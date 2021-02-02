Canyon Releases New Torque:On & Upgrades Spectral:On With EP8 Motor

The Torque:On is a brand new addition to Canyon's lineup, a 27.5”-wheeled, motorized freeride machine that's aimed at riders who are focused on the descents, but don't have a chairlift or shuttle truck readily available. The aluminum bike has 175mm of rear travel that's paired with a 180mm fork, and geometry that's significantly longer and slacker than the non-motorized Torque.



Shimano's new EP8 motor powers the Torque:On, with 85 Nm of peak torque that makes it a whole lot easier to get to the top. Canyon chose to go with the smaller 504 wH battery in order to help keep the overall bike weight a little lower, although at 53 pounds it's still not exactly a lightweight.

Torque:On Details



• Travel: 175mm rear / 180mm fork

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Aluminum frame

• Shimano EP8 motor

• 504 Wh battery

• 63.5-degree head angle

• 430mm chainstays

• MSRP: 4,499 € - 6,299 €

• www.canyon.com

The Torque 8 is the version that will be available in the US.

Spectral:On

The bar / stem combo is designed to integrate with the Shimano display unit and control wires. Need to steal some juice for your phone or lights? That's possible with the USB-C port on the top tube.

For riders that want to go longer than one battery will last, there are models available that come with a spare. The thinking is that riders can take laps until one battery is drained, pause for a quick battery swap back at the car, and then head out for more riding.Key geometry numbers include a slack, 63.5-degree head angle, a 485mm reach on a size large, and short, 430mm chainstays. It is a little surprising to see that all models are spec'd with a 150mm dropper post, and that the seat tube lengths are a little longer than what's fast becoming the norm, measuring 460mm on a large. On a bike like this, I'd imagine that most riders will want their seat as far out of the way as possible when descending. I haven't ridden this bike, so I don't want to nitpickmuch, but it's also worth noting that the 74-degree seat tube angle does create a fairly long top tube length.There are two Torque:On models, the 9 and the 8. The 8 has a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain with an XT derailleur, SLX brakes, a RockShox Zeb R fork and SuperDeluxe Select R shock, and DT Swiss H1900 wheels. It's priced at 4.499 €, or 4.999 € with an extra battery. The 8 is the only model that Canyon USA will carry, and it'll go for $5,399 USD.The 9 is priced at 5,799 € or 6,299 € with an extra battery, and has a parts kit with highlights that include a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Fox 38 Factory fork and Factory Float X2 shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and DT Swiss H1700 wheels.The Spectral:On has been updated for 2021 with Shimano's EP8 motor and a 630 Wh battery, giving it more torque and a longer range than before. The rest of the details remain unchanged - it's a carbon framed, 150mm bike with a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear aimed at trail riders, as opposed to the gravity fiends that the Torque was made for.The Spectral:On's geometry numbers remain on the conservative side, especially when they're put next to the non-motorized Spectral that was released earlier this year - that bike has a head angle that's 2-degrees slacker, and a reach that's 20mm longer. On the trail, the :On's figures create a bike with relatively quick handling, especially on more rolling terrain, although its limits do start to become apparent in steeper terrain.There are four complete models of the Spectral:On, with prices ranging from $5,5500 to $8,500 USD, or 4,599 € to 7,599 €.