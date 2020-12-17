Canyon Strive Gets Color & Spec Updates for 2021

PRESS RELEASE: Canyon
Canyon’s enduro machine, the Strive, has received a fresh coat of paint and updated spec for 2021. While 2020 has been an unpredictable year on all counts, with Jack Moir joining Canyon's CLLCTV Enduro Team, the Strive remains what Canyon's team feels is one of the fastest enduro bikes on the planet.
The Strive retains its unique 'Shapeshifter' technology. Produced in close collaboration with Canyon's partners at Fox Suspension, the Shapeshifter offers on-the-fly adjustment for both geometry and rear-suspension travel. By pushing a lever, riders can switch between descend mode (with low, slack geometry and more supple suspension performance) to climb mode (sharpening the handling and raising the BB) while simultaneously reducing the available travel at the rear and firming up the suspension.
All models in the range now feature 170mm travel forks, a tweak that was previously reserved for CFR bikes. This raises the front end and slackens the head tube angle for increased capability on steep, technical descents. Also new for 2021 is the move to GRIP2 dampers on the Fox fork equipped CF 8 and CFR models.
The CFR is now equipped with DT Swiss’s gravity focused EXC 1200 carbon wheels and a FOX 36 Factory fork. The CFR model also sees the inclusion of One Up’s V2 dropper post, while across the entire Strive range the droppers get more travel (depending on size). The Strive still rolls on Maxxis tires, only now the rear Minion DHR II tire moves to an even more durable EXO+ casing, and the front tire has been switched to the Maxxis’ Assegai.
As far as colors go, the X-Ray green is no longer reserved for the likes of Tahnee and Kaos Seagrave. It is now an option on the CF 7 and CF 8 models, while the CFR sees a move to a black and white colorway.
In the US, there are three models available, starting at $3,599 for the CF 7, with a race-ready build and a full carbon frame. The CF 8 is $4,599 with a full XT drivetrain, FOX 36/DPX2 suspension combo, and DT Swiss E1700 wheelset. The top-end CFR model at $6,999 is unique, with a bespoke frame layup and ultra-premium material mix saving 300g over the standard Strive CF. The build is kitted out with top-drawer components including the aforementioned DT Swiss carbon wheels and FOX 36 Factory fork, Code RSC brakes, and a SRAM X01 Eagle groupset.
All 3 models will be available from December 17th at www.canyon.com
Things that make you go hmmmm
