Canyon Launches Range of Children's Bikes

Mar 2, 2017 at 5:18
Mar 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
First impressions count the most, which is why it’s so important to provide young riders with the best possible introduction to a life on two wheels. This is what inspired Canyon to develop its first ever range of kids’ bikes. Bearing equal levels of technical refinement and advanced features that set any Canyon bike apart, the Canyon Kids’ range combines sharp design with elements that boost a child’s control, comfort and confidence so they can have the best time out riding.

The Offspring AL 20

Canyon Offspring AL 20.2

The Canyon Kids’ range is made up of three models for children aged three and up, starting with the Offspring AL 16, progressing to the Offspring AL 20 and topping out with the Grand Canyon AL 24. A key goal behind the development was to create actual mountain bikes for kids that are supposed to be ridden off-road. As such, the range comes complete with hydraulic disc brakes, through axles and geared drivetrains (Offspring AL 16: 2-speed SRAM Automatix hub shifting, Offspring AL 20 and Grand Canyon AL 24: 1x9 SRAM X4). Geometry also plays a major role in delivering a smooth and stable ride with low standover heights on all frames for added confidence. Clever features can be found throughout, such as the rubber bumper for extra safety around the cockpit, or even a larger 18’’ front wheel on the Offspring AL 16 to aid momentum so the smallest riders can roll more smoothly over rough surfaces.

The Grand Canyon AL 24.

Grand-Canyon-AL-24 1

At the Berliner Fahrradschau (3rd -- 5th March), the Canyon Kids’ range will not only be on show, but also available to test. Canyon will also have a Chill-Out zone next to the test track where kids can kick back after riding. Beyond the Canyon Event Team, Brand Manager Milena Weber and Product Manager Michael Staab will be on hand to talk through any of the new models.

The Offspring AL 16 complete with 18 front wheel.

Canyon Offspring AL 16.2

For more information on Canyon’s new Kids’ range, go to www.canyon.com/kids.

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
 Hopefully they add a full suspension bike to rival Commencal and such, because the 7 bikes between myself and my 2 kids doesn't seem to be enough.
 i now have to move into a bigger house because I cant stop buying bikes for my son and i.My girlfriend hates them.jealousy!
 i was kinda expecting a 24inch dh sled
 Prices don't seem very competitive to the other quality offerings in North America. See: Spawn, Cleary, etc.
 Great stuff
 Spend 700 Euro to have your kid outgrow it in 4 months!
 yea better to be one of those parents that buys a bike that's way too big, slam the seat, put the stem on backwards- just so you can save a buck.
 Well thats nifty

