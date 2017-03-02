Canyon Launches Range of Children's Bikes

First impressions count the most, which is why it’s so important to provide young riders with the best possible introduction to a life on two wheels. This is what inspired Canyon to develop its first ever range of kids’ bikes. Bearing equal levels of technical refinement and advanced features that set any Canyon bike apart, the Canyon Kids’ range combines sharp design with elements that boost a child’s control, comfort and confidence so they can have the best time out riding.











The Canyon Kids’ range is made up of three models for children aged three and up, starting with the Offspring AL 16, progressing to the Offspring AL 20 and topping out with the Grand Canyon AL 24. A key goal behind the development was to create actual mountain bikes for kids that are supposed to be ridden off-road. As such, the range comes complete with hydraulic disc brakes, through axles and geared drivetrains (Offspring AL 16: 2-speed SRAM Automatix hub shifting, Offspring AL 20 and Grand Canyon AL 24: 1x9 SRAM X4). Geometry also plays a major role in delivering a smooth and stable ride with low standover heights on all frames for added confidence. Clever features can be found throughout, such as the rubber bumper for extra safety around the cockpit, or even a larger 18’’ front wheel on the Offspring AL 16 to aid momentum so the smallest riders can roll more smoothly over rough surfaces.











At the Berliner Fahrradschau (3rd -- 5th March), the Canyon Kids’ range will not only be on show, but also available to test. Canyon will also have a Chill-Out zone next to the test track where kids can kick back after riding. Beyond the Canyon Event Team, Brand Manager Milena Weber and Product Manager Michael Staab will be on hand to talk through any of the new models.











For more information on Canyon’s new Kids’ range, go to www.canyon.com/kids.

