Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline

We’re a good way down the new top section. The plan originally was to hit these berms, flat out, head across the hill, and then down to the almighty river jump. It’s been decided now that the river jump has been excluded from this year’s event. Obviously, Hardline's going to be around for a few years, and we will see that river jump happen in the future, but not this year. I think that’s a good call. A lot of the riders have mixed emotions but we get to focus on the original track from here on down. We’re going to join the step up landing, hit that huge drop, and head down to the 90s. — Matt Jones