-conscious option—without changing the handling or intended use.

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

bigquotesThe Spectral AL is for the riders who are too busy ripping laps to polish their bike after every ride. It’s for the riders who straighten a wobbly wheel with a stout kick and keep rolling. It’s for the riders who want nothing more than a bike that’s simple, solid, and stupid fun. No frills, no faff, no nonsense; just a tough and incredibly capable aluminum trail bike that can dish out whatever punishment the hardest riders might serve up.Canyon

photo
photo

Geometry

photo

Spectral AL models

There are three models in the lineup. The entry-level Spectral AL 5 (€2,299) comes with a Shimano Deore drivetrain and RockShox Lyrik suspension. Stepping up, the Spectral AL 6 (€2,999) adds a Fox 36 Performance fork and Shimano SLX components. At the top of the range is the Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition (€3,999), equipped with RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM AXS wireless shifting, and custom artwork.

photo

photo
Spectral AL 5 (€2,299)

photo
Spectral AL 6 (€2,999)
photo

photo
Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition (€3,999)

The new Spectral Al will be available on April 22nd through Canyon’s website and app. www.canyon.com

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Canyon Canyon Spectral


Author Info:
stephanepelletier avatar

Member since Sep 30, 2008
282 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
59066 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
50081 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
43690 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
41952 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37733 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34051 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29471 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28879 views

107 Comments
  • 1256
 “It’s for the riders who straighten a wobbly wheel with a stout kick and keep rolling“

Because we fit our bikes with cheese rims
  • 1434
flag Pelmenium (Apr 22, 2025 at 4:39) (Below Threshold)
 most likely because you're too lazy to check spoke tension. been there, talking from experience.
  • 199
 Most likely because the whole rear end was out of tolerance to start. Check the welds at that upper pivot. The warranty rate of the alloy spectrals was so high I think the only reason they made a carbon one was to top it.
  • 134
 @heinous: Mine's been rock solid, very happy!
  • 32
 @Stinhambo: ditto - 5 years no complaints
  • 31
 @heinous: I had two bad experiences with the old AL Spectral, bought one in 2022 and another friend bought the same bike some months later, both of them cracked one month ago in multiple points

The customer support was excellent and replaced both frames no questions asked, but it still left me dubious of their alu frame durability, or durability of aluminium in general
  • 20
 @eathtespagheti: 2016 Spectral AL still rolling well here, I sometime use it around Olargues on rocky terrain. Just no big jumps.
  • 50
 @eathtespagheti: alu frames are strong. Just not those
  • 10
 Is this quote a deep cut from the Danny MacAskill's original street trials edit. In the first 30sec of that video, Danny falls off a fence, bends his rear wheel, and is using a plank of wood to bash his wheel back in shape. Might be a step too clever from someone in the marketing department or AI copy department, but seems like a possible connection.
  • 1145
 "not available in the US."

I wonder how much more of that we'll see over the coming months...
  • 652
 Its all fun and games till I can't get a new bike into my Ford F-fifteen thousand.
  • 92
 It's my new slogan "unavailable, can't do it and how do we end this..." Smile
  • 140
 Looks to be available on the Canyon US website… www.canyon.com/en-us/mountain-bikes/trail-bikes/spectral/al/spectral-6/4012.html?dwvar_4012_pv_rahmenfarbe=M178_P01
  • 63
 the next months til January 2029
  • 935
flag foggnm (Apr 22, 2025 at 14:02) (Below Threshold)
 Why would that matter to a non US resident? And we have plenty of great options including the other German brand YT continuing to offer incredible deals. No one is suffering from lack of bike options.
  • 240
 @foggnm: What a rule to live by face:palm. "One must never comment on anything that occurs outside of the country they reside in". That really would be a crappy way to live. And definitely not in line with any kind of free speech.
  • 514
 MAssive reach !!! 475 on a medium and 500 on a large...
  • 86
 Yep. My optimal reach is 460 which is right between the sizes...
  • 300
 @LM-CZ: I'm happy with the 475, but that's usually called a Large.

