Canyon Shaves 250 Grams off Top of the Range Neuron Frame With New Carbon Lay Up

The Neuron SLX frame now has a claimed weight of 2,280 grams (in size M without axle and shock) thanks to the 40T-UD carbon fibers. The fibers also apparently increase the tensile strength of the frame, so Canyon is claiming this top of the range option is for those riders wanting to charge a bit harder. Thankfully you can also show off your fancy fibers due to the bike only coming in a clear lacquer, that gives the bike an almost raw finish.



Canyon Neuron SLX Details



Travel: 130mm

Wheel size: 27.5" (XS, S, M), 29" (M, L)

Frame construction: 40T-UD carbon fibers

Weight: 11.7kg (M)

Price: €5,999

More info:

