Canyon Launch Two New Strive Factory Race Models and 2020 US Line

Canyon have announced the addition of two new Strive CFR (Canyon Factory Race) bikes to their line and also unveiled their 2020 models for the US this week.
The Strive CFR 9.0 and CFR 9.0 LTD were developed in conjunction with Canyon's Enduro team. The frames utilize a unique carbon fiber technology to reduce frame weight by 300-grams. Complete bike builds come in at 13.3kg for the CFR 9.0 in size medium.
The Strive uses its unique Shapeshifter platform that changes the geometry and characteristics of the bike on the fly, between uphill and downhill modes via a handlebar-mounted switch. The switch activates a gas spring, lowering the BB by 4mm and reducing the seat angle and head tube angle by 1.5-degrees for better descending performance. When the trail turns uphill, the switch will steepen things up and limit the rear-wheel travel to 135mm.
The bike has 150mm of rear travel and 170mm of upfront. Suspension duties are handled by Fox Factory suspension. The drivetrain and brakes are Shimano XTR, and other kit includes DT Swiss EXC carbon wheels.
The CFR 9.0 LTD weighs in at 14.2kg and is equipped with RockShox suspension, SRAM's XX1 Eagle AXS groupset and AXS Reverb seatpost, SRAM Code RSC brakes and Zipp 3Zero Moto carbon wheels.
The Strive CFR 9.0 sells for £5,599 and is available in European countries. The Strive CFR 9.0 LTD sells for £8,399 or $9,249 and is available in European countries and the US.
Canyon also have rolled out their 2020 line for the US this week.Lux CF SLX 9.0 Team, $6999:
This XC bike is almost identical to Mathieu van Der Poel’s race-winning steed. Highlights include a frame that weighs 2 kilograms (size Medium, with shock), Shimano XTR M9100 1x drivetrain, DT Swiss XRC1200 carbon wheels, and Fox 32 Factory Stepcast remote fork.Neuron CF SLX 9.0 LTD, $6499:
Just launched, this trail 29er is over half a pound lighter than the standard Neuron CF while boasting a balanced descend vs. climb personality via a Fox 34 Factory fork and Float DPS Factory shock, a Fox Transfer dropper, DT Swiss XMC 1200 carbon hoops with 30mm internal rim width, and Shimano XTR M9100 12-speed shifting.Neuron AL 6.0 SL, $1900:
At under $2,000, this full suspension trail bike rolls on Mavic rims mated to Shimano hubs, with SRAM NX Eagle 12s shifting, and 130mm of travel via a RockShox Recon RL in the front and Deluxe RT in back.Spectral AL 5.0, $2699:
At just over 31lbs, the 160mm/150mm travel Spectral boasts the newest RockShox Pike Select, SRAM NX Eagle, and Race Face AR30 wheelset with a deeper rim profile and asymmetric design for improved durability. Torque CF 7.0, $3999:
The Torque CF 7.0 features a full-carbon frame, RockShox Lyrik Select Plus and Super Deluxe Select Plus RT suspension combo, SRAM GX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain, and SRAM Code R brakes.
For more information, visit www.canyon.com
