Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline

May 29, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

After Jim Munro's heavy crash while testing the Red Bull Hardline canyon gap, Matt Jones announced in the Red Bull Bike Instagram stories the gap has been removed from this year's event.

bigquotesWe’re a good way down the new top section. The plan originally was to hit these berms, flat out, head across the hill, and then down to the almighty river jump. It’s been decided now that the river jump has been excluded from this year’s event. Obviously, Hardline's going to be around for a few years, and we will see that river jump happen in the future, but not this year. I think that’s a good call. A lot of the riders have mixed emotions but we get to focus on the original track from here on down. We’re going to join the step up landing, hit that huge drop, and head down to the 90s.Matt Jones

After testing the gap earlier this week, Matt Jones, Bernard Kerr and Jim Munro said that the lip needs to be modified and a safety net installed, but with the event this Sunday, there likely isn't enough time to make though changes.

For how to watch and the rider list, check out the Pinkbike Primer for Red Bull Hardline 2024.

See footage from the canyon gap below:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,405 articles
49 Comments
  • 48 3
 Massive scaffolding doesnt seem like it belongs anyways
  • 2 0
 The lip looked too sharp and short from the beginning. A long ass booster like that should have a longer lip that isn't so sharp. I understand that they might not have had space.
  • 38 1
 Good. I don't want to see someone die.
  • 6 0
 Not even for a DH racer median salary of $30k/yr?
  • 30 2
 Damn, shame. Just put in a skinny option
  • 1 1
 100%
  • 1 0
 should've brought in dangerous dan for a remix edition of the hampster wheel!
  • 26 1
 Good call. The double compression before the lip was idiotic.
  • 16 2
 I still can't beleve Bernard Kerr is walking around, never mind guinea pigging stuff like that after his horrific crash when his bike broke appart. The man has Gee level resilience!
  • 3 0
 dude has taken some bad slams in recent years, remember the 2022 Hardline where his front wheel exploded on landing the second 90 footer, and he was up walking around right away.
  • 2 0
 @gramboh: He took a mega slam at one of the urban dh races and while back down some steps and popped right back up. Dude is durable AF.
  • 12 0
 I wonder how many of the other riders said "not a chance I'm hitting that"?

Even with the addition of a safety net, there's still the issue of coming up slightly short and face-planting into the edge of the landing/scaffolding...
  • 2 0
 Not to mention coming into it having ridden hard over much of the course and potentially having muck all over your tires, slime on the ramp.... you name it, there are too many variables to have the 'perfect' conditions to hit that thing. Also given the natural beauty of that valley, a big scaffold stunt like that didn't really fit the ethos of the track.
  • 16 6
 So I guess Matt Jones, Bernard Kerr and Jim Munro didn't actually sign up for this and didn't actually know what they were getting themselves into, eh? Bunch of sissies, right pinkbike?
  • 7 0
 Considering BK nearly missed the landing and Jim didn’t make it across with his bike, this is evidently the right call (amongst other reasons). They were even saying how the conditions were ideal when they did their test hits. Any muck/rain/wind would be a disaster for that ramp…

Stoked on the change!
  • 9 1
 cant wait for @scott-townes to chime in
  • 5 1
 can't wait for @scott-townes to show us how to jump that gap
  • 6 0
 Oh well, something needed to happen. Will still be great event without the canyon gap.
  • 6 1
 I was worried this year but I can't wait to see it next year after they've put more work and testing into it. Great idea but awful execution.
  • 1 0
 I agree, details matter a whole lot. In theory it could work, but to your point the execution left a lot to be desired.
  • 2 0
 Every rider has to weigh risk vs reward and decide when the equation tilts out of balance. It's cool to see the world's best riders on the world's hardest racecourse, but even for them, there's a point where the risk stops making sense and it becomes a contest of who's willing to take the most risk. That's not fun in the same way. A giant scaffolding construction also sort of stops feeling like mountain biking and starts feeling ilke engineering. Good riddance.
  • 7 1
 Good to see it removed.
  • 4 0
 Surprising! Seems like they took all the proper safety precautions with those pads below the landing
  • 2 0
 I high 5 my buddies clearing 7m gaps. When you are the best of the best & say maybe not this year, we'll do the 90's instead I'm pretty sure that thing is wayyyyy more terrifying than a photo or GoPro.
  • 1 0
 This thing was never meant to be ridden in the race. Just look at the list of high-profil riders they have lined up. And no chicken line around it. No way they expected the likes of Tahnee or Dunne to clear this when they have a whole WC season to throw away. Great publicity stunt though
  • 2 1
 Fixing the lip to the riders spec and adding a safety net for next time seems like a good idea. For now, removing it is the best option
  • 7 5
 Too bad someone had to get a concussion for what appears to have been a marketing tool all along.
  • 3 0
 But RedBull gives you wings no?
  • 1 0
 May have worked fine if they'd just put the finish line halfway between the take off and landing, so finishing on your bike and alive was just one of four options
  • 1 0
 They just need to alter that stupid massive drop to flat landing now. That one that Jess hit perfectly last year and broke her ankle
  • 3 1
 it's supposed to be Hardline, not timed Rampage anyway
  • 1 0
 There is a line between a 'hard' race course and an Evil Knievel stunt. They finally found that line.
  • 2 0
 They are soooo gonna hit that Canyon gap once the cameras are off
  • 1 0
 Jim made it across and still almost died, that was one of the best case scenarios lol
  • 1 0
 If it was a test , why not a net was considered form the beginning, are they pros or not?
  • 1 0
 Bummed to see it removed, why are there so many people that hate it? No one is forcing them to hit it
  • 2 2
 So Britons don't need Magaluf balconies and booze? They could screw It Up by themselves?
  • 2 0
 Good.
  • 1 0
 So dumb
  • 1 1
 Womp womp
  • 5 6
 McGazza would not approve
  • 2 4
 All the commenters who said this gap wasn’t too dangerous…are the rest of us (who thought it was) still wrong?
  • 6 1
 Not only are we wrong, but I believe one fine individual called us with that opinion "gapers" and "we're in the wrong sport" and various other well thought out musings.
  • 1 2
 The loud minority won again! Congrat!
  • 1 0
 Yeh, Red Bull should have bullied the riders in to doing it. Who cares if they cripple themselves.
  • 3 6
 Was it a publicity stunt..?
  • 9 0
 yeah dude for sure, an event put on by riders, for riders, spent all the time and money planning and building all that and had 3 riders almost kill themselves just to hype up the event not fucking everything has to be a conspiracy theory
Below threshold threads are hidden







