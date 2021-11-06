Canyon Launches 2022 Updates for the Neuron Carbon Models

Canyon has announced four new models for its 2022 Neuron range with updated components.
For 2022 Canyon has kept the carbon frame the same, but there are now four new builds including a women-specific version. The new range starts at the CF8 with unisex and women's-specific options to the top model of the CF9 SL. Suspension travel across all four models remains at 140mm of front travel and 130 mm out the back. Most sizes will be running a 29" wheel front and rear but sizes up to small will have 27.5" wheels.
The cheaper Neuron CF8 and CF8 WMN come kitted out with Fox 34 Performance fork, Fox DPS Performance shock and Shimano's SLX 12 speed drivetrain and brakes. The CF8 comes in at €2,999. The next model up, the CF9, comes in at a pricier €3,999, but it includes plenty of spec upgrades. For the extra cost, the CF9 includes Fox's 34 Performance Elite fork with a full Shimano XT 12 speed drivetrain and four-piston brakes. The wheels also see an upgrade to Dt Swiss' XMC 1700 carbon wheels.
Sitting at the top of the four new models for 2022 is the CF9 SL, riders opting for this choice will be looking to spend €4,799 for a lightweight trail build. The CF9 SL features Fox Factory suspension front and rear with SRAM GX AXS shifting and Code RSC brakes. Wheels are upgraded again with the lighter DT Swiss XMc 1501 carbon wheels and the cockpit includes Race Face's Turbine stem and Next carbon handlebars.
You can find out more about the new Neuron carbon models here
.
12 Comments
Is that even possible ?????
