Canyon Release Stoic Hardtail

We believe that hardtails are proof that having the best time on an MTB ride doesn’t always depend on having the flashiest bike on the hill. Our all-new Stoic was designed to be one of those bikes that you can rip down your favorite trails with a huge grin on your face- without the words ‘kinematic’ or ‘shock setting’ ever crossing your mind.
Versatile, capable, and ready for anything, without it breaking the bank, we wanted the Stoic to make sense whether you happen to be a young rider on a budget, a newcomer wanting to dive straight into pumps and jumps, or a long time MTB veteran looking for an ultra-playful hardtail to add to the stable. What we ended up with is an all-new, bombproof alloy hardtail, featuring progressive geometry, and rock-solid components. It’s available in a huge size range, with 29-inch wheels for taller riders and a 650B setup for shorter riders.
The Stoic line-up features three models. At €799* the Stoic 2 is the most affordable option, but it still delivers on quality. Featuring the same burly 6061-alloy frame as the rest of the range, the ever-reliable Shimano Deore drivetrain and the sturdy SR Suntour XCR 34 Air fork. The mid-range option, the Stoic 3, costs €1,199* and has everything a trail bike needs, including an Iridium dropper post, wide-range SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain and a Rockshox Recon RL fork. At the top of the tree sits the Stoic 4 at €1799*. Fitted with parts the discerning hardtail rider will appreciate, including the Rockshox Pike fork and swank Canyon G5 cockpit, our top-shelf Stoic punches way above its weight out on the trail.
Whether sending it on steep technical trails, playing around at the local pumptrack, or just riding through across town, hardtails rule.
Sitting among our Category 4 quiver of bikes, it’s been tested and approved to withstand the same punishment as our enduro machines.
A simple bike- that teaches you the most. Tough enough to deal with a ‘steep learning curve’.
The wheel sizing is split between 29er for frame sizes M-XL and 27.5 for sizes 2XS-S.
Finding the balance- progressive geometry that still keeps things interesting when it’s time for a jib or two.
All three models will be available in most markets from December 8th at canyon.com
. Two Stoic models are coming to the USA in the coming months, albeit with slightly different naming and pricing attached to them. Stoic frame and component spec, however, are identical the world over.
