Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline

After Jim Munro's heavy crash while testing the Red Bull Hardline canyon gap, Matt Jones announced in the Red Bull Bike Instagram stories
the gap has been removed from this year's event.
|We’re a good way down the new top section. The plan originally was to hit these berms, flat out, head across the hill, and then down to the almighty river jump. It’s been decided now that the river jump has been excluded from this year’s event. Obviously, Hardline's going to be around for a few years, and we will see that river jump happen in the future, but not this year. I think that’s a good call. A lot of the riders have mixed emotions but we get to focus on the original track from here on down. We’re going to join the step up landing, hit that huge drop, and head down to the 90s.—Matt Jones
After testing the gap earlier this week, Matt Jones, Bernard Kerr and Jim Munro said that the lip needs to be modified and a safety net installed, but with the event this Sunday, there likely isn't enough time to make though changes.
For how to watch and the rider list, check out the Pinkbike Primer for Red Bull Hardline 2024
.
See footage from the canyon gap below:
Even with the addition of a safety net, there's still the issue of coming up slightly short and face-planting into the edge of the landing/scaffolding...
