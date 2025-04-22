Canyon Announces New Spectral AL

The Spectral AL is for the riders who are too busy ripping laps to polish their bike after every ride. It’s for the riders who straighten a wobbly wheel with a stout kick and keep rolling. It’s for the riders who want nothing more than a bike that’s simple, solid, and stupid fun. No frills, no faff, no nonsense; just a tough and incredibly capable aluminum trail bike that can dish out whatever punishment the hardest riders might serve up. — Canyon