The good thing is though, this looks to be an absolutely BRILLIANT build for the prices... Really impressed.
  • 925
flag HeatedRotor FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 2:34) (Below Threshold)
 bike sizes made for Adults!
  • 61
 @weeksy59: to be honest, its only a problem if you don't look at the numbers, if you do, what the size is called doesn't matter at all. when i bought my strive i also downsized from a large to a medium as it has 480 reach (+/-5mm)
  • 62
 My stumpy evo has a reach of 447 on a medium! Just size down a size, though it might affect your resale value if you’re buying a small
  • 174
 I think there is a much bigger reach range than most writers are aware of. I've got a 485, 500 & 515 from trail / enduro / DH & I ride each bike w/o ever thinking of those reaches... each one of them feels comfortable. As vast as it even sounds, the difference in 485 to 515 is about 1.2 inches... that's tiny
  • 34
 That's the first thing I noticed. That's ridiculous.
  • 53
 Canyon really doesn't care about getting consistent with its sizing does it
  • 20
 Stack missing from chart... Assume its in the 620-658 range across all sizes
  • 70
 Canyon sizes have been on the larger side since a long time. It's often one size smaller that's the right one.
  • 60
 I'm 6' and been on a 500 reach for the last two season on my 140mm travel bike. A trail bike with a longer front end makes it a much more capable descender without sacrificing much else IMO.
  • 40
 Top tube length missing as well, that's a good idea to guess the size of a bike when the reach is looong. My L size ESD has a 490 reach with 633 TT I think, wonder what the TT is on this Canyon. Seat angle isn't that steep but there's a big offset forward so it's difficult to say. You'd need to enter the geo in a geo simulator to have a better idea.
  • 20
 @Pelmenium: I guess I need a medium, then?
  • 10
 @LM-CZ: It's your familiar reach. Does anyone even know what an ideal reach is? Likely not. My ideal reach would have been like 390 in 2008... now its 500.
  • 32
 @LM-CZ: Same. I'm about 187cm tall and my preferred reach is 455-465. Why do bikes need to have such crazy reach numbers now?
  • 41
 @periphyseon: im 6ft and it would feel like im on a kids bike at that size.
  • 21
 @HeatedRotor: I'm 6'0 and mine are both 465mm reach.
  • 62
 @weeksy59: insane to me that you guys can ride such little bikes.
  • 21
 @maestroman21: Well, I was riding 430 reach + 60 mm stem on my previous bike which felt a bit short. 460 reach + 40 mm stem on new bike feels perfect. I use the same handlebar (taken from the previous bike).
I have shorter arms and longer legs so I would not want anything longer :-)
  • 20
 @HeatedRotor: Everyone was riding little bikes until like 2017 or so. I bought the newest Turner RFX in 2018. The reach was 435 for my size large. I can’t say it felt cramped or small or unstable in any way.
  • 30
 but no effective top tube length. That can still be short with a long reach
  • 10
 @TheR: i always felt cramped on old bikes, they didnt suck but there was easily heaps of room to go faster with a big bike, wasnt uncommon to see my friends cut down seat tubes on XL's.
  • 10
 @RobertGrainier: yep, can’t really assess reach without stack.

Intentional omission? Side view seems like it was staged to look like there is more stack (spacers under riser bar and dropper seems not fully extended, Trying make extended seat and bar height ratio look “better”)?
  • 10
 @HeatedRotor: I hear you. And I’m not saying bikes shouldn’t have become longer, just that not too long ago what we consider short now wasn’t considered short at all.

I do think that guy needs to pay more attention to sizing these days, though. You just can’t necessarily buy a large anymore just because you’ve always had a large. A 500 reach is definitely too big for me. In this case, I’d size down.
  • 20
 @periphyseon: It really depends on your body proportions and the terrain that you ride. There is no magical reach number since there are so many variables involved in bike fit.
  • 140
 Seems you have the wrong MSRP listed up in the top box. Doesn’t match the options listed in the article
  • 50
 Yeah - I jumped down to the comments to see people ripping into “affordable”
  • 21
 that price is post tariffs
  • 10
 I was real disappointed when I went on the web site and saw the AL 5 with a RS Silver TK... but I think it might actually be the Canyon site that is not up to date yet.
  • 239
 Ah, get ready for a whole lot more "model not available in US" bikes. Things sure are great again!
  • 224
flag PACNW-MTB FL (Apr 22, 2025 at 15:16) (Below Threshold)
 More riding, less commenting. That's the prescription for curing your TDS.
  • 185
 Can you get the top spec one without the awful custom graphics that look like they were drawn by a child 30 years ago.
  • 301
 So someone in their 30's now?
  • 133
 And as always...same CS for all sizes.
  • 30
 It's so frustrating... we all know what we're looking for now, but it seems like it will take years before most companies catch up.
  • 90
 Canadian buyers can expect to pay taxes brokerage and duties upon arrival just an extra $1000 or more.
  • 101
 Kicking bent wheels. Right.
  • 20
 I've had an experience of stomping a bent wheel while other person was standing on the other end of it. But kicking? Yeah, definitely no.
  • 90
 Still waiting on that sender canyon
  • 30
 Same but for the new Aluminum Tues
  • 40
 Kudos to Canyon for updating their size calculator on their website. I went to go check in and this was the first time I didn't get an error message for entering my height and inseam due to my extra tall torso and hobbit legs.
  • 10
 Same. I'm 6' with a 37in inseam. I figured I just broke the calculator with my freakish disproportion.
  • 10
 @chriskneeland: hey me to! Long dropper life. I actually rode the carbon version for a while in a medium and the fit was spot on
  • 40
 In Aus the CF7 is on "sale" (permanently probably) for $20 bucks less than the AL6. You get a 36 rhythm instead of perf elite and DT Swiss M instead of XM wheels but gain an xt cassette. Canyons listed weights puts them a few hundred grams from each other. Interesting choices
  • 10
 With the alloy frame not having frame storage or the steering damper probably not a massive difference in frame weights between carbon and al.
  • 40
 The prices are different on the canyon website.
Spectral 5 €2399
Spectral 6 €3099
Spectral CLLCTV €4149

