Canyon Begins Distribution in Canada

Mar 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Inside Canyon

Canyon will today begin distributing its direct-order bikes in Canada for the first time.

Canyon's first foray into the North American market came three and a half years ago when it began selling in the USA in August 2017. This isn't Canyon's first connection to Canada though as it supports Cllctv riders such as Mark Wallace and this year announced its sponsorship of Emily Batty too. More recently, Canyon was taken over by Groupes Bruxelles Lambert earlier this year, an investment holding company controlled by the Desmarais family from Canada.

Canyon will be bringing most of its range into the Canadian market including its full mtb and gravity ranges but it isn't yet able to import its e-MTBs due to issues surrounding batteries. However, Canyon says it is working to get around those issues and hoping to begin selling eMTBs soon too.

Canyon Sender CFR Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Canyon bikes will have to be ordered from Germany directly and Canyon is estimating delivery times to be one to two weeks after running delivery tests with UPS. Customers will have the option to return their bikes to Germany for service but Canyon has partnered with Velofix, a home mechanic service, so that its customers aren't off their bikes for too long. Canyon says, "With Velofix, just make an appointment on-line and a trained mechanic will come to your home or office to inspect your bike. Velofix mechanics are trained by us and have access to the right parts to fix your Canyon bike."

For more info, click here.

Posted In:
Industry News Canyon


Must Read This Week
Contest Closed: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
155765 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
75151 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
67684 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
65312 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
57223 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
44865 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
44381 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
42813 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 They actually have bikes in stock according to the website. They might be the only bike company in the world right now who does!
  • 2 0
 AWSM NWS!
  • 1 0
 With a 20% markup. All news must include a 20% markup in 2021
  • 1 2
 Poor Canada.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007204
Mobile Version of Website