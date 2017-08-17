PRESS RELEASES

Canyon Bicycles Now Available Direct in North America - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 17, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

canyon Blackcome Helicopters
CANYON LANDS IN NORTH AMERICA Canada up and running. USA operations begin this week.


Canyon recently set foot in Canada and now, after ironing out some details that postponed their original plans, the German direct-to-customer bike brand has opened shop in Southern California, where they will service United States customers from offices in Carlsbad and their warehouse in Chino. The Canyon USA website officially went live Tuesday. Canyon will initially be offering a modest selection, including select road bikes and their three most popular mountain bikes: the cross-country Exceed, the AM/enduro Strive, and the Dude fat bike. The Spectral trail bike and Sender DH bike available later this Fall.

canyon strive
I rode Canyon's Strive all-mountain/enduro machine, which will be first up for USA sales.


To celebrate the announcement, Canyon invited its media friends to join them on a heli-drop trail ride in the mountains near Whistler. We were joined by Troy Brosnan and Mark Wallace to keep the pace slow and easy,

canyon Troy Brosnan
Troy Brosnan signals the beginning of the adventure.
descending a route that began in the alpine above the treeline and tumbled down natural terrain, for an enjoyable hour of technical bliss. It was Brosnan's first helicopter ride, and from the smile on his face, It won't be his last.

Rainbows End Trail Danimal author

What's in store for Canyon in North America? Canyon is following their German rival YT, who has successfully gained a toehold in the North American mountain bike economy - and that is a good sign. Sales in the US and Canada have been stable, so YT's inroad into the market is a strong indicator that up-scale mountain bike enthusiasts are embracing the direct-sales model. I'm only guessing here, but I'm sure that Canyon's plan to hold off until its customer service and distribution channels were locked and loaded before opening its doors for business will be its most potent advertising tool. If you're in the USA, visit Canyon's new landing page and have a look.

canyon sales team
Canyon's crew at Whistler Crankworx: (From left) Florian Weber, Race Director Gabe Fox, MTB designer Moritz Stroer, brand manager Daniel Oster, Marketing Sarah Steinmetz, Lukas Grauel

Canyon exceed CF 9.00
Canyon Exceed CF 9.0 XC Racer.
Canyon Dude CF 9.00
Canyon Dude CF 9.0 Fat Bike.



MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
152104 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
75524 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx 2017
74925 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
61668 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
57142 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
56079 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
55938 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
46492 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 That's a fun heli bike trip ! Done it 12 years ago, got chased by a swarm of wasps ~ that added some additional pace to the fast flowy single track Smile

Great to see Canyon spreading its wings ! Awesome bikes
  • + 2
 Are they not bringing in the Stitched 360 and 720? That would be disappointing.
  • + 2
 Still no location selection on Canyon.com for Canada.. Is it open for Canadians?
  • + 1
 Goodnight Trek. jk should be interesting...
  • + 1
 Squagles can finally get bearings!!!!
  • + 1
 Also no spectral?
  • + 1
 Woot Woot!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029639
Mobile Version of Website