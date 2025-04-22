Canyon Announces New Spectral AL

Canyon has launched a new aluminum version of its popular Spectral trail bike, offering riders a simpler and more affordable entry point into the platform. Bright. Happy. Fun. Those were the three words Kaz chose to describe his initial laps on its carbon sibling in last year's field test
. The new Spectral AL features much of the same, but in a more affordable package. The spectral AL sports 150mm of front travel and 140mm out back, with geometry carried over from the carbon Spectral CF. A 64-degree head tube angle and 76.5-degree seat tube angle aim to balance descending confidence with efficient climbing.
Canyon Spectral Al
• Travel: 140mm rear travel, 150mm fork
• Alloy frame
• 29" wheels (MX compatible)
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (M)
• Chainstay length: 437mm
• 15.46 kg (Spectral 6)
• MSRP: 2299 €- 3999 €
• More info: canyon.com
The frame supports both mullet and full 29" wheel setups, and Canyon says it’s designed with durability and ease of use in mind. While the carbon model leans into lightweight performance, the AL version strips things back to create a more rugged and cost-conscious option—without changing the handling or intended use.
GeometrySpectral AL models
|The Spectral AL is for the riders who are too busy ripping laps to polish their bike after every ride. It’s for the riders who straighten a wobbly wheel with a stout kick and keep rolling. It’s for the riders who want nothing more than a bike that’s simple, solid, and stupid fun. No frills, no faff, no nonsense; just a tough and incredibly capable aluminum trail bike that can dish out whatever punishment the hardest riders might serve up.—Canyon
There are three models in the lineup. The entry-level Spectral AL 5 (€2,299) comes with a Shimano Deore drivetrain and RockShox Lyrik suspension. Stepping up, the Spectral AL 6 (€2,999) adds a Fox 36 Performance fork and Shimano SLX components. At the top of the range is the Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition (€3,999), equipped with RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM AXS wireless shifting, and custom artwork.
The new Spectral Al will be available on April 22nd through Canyon’s website and app. www.canyon.com
Because we fit our bikes with cheese rims
The customer support was excellent and replaced both frames no questions asked, but it still left me dubious of their alu frame durability, or durability of aluminium in general
I wonder how much more of that we'll see over the coming months...
The good thing is though, this looks to be an absolutely BRILLIANT build for the prices... Really impressed.
I have shorter arms and longer legs so I would not want anything longer :-)
Intentional omission? Side view seems like it was staged to look like there is more stack (spacers under riser bar and dropper seems not fully extended, Trying make extended seat and bar height ratio look “better”)?
I do think that guy needs to pay more attention to sizing these days, though. You just can’t necessarily buy a large anymore just because you’ve always had a large. A 500 reach is definitely too big for me. In this case, I’d size down.
Spectral 5 €2399
Spectral 6 €3099
Spectral CLLCTV €4149
The Spectral 6 also comes with a Performance Elite fork (not Performance)
Ratio is the key!!! What does a 445 chainstay matter if the wheelbase is 1350mm long. a 430mm chainstay on a 1230mm wheelbase will be more balanced. But buy overfixating on chainstay length absent of over wheel base, we ignore the most important aspect, ratio of front to rear centers.
Taking the easy / cheap way out by just extending the seat stays? / shock stays? directly from the rear axle, all the way to the lower shock eyelet mount will generate horrendous side loads directly into the shock.
It's long been proven to be a poor, flawed design.
There needs to be some type of rocker or link that the shock stays bolt to, which will (help) isolate and dissipate these loads before they reach the shock.
It's also better and creates a more stiff and stable rear end by (re)connecting the shock stays back into a link>into the frame, in as short a distance as possible, rather than the extra ~160mm this Canyon/YT design takes to connect the end of the shock stay back to... something as un-strong and stable as a DPS shock.