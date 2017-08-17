Canyon Bicycles Now Available Direct in North America - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Canyon
recently set foot in Canada and now, after ironing out some details that postponed their original plans, the German direct-to-customer bike brand has opened shop in Southern California, where they will service United States customers from offices in Carlsbad and their warehouse in Chino. The Canyon USA website
officially went live Tuesday. Canyon will initially be offering a modest selection, including select road bikes and their three most popular mountain bikes: the cross-country Exceed, the AM/enduro Strive, and the Dude fat bike. The Spectral trail bike and Sender DH bike available later this Fall.
I rode Canyon's Strive all-mountain/enduro machine, which will be first up for USA sales.
To celebrate the announcement, Canyon invited its media friends to join them on a heli-drop trail ride in the mountains near Whistler. We were joined by Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace to keep the pace slow and easy,
Troy Brosnan signals the beginning of the adventure.
descending a route that began in the alpine above the treeline and tumbled down natural terrain, for an enjoyable hour of technical bliss. It was Brosnan's first helicopter ride, and from the smile on his face, It won't be his last.
What's in store for Canyon in North America? Canyon is following their German rival YT, who has successfully gained a toehold in the North American mountain bike economy - and that is a good sign. Sales in the US and Canada have been stable, so YT's inroad into the market is a strong indicator that up-scale mountain bike enthusiasts are embracing the direct-sales model. I'm only guessing here, but I'm sure that Canyon's plan to hold off until its customer service and distribution channels were locked and loaded before opening its doors for business will be its most potent advertising tool. If you're in the USA, visit Canyon's new landing page
and have a look.
Canyon's crew at Whistler Crankworx: (From left) Florian Weber, Race Director Gabe Fox, MTB designer Moritz Stroer, brand manager Daniel Oster, Marketing Sarah Steinmetz, Lukas Grauel
Canyon Exceed CF 9.0 XC Racer.
Canyon Dude CF 9.0 Fat Bike.
7 Comments
Great to see Canyon spreading its wings ! Awesome bikes
Post a Comment