Canyon Shaves 250 Grams off Top of the Range Neuron Frame With New Carbon Lay Up

The Neuron is Canyon's 130mm travel platform that sits between the XC focussed Lux and their more aggressive trail bike, the Strive. With fairly conservative geometry, Canyon call it an all-day, touring bike rather than a winch-up, fly-down gravity machine. There are a number of interesting features to the Neuron though, including different sized wheels for through the sizing range, thinner tubes for smaller frames and a suspension concept inspired by the Sender downhill bike. You can read our first impressions of the bike here The geometry on the SLX version is the same as the rest of the range but it comes with a top-level spec including Shimano XTR 1x12 drivetrain and brakes, a Fox DPS Factory shock, Fox 34 Factory fork and a pair of DT Swiss XMC1200 carbon wheels. This brings the total weight to a claimed 11.7 kg (size M).