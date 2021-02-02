Canyon Releases New Torque:On & Upgrades Spectral:On With EP8 Motor

Feb 2, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

The Torque:On is a brand new addition to Canyon's lineup, a 27.5”-wheeled, motorized freeride machine that's aimed at riders who are focused on the descents, but don't have a chairlift or shuttle truck readily available. The aluminum bike has 175mm of rear travel that's paired with a 180mm fork, and geometry that's significantly longer and slacker than the non-motorized Torque.

Shimano's new EP8 motor powers the Torque:On, with 85 Nm of peak torque that makes it a whole lot easier to get to the top. Canyon chose to go with the smaller 504 wH battery in order to help keep the overall bike weight a little lower, although at 53 pounds it's still not exactly a lightweight.
Torque:On Details

• Travel: 175mm rear / 180mm fork
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Aluminum frame
• Shimano EP8 motor
• 504 Wh battery
• 63.5-degree head angle
• 430mm chainstays
• MSRP: 4,499 € - 6,299 €
www.canyon.com

For riders that want to go longer than one battery will last, there are models available that come with a spare. The thinking is that riders can take laps until one battery is drained, pause for a quick battery swap back at the car, and then head out for more riding.



Key geometry numbers include a slack, 63.5-degree head angle, a 485mm reach on a size large, and short, 430mm chainstays. It is a little surprising to see that all models are spec'd with a 150mm dropper post, and that the seat tube lengths are a little longer than what's fast becoming the norm, measuring 460mm on a large. On a bike like this, I'd imagine that most riders will want their seat as far out of the way as possible when descending. I haven't ridden this bike, so I don't want to nitpick too much, but it's also worth noting that the 74-degree seat tube angle does create a fairly long top tube length.


The Torque 8 is the version that will be available in the US.


There are two Torque:On models, the 9 and the 8. The 8 has a Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain with an XT derailleur, SLX brakes, a RockShox Zeb R fork and SuperDeluxe Select R shock, and DT Swiss H1900 wheels. It's priced at 4.499 €, or 4.999 € with an extra battery. The 8 is the only model that Canyon USA will carry, and it'll go for $5,399 USD.

The 9 is priced at 5,799 € or 6,299 € with an extra battery, and has a parts kit with highlights that include a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Fox 38 Factory fork and Factory Float X2 shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and DT Swiss H1700 wheels.






Spectral:On

The Spectral:On has been updated for 2021 with Shimano's EP8 motor and a 630 Wh battery, giving it more torque and a longer range than before. The rest of the details remain unchanged - it's a carbon framed, 150mm bike with a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear aimed at trail riders, as opposed to the gravity fiends that the Torque was made for.

The Spectral:On's geometry numbers remain on the conservative side, especially when they're put next to the non-motorized Spectral that was released earlier this year - that bike has a head angle that's 2-degrees slacker, and a reach that's 20mm longer. On the trail, the :On's figures create a bike with relatively quick handling, especially on more rolling terrain, although its limits do start to become apparent in steeper terrain.


Canon Presscamp Barcelona. Photo credit Canyon Markus Greber
The bar / stem combo is designed to integrate with the Shimano display unit and control wires.
Canon Presscamp Barcelona. Photo credit Canyon Markus Greber.
Need to steal some juice for your phone or lights? That's possible with the USB-C port on the top tube.



There are four complete models of the Spectral:On, with prices ranging from $5,5500 to $8,500 USD, or 4,599 € to 7,599 €.




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Trail Bikes Canyon Canyon Spectral Canyon Torque


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
87089 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
82323 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
76571 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
65954 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
49431 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
48912 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
43202 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
36612 views

16 Comments

  • 11 0
 53lbs and 504wH battery is just silly right now. There are lighter bikes with 700+wH batteries coming in literal months. This would be a really uneducated purchase right meow.
  • 1 0
 I don't know, not sure there is any other bike on the market for 4500euros with a decent mid-range rockshox, shimano, DT swiss build. None of the components need replacing and the bike should be compatible with shimano's 630Wh battery. It should be a mullet and the seat angle should be closer to 77, but still, not a bad bike on paper.
  • 7 0
 Don't worry, most of those bikes will be riden around on fireroads by beer-bellied mid-agers. So the geometry numbers don't really matter as long as you can attach a long plastic fender to the seat tube.
  • 6 0
 Lets see if the torque gets the same rear-linkage play that is not fixable like its predecessor
  • 6 0
 53lb. wow, you literally are getting 2 bikes for 1...
  • 10 5
 oh yeah, becouse what world really needs in 2021 is a freeride moped
  • 2 0
 Fr-e-ride
  • 3 0
 Did canyon and YT just go halves on an ebike designer? Or did canyon just copy the decoy outright?
  • 1 0
 Normally I love Canyon bikes but these two look a little dated just on their release. Too heavy for that battery and Torque should have the mullet option
  • 3 0
 The 2010s called, they want their seat angle back.
  • 1 0
 Build up a big hype to release their new e-range in February.... that you can't order till March! Well played Canyon.
  • 3 1
 When the Seat Tube is longer than the Reach, something is not right
  • 1 0
 That 66.5° head angle of the Spectral:ON.. why?! That's the same as the Neuron:ON trail bike.
  • 1 0
 With that seat angle it might as well be called the Jog-on. With an 180mm ebike I want modern climb and descend geometry.
  • 1 1
 why the small battery?
  • 1 0
 It says it right there in the article - "Canyon chose to go with the smaller 504 wH battery in order to help keep the overall bike weight a little lower"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008799
Mobile Version of Website