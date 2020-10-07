Canyon Release 2021 Torque and Sender AL Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Canyon
For 2021, Canyon is rolling out updated versions of both its Torque and Sender AL models, complete with all-new component packages and colors.
The Torque, which Canyon considers a gravity bike is designed to be versatile. The slack geometry and long reach are intended to give confidence on steep terrain while the short rear end allows the bike to be poppy and nimble, even as a long-travel bike. Canyon claims the bike is perfect for tackling the most technical trail rides or riding lap on lap at the bike park. It's built to the same "Category 5" standards as their DH bikes and takes suspension cues from the Sender, making it a true gravity machine.
For 2021, there will be five Torque models. The Torque 5, 6, and 7 are aluminum, while the CF 8 and 9 are carbon-fiber. In addition to new colors, all Torque models now feature Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb forks and a wide-range Shimano or SRAM Eagle drivetrain. Both the CF 8 and 9 now also feature OneUp's V2 dropper post. Prices range from 2,799€ for the Torque 5 (not available in North America), $2,599 for the Torque 6, and up to $5,399 for the Torque CF 9.
The Torque 5, not available in North America
Torque 6
Torque CF 7
Torque CF 8
Torque CF 9
The aluminum Sender is made to also be versatile, for a 200mm dual-crown forked bike. The alloy bike is made to be a great choice for riders seeking an affordable DH race bike, thanks to chassis design with pedigree, having carried riders such as Troy Brosnan to the podium. The Sender AL is also an ideal ride for those looking for more than just raw speed. The bike's adjustable geometry and chainstay length allow riders to shorten the wheelbase, creating a more playful bike for the park.
The $3,399 Sender 6 is available in Rampant Purple and sports Marzocchi suspension front and back with a 58 fork and the coil-spring Bomber CR rear shock. The Sender 5, also available in two different paint schemes, uses RockShox suspension and is available in select markets for 2,799 €.
The Sender 5, available in select markets.
The Sender 6
2021 Torque and Sender models are now available on canyon.com
