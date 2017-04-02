Canyon Factory Downhill Team Bike Check's



With lot's of new teams and riders switching brands over this off-season, it's pretty exciting to finally see them all starting to race aboard their new sleds. One such team is the Canyon Factory team and with team riders, Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace both in Rotorua for some against the clock training ahead of the first World Cup, it was our first opportunity to see them on their new bikes. The two run larger frames and firmer suspension than we expected, and they have a number of differences between their rides, though mostly in regards to their bar and brake setup.



While chatting with Fabien he also informed us that the guys are running an updated linkage this weekend, which provides them with a more progressive rear suspension. Additionally, this was brought about to balance the bike better with the updates in their forks, which they've been working on, and provide a better mid stroke. Fabien went on to say that the fork feels really firm in a carpark style test but on the trail under the World Cup riders it is very stable, opening up nicely for the hits but providing plenty of support.





Bike Details

• Canyon Sender CF

• Rockshox Boxxer

• Rockshox Vivid coil shock

• Mavic Deemax wheels

• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain and brakes

• Ergon touch-points

• E*Thirteen LG1r guide

• Maxxis tires











Troy Brosnan Troy Brosnan Mark Wallace Mark Wallace





Troy Brosnan

Height – 5'9" / 175cm

Weight – 66kg / 146lbs

Riding Style (according to Mark) – "Light." Smooth.



• Frame Size – Medium

• Tire choice/size – Maxxis Shorty 2.5 3C Maxx Grip front and rear

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 28psi



Brosnan was running Maxxis Shorty's front and rear. Brosnan was running Maxxis Shorty's front and rear.



Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear Set to 200mm

• Pressures/Coil – Front: Coil w/ Firm Spring w/ 1 preload spacer / Rear: 375lb spring

• Damper settings – Front: Compression 4 out / Rebound Slower





Cockpit

• Bar height – 10mm under the crown, 38mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled way back. Troy likes the bar sweep better like this for getting off the back

• Bar width – 740mm

• Stem length – 45mm



10mm of spacers on the crown and some bling ti bolts. 10mm of spacers on the crown and some bling ti bolts.



• Saddle position – Centered on rails

• Tilt – Pretty neutral for DH



• Brake lever position – Flatter than average but not too aggressive

• Lever throw – Not a lot of throw, bites quickly

• Rotor size – 200mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks





Troy's brake levers are flatter than average, but not by much. Troy's brake levers are flatter than average, but not by much.



Any customizations or peculiarities?

• Picky about bar and brake lever positions.

• Ti bolts more for a high-end polish than for saving weight.

Mark Wallace

Height – 5'11" / 180cm

Weight – 77kg / 170lbs

Riding Style (according to Troy) – "Strong."



• Frame Size – Extra Large

• Tire choice/size – Maxxis Shorty 2.5 3C Maxx Grip front and rear

• Tire pressures – Front 27psi / Rear 30psi



Mark was also running Maxxis Shorty's front and rear, here in Rotorua. Mark was also running Maxxis Shorty's front and rear, here in Rotorua.

Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm

• Pressures/Coil – Front: Coil – Extra Firm Spring w/ 1 preload spacer / Rear: 450lb spring

• Damper settings – Front: Compression 4 out / Rebound 6 out





Cockpit

• Bar height – Slammed w/ 20mm rise bars

• Roll – Back a small amount from neutral

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 50mm







Mark's front end is slammed. Mark's front end is slammed.



• Saddle position – Little forward of center

• Tilt – A little more tilt than Troy's



• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average, pretty aggressive

• Lever throw – Tighter than average, but not as tight as Troy's

• Rotor size – 200mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks



Mark Wallace runs his brake levers on the more aggressive side of flat. Mark Wallace runs his brake levers on the more aggressive side of flat.

Any customizations or peculiarities?

• Pretty picky about bar height and lever position.







Troy runs his brake lever reach closer than Mark, but his lever's aren't as high/flat. Troy runs his brake lever reach closer than Mark, but his lever's aren't as high/flat. Mark's brake lever reach is a little longer than Troy's. His lever's are also higher/flatter. Mark's brake lever reach is a little longer than Troy's. His lever's are also higher/flatter.





375lb spring for Brosnan 375lb spring for Brosnan 450lb spring on the rear shock for Wallace. 450lb spring on the rear shock for Wallace.



