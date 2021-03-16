Canyon Begins Distribution in Canada

Canyon will today begin distributing its direct-order bikes in Canada for the first time.
Canyon's first foray into the North American market came three and a half years ago when it began selling in the USA in August 2017
. This isn't Canyon's first connection to Canada though as it supports Cllctv riders such as Mark Wallace and this year announced its sponsorship of Emily Batty too. More recently, Canyon was taken over by Groupes Bruxelles Lambert
earlier this year, an investment holding company controlled by the Desmarais family from Canada.
Canyon will be bringing most of its range into the Canadian market including its full mtb and gravity ranges but it isn't yet able to import its e-MTBs due to issues surrounding batteries. However, Canyon says it is working to get around those issues and hoping to begin selling eMTBs soon too.
Canyon bikes will have to be ordered from Germany directly and Canyon is estimating delivery times to be one to two weeks after running delivery tests with UPS. Customers will have the option to return their bikes to Germany for service but Canyon has partnered with Velofix, a home mechanic service, so that its customers aren't off their bikes for too long. Canyon says, "With Velofix, just make an appointment on-line and a trained mechanic will come to your home or office to inspect your bike. Velofix mechanics are trained by us and have access to the right parts to fix your Canyon bike."
