Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma and more

Jan 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Canyon has today confirmed it will be sponsoring the Seagraves and launches the Collective, bringing all its elite gravity athletes under one banner.

We've only had a fairly esoteric press release but it seems like FMD and the Canyon Factory team will be merging into one outfit and racing together on the World Cup circuit. With two of the top-ranked riders across the men's and women's field and a cohort of hungry younger riders, this must surely make them one of the strongest all-round teams for 2020.

The team will be joined in the Collective by Canyon's enduro and slopestyle athletes as well as YouTubers Braydon Billinghurst and Fabio Wibmer. It is not yet clear how all the athletes will interact as part of the team.


We've reached out to Canyon for further details and will update you when we have them.



Press Release: Canyon

Whatever we do, whatever makes us tick, one thing’s always true: it’s better to do it with people who share our passion. Seeking community, likeminded people, friends – it’s part of what makes us human. We’re all looking for our own collective. With the launch of [ C L L C T V ], Canyon is uniting mountain bikers from around the world under a single banner: irrespective of whether you ride trail, bikepark, freeride, slopestyle, or dirt. No matter what language you speak, how old you are, how long you’ve been riding: everyone’s welcome in the Canyon Collective.

The [ C L L C T V ] is not just an exclusive club reserved for the pros – but that doesn’t mean that some of the world’s top stars aren’t already all-in. Troy Brosnan and Tahnée Seagrave are two of the hottest names in the downhill scene, and Ines Thoma is one of the finest riders in the world of enduro. Or if you get your kicks clocking up huge airtime and nailing insane tricks, then names like Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine and Fabio Wibmer aren’t bad company to be keeping. In the Collective, all riders are equal – from World Cup-level pros to YouTube stars to weekend trail warriors. Because we all share that same passion for riding: regardless of what we do, and regardless of how we do it.

So, what drives the Collective? The commitment to inspire and connect mountain bikers from around the planet. At World Cup races, at test events, at parties, online and offline, in digital and on the dirt. All year-round, in every country, at every opportunity.

And because every community needs a backbone, these Canyon pro riders are already on board:

Braydon Bringhurst (YouTube) | Dimitri Tordo (Enduro) | Fabien Barel (Mentor) | Fabio Wibmer (YouTube) | Ines Thoma (Enduro) | Kaos Seagrave (Downhill) | Kye A‘Hern (Downhill) | Mark Wallace (Downhill) | Owen Marks (Slopestyle) | Tahnée Seagrave (Downhill) | Thomas Genon (Slopestyle) | Tomas Lemoine (Slopestyle) | Troy Brosnan (Downhill)



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Fabio Wibmer Kaos Seagrave Tahnee Seagrave Troy Brosnan


30 Comments

  • 40 0
 Canyon head honchos: how can we appeal to the youth of today? I wanna be edgy, hip.... cool.

Marketing dude: simply by skipping some letters, how about [ C L L C T V ]

Standing ovation ensues
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment. ????????
  • 4 0
 @RelapsedMandalorian: It's the top comment...
  • 2 0
 @boozed: good point, well made. Haha, I totally missed that. If I could edit it, I would, but my stupidity is there for all to see.
  • 2 0
 crzy
  • 1 0
 @RelapsedMandalorian: stupidity is not acknowledging when you've been stupid. Or is that pride? Or are they both the same? Omg.
  • 1 0
 @RelapsedMandalorian: ndrrtd cmmnt
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: Who knows?! Either way, I missed the glaringly obvious.
  • 1 0
 @GeeHad: You having a stroke, or just retarded?
  • 16 0
 looking forward to see Dimitro Tordo killing it on his slopestyle bike!
  • 13 0
 Riders so expensive they ran out money for the vowels.
  • 5 0
 "The [ C L L C T V ] is not just an exclusive club reserved for the pros " what should that mean now?
  • 6 0
 Tordo leaving enduro for slopestyle?
  • 6 0
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/18151252

Just going to leave this here...
  • 1 0
 THIS!! hahahahaha #hautecuisine
  • 2 0
 "The [ C L L C T V ] is not just an exclusive club reserved for the pros" With this statement I would like to announce that I am part of the [ C L L C T V ], despite riding a different brand of bike.
  • 3 0
 canyon must be selling alot of bikes.thatz gotta be a huge budget.broanan.tahnee.wibmer cant imagen these guys bien to cheap
  • 2 2
 I'm 40 and I have a kind of rule about not having heroes (especially not ones who are half my age) but I'm going to bend the rule.

Kaos Seagrave is my hero!

Balls to the wall sends and fluent in French! What more do you want?
  • 2 0
 Fans in 2018: ‘YT is getting all the best riders’
Barel: ‘Hold my beer...for a little while’
  • 2 0
 They killed it with Roam, Seasons was okay too... Wait, that was a different Collective.
  • 2 0
 It smell just more presnece on YouTube as it seems the best (one of?) place to advertise your products.
  • 1 0
 Ad, ad, ad, ad....
  • 1 0
 As much as I love all the riders on that team: It is just a bullshit name and them putting it out there without even the slightest hint of awareness of that is astonishing.
  • 2 0
 What do you do?
I'm a professional mountain biker.
Oh, cool! What discipline?
YouTube.
...
  • 2 0
 Heavy hitters one by one.-
  • 1 0
 Awesome, more tongue-out selfies and peace signs. FML.
  • 1 0
 Barel has something of the C L T L D R about him, I have to say.
  • 1 0
 Genon to race ews and 360ed some drops in stages
  • 1 0
 Great team...but where is the (new) sender?
  • 4 0
 will probably be called /SNDR/ now

Post a Comment



