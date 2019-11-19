Canyon Shaves 250 Grams off Top of the Range Neuron Frame With New Carbon Lay Up

Nov 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Markus Greber

Canyon has announced a new version of its 130mm Neuron full suspension bike that shaves 250 grams off the frame weight thanks to a different carbon layup.

The Neuron SLX frame now has a claimed weight of 2,280 grams (in size M without axle and shock) thanks to the 40T-UD carbon fibers. The fibers also apparently increase the tensile strength of the frame, so Canyon is claiming this top of the range option is for those riders wanting to charge a bit harder. Thankfully you can also show off your fancy fibers due to the bike only coming in a clear lacquer, that gives the bike an almost raw finish.
Canyon Neuron SLX Details

Travel: 130mm
Wheel size: 27.5" (XS, S, M), 29" (M, L)
Frame construction: 40T-UD carbon fibers
Weight: 11.7kg (M)
Price: €5,999
More info: canyon.com



The Neuron is Canyon's 130mm travel platform that sits between the XC focussed Lux and their more aggressive trail bike, the Strive. With fairly conservative geometry, Canyon call it an all-day, touring bike rather than a winch-up, fly-down gravity machine. There are a number of interesting features to the Neuron though, including different sized wheels for through the sizing range, thinner tubes for smaller frames and a suspension concept inspired by the Sender downhill bike. You can read our first impressions of the bike here.

The geometry on the SLX version is the same as the rest of the range but it comes with a top-level spec including Shimano XTR 1x12 drivetrain and brakes, a Fox DPS Factory shock, Fox 34 Factory fork and a pair of DT Swiss XMC1200 carbon wheels. This brings the total weight to a claimed 11.7 kg (size M).



The new Neuron CF SLX 9.0 Ltd. will be available from 19 November for €5,999, more info here.

