Canyon Delivers More Wheel Options With the 2022 Sender CFR

Canyon's Sender CFR should need no introduction, claiming the top step of the UCI World Cup Downhill podiums multiple times this past season under pilots Troy Bronson, Tahnée Seagrave, and Phoebe Gale. It was also a standout in Dan Robert's downhill bike shootout last year
for having the "utmost composure in every situation".
For 2022, the Sender CFR comes in the same orange/grey color scheme that the Canyon CLLCTV downhill squad rocked for 2021 with a more subtle black and silver option on tap too. The biggest news here is that although the geometry and kinematics remain the same, Canyon is now offering the medium frame in a full 29er option and the size large with mixed wheels.
A trick feature about the Sender CFR lies in the headset adjustment cups to alter the reach by 8 mm +/- from the stock setting. This really bridges the gap between sizes closer than other brands. Adjustability doesn't end there though, the chainstays on the six-bar suspension can be increased by 10 mm from 435 on the mixed wheeled bikes and from 445 onwards for the 29ers.
Fresh builds, like the Sender CFR Underdog, kick off at € 4,699, lining you up with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate. The Sender CFR checks out at € 5,999, laced with a full SRAM XO1 DH kit, Code RSC brakes, and a Fox Factory 40 fork and DHX2 shock. Both packages are equipped with DT Swiss FR560 rims, Maxxis DHR II tires, and Canyon's G5 cockpit.
For full details on the build kits, geometry, and availability in your region, head over to Canyon.com
.
