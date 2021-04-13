Canyon Launches a Fabio Wibmer Signature Edition of the Torque CF - Pond Beaver 2021

Canyon has announced a very limited run of Fabio Wibmer signature versions of the Torque CF freeride bike
.
Wibmer signed with the German direct-sales brand in January 2020 and since then has starred in videos such as Israel Is My Playground
and Home Office
with his 'SICKnature' white bikes. Now, Canyon is releasing 80 replica bikes that mimic Fabio's set up for customers to buy.
Alongside the colourway, customers will also get a spec from Fabio's sponsors. Adding to the white and gold theme, suspension comes from Ohlins with an RXF 36 M2 fork and a TTX22M coil shock. The brakes are Magura's MT7 with 203mm rotors, which are bigger than the standard 180mm rotors specced on other Torque models. Other spec highlights include contact points from SQ Labs, wheels from DT Swiss and Continental tyres.
The Torque CF Fabio Wibmer is priced at £5,449, the same price as the current top spec Torque CF9, and will be on sale from 11am CEST on the 13th of April. More info, here
.
