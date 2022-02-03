close
Canyon Bicycles Appoints Former Nike Executive as New CEO

Feb 3, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Canyon Bicycles announced last week that it has appointed Nicolas de Ros Wallace as the new CEO, effective March 1.

Nicolas de Ros Wallace is entering the bike industry after more than a decade with Nike, Inc., most recently as Vice President and General Manager for the Jordan brand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Before joining Nike, he worked for the international commerce giant Inditex as the Global Director of Zara Women Bags & Shoes. All in all, he has 24 years of business leadership and plans to use his previous experience expanding Nike and Zara to do the same with Canyon.

Under de Ros Wallace's leadership, the Jordan EMEA team at Nike generated a revenue of $840M in turnover and tripled the business in three years. He also has extensive experience developing e-commerce for both Nike and Zara.

Winfried Rapp, who assumed the interim CEO role in October following Armin Landgraf's resignation, will remain part of Canyon's senior leadership team.

bigquotesI am more than excited to welcome such an ambitious professional and authentic personality for the role of Canyon CEO. Nicolas brings a great deal of entrepreneurial flair and leadership skills. His passion for sports and his deep understanding of our business fit well with the attributes we were looking for. I am very much looking forward to working with him and the team to shape the next stage of Canyon's success.Roman Arnold, Canyon Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board

Under new leadership, Canyon plans to expand its international market. It also plans to improve its service offerings - it's unclear exactly what that means - and intends to grow in the e-bike, commuter, and "connectivity" sectors.


bigquotesI am convinced of the superior value proposition offered by Canyon in the bicycle industry, whether it relates to the direct-to-consumer business model, brand, design, innovation and product development. Above all, there is a passionate culture and love for cycling, as well as strong entrepreneurship mindset. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build on the great track record of Canyon, in a context of a structurally growing industry.Nicolas de Ros Wallace


