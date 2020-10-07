Canyon Release 2021 Torque and Sender AL Bikes

Oct 7, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Canyon

For 2021, Canyon is rolling out updated versions of both its Torque and Sender AL models, complete with all-new component packages and colors.

The Torque, which Canyon considers a gravity bike is designed to be versatile. The slack geometry and long reach are intended to give confidence on steep terrain while the short rear end allows the bike to be poppy and nimble, even as a long-travel bike. Canyon claims the bike is perfect for tackling the most technical trail rides or riding lap on lap at the bike park. It's built to the same "Category 5" standards as their DH bikes and takes suspension cues from the Sender, making it a true gravity machine.

For 2021, there will be five Torque models. The Torque 5, 6, and 7 are aluminum, while the CF 8 and 9 are carbon-fiber. In addition to new colors, all Torque models now feature Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb forks and a wide-range Shimano or SRAM Eagle drivetrain. Both the CF 8 and 9 now also feature OneUp's V2 dropper post. Prices range from 2,799€ for the Torque 5 (not available in North America), $2,599 for the Torque 6, and up to $5,399 for the Torque CF 9.

Torque 5
The Torque 5, not available in North America

Torque 6

Torque CF 7

Torque CF 8

Torque CF 9

The aluminum Sender is made to also be versatile, for a 200mm dual-crown forked bike. The alloy bike is made to be a great choice for riders seeking an affordable DH race bike, thanks to chassis design with pedigree, having carried riders such as Troy Brosnan to the podium. The Sender AL is also an ideal ride for those looking for more than just raw speed. The bike's adjustable geometry and chainstay length allow riders to shorten the wheelbase, creating a more playful bike for the park.

The $3,399 Sender 6 is available in Rampant Purple and sports Marzocchi suspension front and back with a 58 fork and the coil-spring Bomber CR rear shock. The Sender 5, also available in two different paint schemes, uses RockShox suspension and is available in select markets for 2,799 €.

The Sender 5, available in select markets.

The Sender 6

2021 Torque and Sender models are now available on canyon.com

20 Comments

  • 7 4
 Torque is the same old frame. Just some updated specs. 74 degrees STA when sagged on 180 mm bikd makes probably 72 degrees. Go and pedal that uphill
  • 5 13
flag ricochetrabbit (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why would you want to? Just go to a bike park. If you love pedaling soo much, get a xc bike
  • 1 0
 I pedal mine uphill without any issues at all. Not rushing it though, that's not the point. But I do 95% of my riding without shuttle and I'm as happy as I could be with this bike.
  • 2 1
 Always loved the look of canyons, But heard their plagued with issues. Never ridden one though. Curious as to why the 5 isn’t available in North America
  • 4 0
 I own 4 Canyon bikes. Basically the bearings are crap and they don't take alignment and tolerances very seriously. Other than that, good value bikes..
  • 1 0
 A buddy of mine had 2 torques sent to him on warranty until he gave up and sold it.
  • 1 0
 I've got an Aluminium Sender, haven't had any issues. I would 100% recommend it, such a beast on DH and great at the bikepark (seemed to be low profile on the original release, not much fuss made about it, strange)
  • 4 2
 No new frame on the Torque? No 29" wheels? Same old geometry? Not interested.
  • 7 3
 Shit tiny wheels, unrideable
  • 4 0
 Torque to the hand
  • 7 0
 'member when we made fun of the "wagon wheels"? The good old times, last year
  • 1 0
 @Milko3D: I remember when Yeti made it's first 29" ht. PR part started with something like this: "When they asked us why we don't make 29ers, we said that we don't make clown bikes.."
  • 1 0
 I need Canyon to release a new 29” Spectral with modern geometry!
  • 2 2
 Weird, up until now i hadn't heard many people torqueing about these bikes.
  • 1 0
 So is the Sender AL wagon wheels only?
  • 1 2
 do germans not drink? where do I mount a bottle to the torque?
  • 1 0
 It's the only "negative" point with the Torque, nowhere to put a bottle in the frame. But nothing a small camelback doesn't solve.
Post a Comment



