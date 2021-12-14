close
Canyon Delivers More Wheel Options With the 2022 Sender CFR

Dec 14, 2021
by Matt Beer  


Canyon's Sender CFR should need no introduction, claiming the top step of the UCI World Cup Downhill podiums multiple times this past season under pilots Troy Bronson, Tahnée Seagrave, and Phoebe Gale. It was also a standout in Dan Robert's downhill bike shootout last year for having the "utmost composure in every situation".

For 2022, the Sender CFR comes in the same orange/grey color scheme that the Canyon CLLCTV downhill squad rocked for 2021 with a more subtle black and silver option on tap too. The biggest news here is that although the geometry and kinematics remain the same, Canyon is now offering the medium frame in a full 29er option and the size large with mixed wheels.

A trick feature about the Sender CFR lies in the headset adjustment cups to alter the reach by 8 mm +/- from the stock setting. This really bridges the gap between sizes closer than other brands. Adjustability doesn't end there though, the chainstays on the six-bar suspension can be increased by 10 mm from 435 on the mixed wheeled bikes and from 445 onwards for the 29ers.


Fresh builds, like the Sender CFR Underdog, kick off at € 4,699, lining you up with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate. The Sender CFR checks out at € 5,999, laced with a full SRAM XO1 DH kit, Code RSC brakes, and a Fox Factory 40 fork and DHX2 shock. Both packages are equipped with DT Swiss FR560 rims, Maxxis DHR II tires, and Canyon's G5 cockpit.

For full details on the build kits, geometry, and availability in your region, head over to Canyon.com.



21 Comments

 Fun fact: you can‘t officially use the -8mm headset cup with a rock shox boxxer ... thank‘s to paul astons youtube channel for pointing that out ... funny that it‘s still getting advertised like that
 Why not
 @GZMS: Well it's either because the Boxxer don't like the smell of it or because the crowns collide.
 Acc. I see that they state on new page that -8 does work only with Fox
 What if you break it and the warranty department suspects you used it on a downhill track. Will they cover it?
 don't get it, what's the background?
 its a category 5 rating, which for canyon means 5cm jumps. any higher and those pesky "external forces" are coming for your frame
 I don't think you'll be able to Sender back
 Never really run sram brakes but loved my xt lever/zee caliper set up for brute force but have had hope e4s with 220/200 mm rotors and that gives me the Shimano power with the great lever feel that hope are rightly famous for. Doesn't hurt that they're beautiful and extremely well made with great home serviceability either
 Nice Build, except for the Sram brakes...
 Nothing wrong with Sram brakes; they teach you a lot about parenting. You have to show them a lot of love, because they're either not doing what they're told or screaming or eating their lever pistons it teaches you a lot about how to care for something which needs a lot of attention.
 Sram brakes work perfectly. For at least one month after purchase. This is just long enough to receive a 5 star review and after that, you're on your own.
 Are people still mixing up the Codes with Guides or something? My Codes have been the best brakes I've ever had, way more consistent than Shimano and miles more powerful than Hope, no issues in two full years of riding.
 @Paluzas: same. I found Code RSCs way better. Plus the levers dont bend like the Shimano’s cheese levers.
 @Paluzas: i have 2 years on a set of Code RSC' and other than routinely cleaning the pistons and a few full bleeds to keep the fluid fresh theyve been fine. Had XT on my other bike and while i like the power, the wandering bite point is frustrating (even using the several bleed methods round the internet), but more annoyingly they started leaking out the end of the lever, they replaced them under warranty, but ive had 3 levers do it since last march
 @Paluzas: the silver "old generation" are the best brakes I have ever had for a DH use, shimano xt and saint are great and easier to bleed but not at that point for DH
 @Paluzas: Code RS's are good. Code R's are a disappointing spec on the Underdog build. They have enough power... but accessing that power is a miserable experience involving too much free throw and a mushy feeling bite point.
 @AustinNZ5: I think the reason the levers bend so easily is to protect the main piston, so in the event you crash you can replace the $20 lever rather than the $60-$80 full lever assembly.
 Bottom spec model over 5k… direct to consumer value babbbyyy!