The Spectral 6 also comes with a Performance Elite fork (not Performance)
  • 60
 Missed an opportunity to call it the SpectrAL.
  • 20
 Let's hope it will last longer that their previous AL Spectral, bought one in 2022 and another friend bought the same bike some months later, both of them cracked one month ago in multiple points The customer support was excellent and replaced both frames no questions asked, but it still left me dubious of their alu frame durability, or durability of aluminium in general
  • 41
 Who on earth chooses the colours for Canyon, only a handful of their bikes across all types are awful. Zero character, no sparkle, just flat and muted. Maybe they should buy the left over paints from Revel..
  • 60
 No headset tourism!
  • 32
 Bike trends are annoying - why only provide chainstay length? Chainstays do not exist or effect riding in a vacuum, wheelbase and the relation between front center and rear center is more important than "Chainstay" length. alone.

Ratio is the key!!! What does a 445 chainstay matter if the wheelbase is 1350mm long. a 430mm chainstay on a 1230mm wheelbase will be more balanced. But buy overfixating on chainstay length absent of over wheel base, we ignore the most important aspect, ratio of front to rear centers.
  • 81
 If you’re so aware of what you want surely you can figure out what you have by what is given, and if you can’t; do you really understand what you want?
  • 30
 I love my Canyon Spectral AL. So much so that I have owned it for 8.5 years! Those were the days... Pike, full GX and 12.8kg for £1,800.
  • 10
 I still ride the carbon version. It's mint
  • 10
 This frame design has the same problem/design flaw that many YTs have... and it will eat rear shocks.

Taking the easy / cheap way out by just extending the seat stays? / shock stays? directly from the rear axle, all the way to the lower shock eyelet mount will generate horrendous side loads directly into the shock.

It's long been proven to be a poor, flawed design.

There needs to be some type of rocker or link that the shock stays bolt to, which will (help) isolate and dissipate these loads before they reach the shock.

It's also better and creates a more stiff and stable rear end by (re)connecting the shock stays back into a link>into the frame, in as short a distance as possible, rather than the extra ~160mm this Canyon/YT design takes to connect the end of the shock stay back to... something as un-strong and stable as a DPS shock.
  • 10
 Which non-boutique brands employ these stronger setups?
  • 11
 On 1st glance this bike looks almost identical to a YT Jeffsy or Capra especially with that seat / downtube supporting piece, linkage... the whole look. I realize it's a totally different bike / geo (and I still have not ridden Canyon yet so I'd love to check it out) but the profile/silhouette of it is very YT. Not a knock on either brand... I still think my 2019 Capra looks super sick. I wish Canyon had a demo fleet - that would be so badass!
  • 20
 They should also have a Spectral AL 7 with the XM1700 wheels, full XT, Fox 36 PE, carbon riser bars. The CLLCTV Wibmer edition is why you buy a Torque.
  • 21
 These don't have any sort of geometry adjustment feature? No flip chip to correct the geometry for a smaller or larger rear wheel? So the bike isn't actually mullet-compatible then.
  • 20
 It doesn't look like there's a flip chip - if you put a 27.5" rear wheel on, does the geometry change?
  • 12
 There's a large difference between the two in terms of BB drop, but no difference in HTA 🤔
  • 20
 Carbon Spectrals have a flip chip on the chainstay. I don't see it on these.
  • 70
 There is a different rear triangle for 29 and 27.5 - you have to choose when buying. No flip chip.
  • 10
 @ThinkTank45: Are you sure? That isn't stated anywhere and the change in BB drop is what you'd get if you just swapped the wheel.
  • 30
 Huh, looks like the 6 comes with a Performance Elite actually. Not bad.
  • 20
 Canyon, Sender is coming? Right?...
  • 20
 Looks like Status alternative, party geo, budget components, solid
  • 10
 I noticed they shoved the seat forward…
  • 10
 following keenly on the comments
  • 33
 Model not available in the U.S.?
  • 22
 475 for a medium is the correct number.
  • 33
 hope that purple pink abomination comes with a can of spray paint
  • 11
 geo photo is private Frown
  • 251
 It's there now. Someone added you to the Signal chat.
  • 22
 pretty awfull paintjob!
  • 34
 5k aluminum. Nope.
  • 24
 Looks like a status
  • 14
 Looks like a Jeffsy
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028690
Mobile Version of Website