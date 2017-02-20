VIDEOS

EWS Team Focus: Exclusive Canyon Factory Tour

Feb 20, 2017
by Enduro World Series  
by EnduroWorldSeries
In their latest Team Focus Video, the EWS heads to Canyon HQ in Koblenz, Germany to discover what it takes to make a true factory team. An exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Canyon Factory reveals the technology and innovation that is constantly being worked on and updated in order to keep them at the sharp end of the points table. Flo Goral, Canyon Pro Sport Manager MTB, gives a guided tour and explains the team's evolution from winning the first ever EWS race in 2013 to now—including a preview of their new 2017 bike.

  • + 58
 That was grand, Canyon
  • + 8
 That's the type of comment they were Striving for.
  • + 5
 Skip the video and go right to the comment section for the puns. Love this direct to consumer model.
  • + 0
 @bikekrieg: I think it needs more Spectral analysis!

I like to know of that 2017 Strive had any geo updates!

Also how about a 29er Strive?
  • + 40
 Really impressed with some of the German bikes now. I dont think boutique brands have any advantage over the likes of canyon/YT etc. the Jeffsy pro race carbon full bike is only £99 more expensive than a 2017 yeti sb6 frame.

It's crazy (for me) to think that a yeti is any better quality just because it's more expensive. I have had 4 sb6's and I'm done paying more than bikes are worth. ????
  • + 12
 Absolutely...direct sales is the future.
  • + 2
 You forgot to ask for a non "pre-production" sb6 is where you went wrong...
  • + 4
 Although having large businesses that can give you anything you'd ever want means small guys will never get off the ground and then we don't get new looks, tech and innovations nearly as often... Although I do like paying less to do the sport u love because this shit is expensive.
  • + 3
 I'm not trying to argue though because I fully agree with what you say
  • - 2
 @Jackson900: And all the IBD's we work for will be closed and out of jobs, good one!
  • + 1
 I think that's your own fault for buying 4 Sb6's Big Grin
  • + 22
 Wait....when's the Factory tour?
That was head office/R&D facility.
Pretty amazing facility, but all those bikes in cardboard boxes came from Taiwan or China....you know....from the factory.
  • + 6
 Ousted...about time manufacturers stop claiming their retail location as true manufacturing/production location. Creates a false narrative....
  • + 7
 All hope on them being from Taiwan at least. My experience from Chinese bikes is poor welds and guilt, guilt from knowing its more than likely that the frame was made by a more or less struggling factory worker in the deeply flawed economic system that really only benefits the rich. Sorry to rant but I'd much rather have my frame built in Taiwan where labor laws and a system of democracy guarantees the common worker a chance at a better life. Rant over.
  • + 0
 Canyon frames are made in China but the assembly is performed in Germany
  • + 13
 i love this dudes passion, ive seen some factory tour videos that put me to sleep. You can really see how stoked he is. Witch gets me stoked. Great vid
  • + 7
 "Which"
  • + 25
 @stumpymidget: Maybe witches get him stoked tooWink
  • + 1
 Yes, I enjoyed this video. He done a good job.
  • + 4
 @stumpymidget: No need to start a which hunt....
  • + 1
 @bashhard: yes. Bikes and the occult are his passion.
  • + 8
 I would love for that rocker arm they created for joe barns to be available to the public!
  • + 7
 This may be a stereotype but I'm just happier if the person that designs and builds my bike has a German accent.
  • + 4
 Impressive. I know little of Canyon but if I was Spec, Trek, or anyone else in the biz I'd be watching closely as these guys get ready to start selling in the US. These bikes look serious. Now let's go with the '17 race season so we can see the team in action.
  • + 2
 Direct bike sales has its place but we do need to support our bike shops...I know in most areas they are the ones involved with trail building and outreach to keep and grow the sport.
  • + 4
 CT machines. Damn.
  • + 1
 Canyon needs to hurry up and get their bikes over to the states already. I've been waiting, but not much information to be had yet, just "soon." Smile
  • + 2
 They are coming Quarter 3 which, in economics is like July
  • + 1
 or August, or September
  • + 1
 Those bikes are so beautiful! I'm snatching one of them when they come to the US!
  • + 1
 Agree. Didn't feel like this was a true "behind the scenes" whatsoever ????
  • + 2
 Such a sexy bike.
  • + 1
 that paint scheme on the new race bike is awesome.
  • + 0
 i have canyon bike) me interesting look inside company.
new technology new strong riders team canyon bike))
  • + 0
 What a total lack of buzz and charisma .... watch any YT video if you want to see true german fun and buzz
  • + 0
 Wow, from a Brit...I'm impressed and couldn't agree more.
  • + 1
 Interesting to here that Joe's Spectral in not stock
  • + 1
 Dude! those shoes..

