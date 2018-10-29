INDUSTRY INSIDER

Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard

Oct 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commision has recalled 2018 model Canyon Spectral bikes due to a chainstay failure. So far around 20x bikes have failed, but no injuries have been reported yet. At this moment, we are not sure if the recall and problems are related to a batch of bikes shipped to America, or if this concerns all Spectral bikes worldwide – Pinkbike has reached out to Canyon, and we will update this with any new information. The full alert can be read here on the CPSC website.

Consumers who think they could be affected should contact Canyon toll-free at 833-226-9661 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. Or email at us@canyon.com or visit online at www.canyon.com and click on “Service & Support” for more information.


Canyon Spectral


Recall Details: This recall involves model year 2018 Canyon Spectral full-suspension mountain bikes with aluminum chainstays. The bicycle’s chainstays are the aluminum tubes that run from the bottom bracket to the axle of the rear wheel. They were sold in black/red, black/blue, gray/orange, red, and black. Canyon is printed on the downtube. Spectral is printed on the top tube. The recalled women and men’s mountain bikes have the following models numbers: M71 Spectral CF 9.0 PRO, M71 Spectral CF 8.0, M53 Spectral AL 6.0, M74 Spectral WMN CF 7.0, M50 Spectral WMN 6.0. The model number is printed in the purchase documents.

Hazard: The chainstays can crack, which can lead to failure of the chainstay, rear wheel detachment and loss of control, posing a crash hazard.

Recall date: October 10, 2018

Units: About 820

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mountain bikes and contact Canyon to receive free replacement and installation of chainstays. Canyon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm is aware of 20 chainstays cracking which could lead to failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Exclusively online at Canyon’s website, www.canyon.com, from December 2017 through June 2018 for between $2,400 and $4,500.

Manufacturer(s): A&I Industries Ltd., of China

Importer(s): Canyon USA, Carlsbad, Calif.

Distributor(s): Canyon USA, Carlsbad, Calif.

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 19-704

8 Comments

  • + 7
 I should be recalled. I’m a crash hazard. Experience talking.
  • + 4
 "The chainstays can crack, which can lead to failure of the chainstay, REAR WHEEL DETACHMENT and loss of control, posing a crash hazard."

That would make for a very bad day. :'(
  • + 1
 Even Randy would have a bad time
  • + 5
 Please take it to your nearest dealer so they can replace the affected parts at no charge so you can ride tomorrow.
  • + 2
 "But it's the same thing as your Santa Cruz! It has the same parts but it's a lot cheeper".
  • + 1
 Im amazed 820 people were able to navigate the terrible website and actually able to order something!
  • + 2
 Page looks fine to me. Guess you're just old.
  • + 1
 They've got a long way to go to clear this hurdle....

